Harleysville, PA

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Rare Shot at a Renown Architect Philip D. Kunz–Designed Harleysville Home

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L4oVT_0iPviorZ00
1725 Quail Ridge Lane, Harleysville.Image via Realtor.com.

1725 Quail Ridge Lane, Harleysville, has an incredible pedigree. Its architect is Philip D. Kunz, the Collingswood, N.J. creative force behind commercial projects that include:

  • Riverstone Cafe, Exton
  • Black Eyed Susan’s (restaurant), Long Beach Island
  • Little Egg Harbor Church, N.J.
  • Schwenksville Veterinary Hospital

But his residential skills are nonetheless impressive.

The first floor of this four-bedroom, 2.5-bath, 5,146-sq.-ft. beauty is the very definition of the power of natural elements in an open concept.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dm7jP_0iPviorZ00
Image via Realtor.com.

The kitchen has exposed beams from which maple cabinets are suspended using stainless steel panels and lighting that is height adjustable. The top-of-the-line appliances include a six-burner gas cook top and dedicated wok station (yes, wok; it’s no typo for work).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DRSCw_0iPviorZ00
Image via Realtor.com.

The second floor main bedroom suite features a center cut cedar ceiling, slate clad fireplace with unique copper flue, and a balcony overlooking the main floor living space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Edge5_0iPviorZ00
Image via Realtor.com.

The in-ground indoor endless exercise pool was completely renovated in 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BLb8i_0iPviorZ00
Image via Realtor.com.

1725 Quail Ridge Lane, Harleysville, is listed at a price point indicative of its craftsmanship, unique design, and architectural artistry: $1,225,000.

A deeper dive into its almost endless highlights can be had at Realtor.com.

Other homes in the Malven Bank House of the Week listings — some equally as impressive as this one, other more modest — rest in this series’ archive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fK3um_0iPviorZ00
Image via Malvern Bank, National Association.

Comments / 0

