Malvern Bank House of the Week: Rare Shot at a Renown Architect Philip D. Kunz–Designed Harleysville Home

1725 Quail Ridge Lane, Harleysville. Image via Realtor.com.

1725 Quail Ridge Lane, Harleysville, has an incredible pedigree. Its architect is Philip D. Kunz, the Collingswood, N.J. creative force behind commercial projects that include:

Riverstone Cafe, Exton

Black Eyed Susan’s (restaurant), Long Beach Island

Little Egg Harbor Church, N.J.

Schwenksville Veterinary Hospital

But his residential skills are nonetheless impressive.

The first floor of this four-bedroom, 2.5-bath, 5,146-sq.-ft. beauty is the very definition of the power of natural elements in an open concept.

Image via Realtor.com.

The kitchen has exposed beams from which maple cabinets are suspended using stainless steel panels and lighting that is height adjustable. The top-of-the-line appliances include a six-burner gas cook top and dedicated wok station (yes, wok; it’s no typo for work).

Image via Realtor.com.

The second floor main bedroom suite features a center cut cedar ceiling, slate clad fireplace with unique copper flue, and a balcony overlooking the main floor living space.

Image via Realtor.com.

The in-ground indoor endless exercise pool was completely renovated in 2022.

Image via Realtor.com.

1725 Quail Ridge Lane, Harleysville, is listed at a price point indicative of its craftsmanship, unique design, and architectural artistry: $1,225,000.

A deeper dive into its almost endless highlights can be had at Realtor.com .