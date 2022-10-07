ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leominster, MA

16-year-old girl killed, 3 teens seriously hurt in Leominster crash

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 4 days ago

LEOMINSTER -- A 16-year-old Ayer girl was killed in a crash in Leominster Thursday. It happened on Route 190 around 7 p.m., Massachusetts State Police said.

Three other teens were also seriously injured.

It appears the 2001 Ford Mustang that the teens were in was headed north in the right lane. As it approached other cars in the right lane, the driver moved to the left lane and lost control, according to State Police.

The car went off the highway, down an embankment, and into the woods. Three of the teens were trapped in or under the car.

A 16-year-old girl was killed and three other teens were injured in a crash on Route 190 in Leominster Thursday. CBS Boston

State Police said an 18-year-old Shirley boy, who they believe was the driver, was taken to Leominster Hospital. A 16-year-old Shirley girl and an 18-year-old Bolton boy were taken to UMass Hospital-Lakeside.

Two of the teens, including the 16-year-old who passed away, attended Ayer-Shirley Regional High School, according to Principal Spencer Christie.

"Sudden death is always tragic and can have a profound effect on children. It is important for us to recognize this and offer assistance to children in dealing with the tragedy, said a statement from Superintendent Dr. Adam Renda. "In order to assist our students and staff cope with the great sadness and shock of this tragedy, I requested and obtained needed support and resources of mental health staff throughout the district. Today, school counselors, social workers and psychologists from various offices and school locations have assisted us in dealing with our students and staff."

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

