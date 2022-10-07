Read full article on original website
This Location Near Los Angeles Has Remnants of A City Wiped Away by A Landslide
A Powerful Trip Down Memory Lane At This 53 Year Restaurant In Los Angeles
5 Amazing Chinese Food Places In LA You Need To Know
"She's Done This Before," Sister Of Missing Woman Says
Harvey Weinstein Los Angeles Trial Begins Today
Marva Hicks dead at 66: Star Trek, The Lion King and Babylon 5 star dies
AWARD-WINNING actor and singer Marva Hicks has tragically passed away at 66, her family has announced. The Broadway star, who was known for stage performances in The Lion King and Motown, died in New York City on Saturday. A statement announcing her death says that Hicks, born in Virginia, was...
Dale McRaven Dies: ‘Mork & Mindy’ And ‘Perfect Strangers’ Creator, ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ Scribe Was 83
Dale McRaven, the television writer and creator of Perfect Strangers and Mork & Mindy, died on September 5. He was 83. McRaven was at his home in Porter Ranch, California when he died. Throughout his career, he received major accolades like nominations from the Writers Guild of America Awards and the Emmys for his work on Mork & Mindy, which he co-created with Joe Glauberg and late director Garry Marshall. The ABC sitcom that starred Robin Williams and Pam Dawber lasted for four seasons. Perfect Strangers with Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker was also created by McRaven. The ABC sitcom ran for 8 seasons...
‘Star Trek: Voyager’ & ‘Sister, Sister’ Actress Marva Hicks Dies at 66
Actress and singer Marva Hicks, who appeared in the TV series Star Trek: Voyager and Sister, Sister and Broadway shows The Lion King and Motown: The Musical, has died. She was 66. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Hicks passed away Friday, September 16, in New York City, according to...
Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Rude Ellen DeGeneres Comment She 'Never Got Over'
Rosie O'Donnell is recalling a comment Ellen DeGeneres made that hurt her feelings and affected her longtime relationship with her. Appearing on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night, O'Donnell told host Andy Cohen why she never appeared as a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show throughout its 19-season run.
'Extremely Agitated' Barbara Walters' Caretakers Stop Her From Watching News Broadcasts To Prevent Outbursts
Barbara Walters has been banned from watching news broadcasts in her own home for fear it will trigger further outbursts. Walters, who is suffering from dementia, has been spending her days in her New York City apartment being taken care of and monitored by caregivers. Despite the news being the only thing that rouses The View alum, as she rarely has lucid moments, claimed an insider, her caregivers restrict her from watching broadcasts."When the news comes on, Barbra gets extremely agitated because she’s convinced, she’s supposed to be there reporting the stories!" explained a source. "It takes a great deal...
‘NCIS’: Mark Harmon’s Wife Pam Dawber Receives Sad News of Former Colleague’s Death
Mark Harmon’s wife, Pam Dawber, faced some hard news this week when she learned that her friend and co-creator of Mork & Mindy, Dale McRaven, passed away. McRaven died at his home in Los Angeles on September 5 following complications from lung cancer, according to his son, David McRaven. He was 83.
Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died
On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
Simon Cowell Confesses Jennifer Hudson’s ‘American Idol’ Elimination “Wasn’t Your Fault,” Blames Barry Manilow Song
After making her name on Simon Cowell’s show nearly 20 years ago, Jennifer Hudson had the notorious judge of all judges guest star on the first taping of her new talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, where they reflected on the night she was eliminated from American Idol. Cowell...
America’s Got Talent 2022 LIVE – Winners Mayyas will NOT receive $1million prize money – here’s why
THE MAYYAS have been crowned the winners of season 17 of America's Got Talent - but they won't actually receive a $1million lump sum prize. America voted for the live finale event, and the Lebanese dance team came out on top. As part of their prize, the Mayyas will become...
The View fans blast Whoopi Goldberg for ‘gross’ on-air behavior that creator Barbara Walters ‘would have hated’
THE View fans have blasted Whoopi Goldberg for her unacceptable on-air behavior during Thursday’s show. Viewers have insisted that the show’s creator, Barbara Walters, would have hated the moderator’s behavior had she been there on set to see it. As soon as Whoopi sat down at the...
Rosie O'Donnell on the Moment Daughter Dakota Asked to Speak to Her Birth Mother: 'I Was in Tears'
Rosie O'Donnell is opening up about the time her daughter Dakota requested to speak with her birth mother, whom she called "the lady whose tummy I was in." The TV personality, 60, recounts the moving moment in an emotional essay written in this week's issue of PEOPLE, out Friday. In the essay, O'Donnell shares her journey in raising her daughter Dakota, 9½, who was diagnosed with autism at age 2½ in 2016.
Kristen Wiig pushes Carol Burnett's wheelchair on a boat as they film Mrs. American Pie in LA with Leslie Bibb
SNL alum Kristen Wiig and the legendary Carol Burnett did their best early seventies glam as they filmed a boat scene for Apple TV+ comedy Mrs. American Pie on Thursday. The 49-year-old Oscar-nominated screenwriter is executive producing and starring as Maxine Simmons, a woman trying to join Palm Beach high society.
This blooper from 'The Carol Burnett Show' is still one of the funniest outtakes in TV history
Vicki Lawrence dropped a perfectly timed a-bomb.
Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers
Connie Britton opened up about "the big moment" she learned Barack Obama was a fan of Friday Night Lights while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday Connie Britton is reflecting on the iconic moment when she met former president Barack Obama. On the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night, the White Lotus actress, 55, told E!'s Loni Love that she "had no idea" Obama, 61, was a fan of hers until they met. "When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, it's...
David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College
“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
‘Gunsmoke’: Milburn Stone Once Said Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake Didn’t Belong in the Entertainment Business
Milburn Stone didn't initially get along with 'Gunsmoke' co-stars Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake, who he thought were wasting the opportunity of a lifetime.
L.A. News Anchor Fired After Going Rogue With On-Air Message Defending Colleague
A Los Angeles news anchor was fired after going rogue during a broadcast to criticize the way his station handled the departure of a colleague, according to a report. KTLA’s Mark Mester was initially suspended before being permanently dropped after his off-script message of support for his former co-anchor Lynette Romero, who wasn’t offered the opportunity to say goodbye to viewers on air, employees at the station said. Producers had written a script for Mester to read about Romero’s departure, but Mester apparently made the unilateral decision to do things his own way. “I want to start off right now by offering up an apology to you,” Mester told viewers Saturday. “What the viewers experienced was rude, it was cruel, it was inappropriate and we are so sorry. I also want to say sorry to Lynette Romero because Lynette, I love you so much, you literally are my best friend. You did not deserve what happened to you.” Mester also said he’d arranged for a plane to fly over the station with a banner saying “We love you Lynette.”Read it at New York Post
'Days of Our Lives' Star Mark Miller Dead at 97
Penelope Ann Miller has announced that her beloved father, actor Mark Miller, has died. He was 97 years old. She confirmed the news in a statement on Twitter, writing: "My Papa's beautiful soul left this earth 9/9/2022. He loved deeply & was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, & always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad."
Malia Obama Enjoys Stroll With Rumored Boyfriend Dawit Eklund After Rory Farquharson Split
Malia Obama and her rumored boyfriend Dawit Eklund are fueling romance rumors with another outing. Obama, 24, and Eklund, 33, were photographed taking a stroll together in New York City Monday. In snaps published by Page Six, the former first daughter was dressed casually in an oversized denim shirt, beige...
‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’: Which Actors Are Still Alive?
Here's a look at the cast of 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' and if any of the top-billed actors are still alive today.
