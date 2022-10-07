Halcomb looks toward future after Cosby’s season-ending district semifinal loss to Jellico

COSBY — Cosby junior Callie Presnell hit an errant ball toward the bleachers on Tuesday night in the third set of the Lady Eagles’ District 2-A semifinal against Jellico.

Presnell briefly gave chase, but the ball bounced off the rafters and settled onto the top of the bleachers.

Cosby coach Taylor Halcomb looked on with her arms crossed, clapping every so often.

The frustration was palpable at that point. Cosby’s season was nearing its end.

Finally, the horn sounded to mark the end to a 25-16 Blue Devil win — Cosby’s third loss in as many sets, the first two coming by scores of 25-16 and 25-21.

Cosby’s players sped toward the stairs, their white jerseys quickly replaced by yellow Gatlinburg-Pittman uniforms as the Lady Highlanders prepared to clinch a district title that was within reach for the Lady Eagles this season.

“I believe as a team we could have had a much better season,” Halcomb said later. “I know that this group of girls had a high level of potential. II was sure the district could have been ours.”

Halcomb went on to say that she was flummoxed by what occurred between last week and Tuesday night, as Cosby swapped its chemistry and effort for old habits.

“Last week I was incredibly impressed with their effort and attitudes,” she said. “It was unreal how big of a change we had made from previous weeks.

“Tuesday, we fell back into our old ways and I believe they expected to win. I try to preach to them you cannot expect to win any game.”

Cosby did, however, and the results showed for themselves.

Still, not all is lost. The Lady Eagles are set to regroup for next year, which will mark Halcomb’s third as head coach.

“There was progress in the culture, and I feel like the girls grew as volleyball players,” Halcomb said of her second season. “They connected a lot of aspects of the game that they had not in previous years.”

Cosby will look to do that even more next year, especially since it is losing a couple of key pieces in Katie Myers — District Setter of the Year — and Karlie Clark, who was an Honorable Mention candidate.

Other Honorable Mention candidates include Jacklyn Antrican, Emma Potter and Sierra Lane.

Lane and Shylee Weeks were named to the All-Tournament team, and Weeks was named Hitter of the Year for the Lady Eagles’ district.

As seniors, Lane, Weeks, Antrican and Scout McMahan will lead a group of seven freshmen who will be sophomores, three sophomores who will be juniors and any incoming freshmen or transfers to slide onto the Cosby roster.

“I am incredibly excited for next year,” Halcomb said. “I believe we have a great group returning and some great newcomers. These girls still have all of the potential I see in them and I believe next year can be the year to show it.

“My message on Tuesday night to those that are coming back next year was that they need to do everything they can to get better and stay ready. I want these girls to stay motivated and work in the offseason. Whether it’s club volleyball, another sport, our spring workouts, or simply practicing at home, I want them to do something.”