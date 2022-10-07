Lady Red fall to Jefferson County, garner honors to wrap 2022 season

MORRISTOWN — Heather Williams watched a different team Tuesday than the one she had seen 24 hours earlier.

On Monday, Cocke County battled with Morristown West to the bitter end, suffering its first loss — 26-24 West, 25-19 CCHS, 25-20 West, 25-22 CCHS, 15-11 West — in a double-elimination district tournament.

“On Monday, we came to play,” said Williams. “West is a very good offensive team. We made small mistakes that caught up with us in the end. We were stuck in serve receive too long, and it costed us the game.”

Tuesday, however, was a different story.

“We came in very flat,” summarized Williams of Cocke County’s matchup against Jefferson County, which fell to Sevier County on Monday to set up Tuesday’s showdown. “We played point by point with (the Patriots). They were strong offensively, and we were having trouble making plays.

“Once we gained a lead, we would make small mistakes and lose it again. They weren’t the same team as they were on Monday.”

The difference was striking and, ultimately, dooming for the Lady Red, as they suffered two consecutive losses to cap a potential-filled season.

“I am very proud of my girls this season,” said Williams. “They’ve worked hard throughout the season. We just came up short when it really mattered. I feel like the girls grew in knowledge and ability, and I am confident that they will bring that into next season.”

Moving forward: honors and key losses

The 2023 season will feature a couple notable changes in the Cocke County starting lineup.

Seniors Paige Niethammer — an All-Tournament selection and the 2022 IMAC Player of the Year — and Abigail Erby — a second-team All-Conference selection — will no longer anchor the front row for the Lady Red.

Still, Williams is excited to see what’s to come for both of them, especially since she has coached them since their elementary days in Parrottsville.

“I have enjoyed watching them grow throughout the years,” Williams said. “They are both great kids and hard workers. They have shared a wealth of knowledge with the other players throughout the year.”

Williams said that the knowledge planted by Niethammer and Erby will help the Cocke County volleyball program flourish for years to come.

“Abigail has been a very consistent player throughout the past two years,” said Williams. “I can always depend on her to make good decisions during the game.“

Williams added that Erby has showcased her volleyball IQ, passing on knowledge to younger players that will be missed next season.

Moreover, she was quick to note the magnitude of Paige Niethammer’s accomplishment, as the senior patrolled the net and delivered ruthless kills throughout the season for CCHS.

“Being player of the year in the IMAC is a huge award,” Williams said of Niethammer. “The growth (Paige) has made this year has been phenomenal.”

Williams also mentioned that she is happy to have seen Niethammer’s role grow this year, especially considering her rare versatility.

“Most middle blockers do not play six rotations,”she said. “She’s played the back row well. She’s tried different plays at the net even if they’re not successful.

“She asks questions, gives her opinions, and trusts the process. I feel like that is what it takes to be a great player. I am so proud of her. She is such an amazing, hard working young woman. It has been an honor to coach her throughout the years. She deserves this award and more.”

For success next year, the Lady Red will look to Abby Niethammer, Paige’s younger sister and a sophomore who was named second-team All-Conference, and Shayna Williams, who was named District Utility Player of the Year.

“(Abby) moved into a new role as setter this year,” said Williams. “This is a position that I have felt like she could excel in during the past two years. She accepted this new role this year with a positive attitude and has done a great job.

“Not only does she help by assisting our front row, she also does well on the net. We have relied on her for blocks and hits throughout the year.“

Added Williams of Shayna Williams, who totaled 14 straight serves at one point this season: “Shayna is a one of a kind player. She has a wealth of knowledge about the game that is apparent when she is on the court.

“During the past two years, I have played her in every position possible. I can play her in any of these positions, and she will excel. Her presence on the net is exceptional, she is a consistent setter, and she’s able to get to any ball on the court. I feel like she gives me 110% every time she steps into the gym.”

“She’s also one of the most coachable and positive players that I have had throughout the years,” added Williams of Shayna. “I am excited to see her move into a leadership role during her last two years at CCHS.”

Along with Williams and Niethammer, Cocke County’s 2023 squad will be anchored by McKenzie Stuart, Celeste McNealy, Brookelyn Clevenger and several others — including a bevy of now-experienced freshmen who will be sophomores.

“This season didn’t end the way we wanted it to end, but that will not hinder the work for next year,” said Williams. “I have multiple freshman players that have grown tremendously throughout the year. I’m excited to see their fundamentals grow and see them on the court next year.”

“Although we will miss our seniors, I am excited to see the other sophomore and junior players take leadership roles on the court,” she added. “They are solid players that still have a lot of potential.”