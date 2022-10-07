ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newest member of Patriots practice squad was working at pizza shop

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 4 days ago

Newest member of Patriots practice squad worked at pizza shop in North Dakota 00:33

FOXBORO - From a pizza shop to the practice squad, New England's newest rookie is now making more dough.

The Patriots signed offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez on Wednesday after he was waived by the Denver Broncos.

His boss, the owner of Uncle Maddio's Pizza in North Dakota, took to Facebook to congratulate him, saying "I never thought in a million years I would have a NFL player working for me."

Now the 24-year-old out of Minot State University is on to working for coach Bill Belichick.

We've got Sunday's Patriots-Lions game covered for you, starting at 11:30am with Patriots GameDay. After the game, you can watch Patriots 5th Quarter streaming on CBSBoston.com and on TV38 following Revolution-Fire FC coverage!

