Making a difference in Wiscasset
I would like to express my thanks to two women who are making a difference in Wiscasset: Claudia Sortwell and Lucia Droby. Mrs. Sortwell was born in Colombia. The reader might think that I am biased to state my opinion because she is my countrywoman. I salute her and I am proud to call her my friend. Claudia has been instrumental in conceiving, bringing and maintaining for several years the farmers market in Wiscasset. Not a week goes by without Claudia's indefatigable effort to encourage Wiscasset citizens as well as visitors to visit the market. Mrs. Sortwell is the force that keeps this civic effort going.
New Hope Midcoast wins $25,000 State Farm grant
In just 10 days, 88,000 people cast more than 2 million votes in support of their favorite causes. As a result, 100 communities, in 34 states, including New Hope Midcoast (NHM), is getting an assist from State Farm®. The 100 winners are each receiving $25,000 grants to support local community causes.
Wiscasset Senior Center
The next public supper will be Wednesday, Oct. 19. Wiscasset police will be guests. Menu will be French onion soup, bread, salad, and turkey dinner consisting of turkey, mashed potato, stuffing, gravy, squash, peas and apple pie a la mode. Cost is $10 for members, $12 for non-members. Doors open at 4:30. Starters begin at 5. Please call 882-8230 for reservations.
Ed Polewarczyk in House District 47 race
Occupation: Retired after thirty four years on the Space Shuttle Program. I joined the program in its early design phase and found myself working with the engineers who took us to the moon. Thirty-four years later I retired as the Director, Orbiter Production & Operations for United Space Alliance, the Prime Contractor for NASA on the Space Shuttle Program. My Production responsibilities included modifications to the Orbiter Fleet totaling ~$150 million. My Operations responsibilities included being a member of the team that gave the "Go for Launch,” as well as managing a team in Mission Control at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, whose function was to resolve problems as they occurred during flight.
Goodkowsky is ready to serve
I’m writing this letter to support the candidacy of Evan Goodkowsky for the Maine Legislature District 47 representing the towns of Alna, Jefferson, Whitefield and Wiscasset. I am a retired Maine educator and met Evan a few years back while we were playing mini golf. Despite our age difference we found we had many similar interests and gradually became friends. It is those similar interests that lead me to believe Evan would make an excellent state representative and bring a youthful and fresh approach to law making in Augusta.
House District 47 candidate Evan Goodkowsky
Occupation: Certified Maine Assessor serving as the Assessors Agent for the Townof Westport Island as well as the Addressing Officer for the town Community Planner specializing in broadband issues. Broadband Consultant. We also operate a family Christmas tree and wreath business in Woolwich called McPhee's Wreaths. Education: Wiscasset High School,...
Human and environmental health
I don’t know Cameron Reny. She has not run for office before, so I suspect this is the case for many in Lincoln County. Nevertheless, I will be voting for her as our next state senator. I have two overriding reasons. The first is healthcare. Despite our aging population,...
Course correction
I have attended the Lincoln County forums and have watched the gubernatorial debate on television. I think a good summary of the Democratic candidates would be; what we are doing is working, we want to continue, and we want to spend more doing it. The Republican summary would be; it isn’t working; spending, regulations, and government involvement in our businesses and personal lives is out of control.
Vote for Goodkowsky
Evan Goodkowsky is the best choice for House District 47, which includes Alna, Jefferson, Whitefield and Wiscasset. He is energetic, forward thinking, and knows how to bring diverse voices together. I have worked this past year with Evan on Wiscasset’s broadband committee and have been impressed with both his technical knowledge and political understanding of what it will take to bring fiber optic broadband to our communities.
Les Fossel seeks House District 47 seat
Education: BA, Sociology & Anthropology, Lake Forest College. Political History (Board, Committees, other): Maine Legislative service: Moderate Caucus Chair. Became the largest caucus in the 115th Maine Legislature; Judiciary Compromise legislation on takings of land by government; Government Oversight, reformed of the Maine Turnpike Authority. Insurance & Financial Services, created the Joint Select Committee on Healthcare Reform. Health & Human Services, authored the Electronic Health Records law. Congressional Reapportionment, authored the law. Lincoln County Service. Regional school board. Alna Selectman. Alna Assistant Fire Chief. County Planning Commission Treasurer. County Budget Committee.
‘Blue & Yellow: Persist’ raffle drawing held
There is a winner of the fundraising raffle associated with the Mathias Fine Art gallery’s “Blue & Yellow: Persist” show, which has now ended. The drawing of the winning ticket was on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Arts & Entertainment Editor Lisa Kristoff of the Boothbay Register & Wiscasset...
Boothbay Harbor fire ‘not suspicious,’ says chief
The Sunday afternoon, Oct. 9 fire which destroyed the Vi Lee home on Beath Road, Boothbay Harbor started in the attached garage portion of the house, according to Boothbay Harbor Fire Chief Nick Upham on Monday. "When we arrived, the garage was fully engulfed and spready quickly to the other...
William Robinson Jr.
On Oct. 7, 2022, William “Bill” Robinson Jr., 82, of Nobleboro, died peacefully at Maine Veterans’ Home in Augusta after a period of declining health. Born in 1939 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Ethel Stuart Robinson and William John Robinson, Bill earned a BA from Williams College in Massachusetts. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and was awarded a Purple Heart for his service. He served honorably in the Marines, achieving the rank of Captain.
