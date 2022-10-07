Once the standard for arcade racers everywhere, the "Need for Speed" series has been in a lull for the past several years. After striking pay dirt with acclaimed titles such as the "Underground" subseries and "Most Wanted" in the 2000s, the franchise failed to recapture the magic with subsequent entries. Even a 2010 reboot of its "Hot Pursuit" game, and another reboot of the lauded "Most Wanted" failed to rejuvenate the series. At this moment in time, many fans of the series don't seem to expect much. However, after a three-year hiatus following 2019's open world "Need for Speed Heat," the series gets another chance to regain its hold on the arcade racing genre with "Need for Speed: Unbound."

