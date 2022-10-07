ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

Financial support continuing, but more needed, for Bridgeport (West Virginia) inclusive playground

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fundraising continues for The Bridge Sports Complex’s inclusive playground, which is to be located outside the Citynet Center. Friends of Bridgeport Recreation Inc. board member Lisa Lang said more than half the funding is already in place thanks to community businesses and groups and $250,000 in financial support from the city.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Lucas plays in West Virginia High School State Golf Tournament

WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — Ravenswood High School’s Kelan Lucas was a part of the field at last week’s West Virginia High School State Golf Tournament. Playing at Wheeling’s beautiful Oglebay Park, Lucas finished tied for 24th in the Class A competition on the Robert Trent Jones, Jr. Course.
WHEELING, WV
City
Morgantown, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Jordan Lesley 10/10/22

West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley discusses Baylor's simplified, yet efficient approach of perfecting a handful of plays to use out of multiple formations, and the challenges of playing all four downs against an offense that isn't afraid to use them to extend drives. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Ribbon cutting held for QuickSplit Details & Ceramic Coatings

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A ribbon cutting was held Monday for QuickSplit Details & Ceramic Coatings, 911 W. Pike St., Clarksburg. QuickSplit is owned by Dustin Stanley. The business is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and by appointment only on Saturdays. QuickSplit, https://quicksplitdetails.com, is closed Sundays.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Lincoln's Hilliard, RCB's Childers receive AOW honors

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lincoln’s Antwan Hilliard and Robert C. Byrd’s Avery Childers are the latest winners of the Truist/Exponent Telegram Athletes of the Week. Hilliard rushed 25 times for 234 yards and two touchdowns in the Cougars’ 31-20 win over Robert C. Byrd.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

WVU's Tucker targets weekly honors; Varsity Sports Update

After a season-best performance in the Mountaineers’ win over No. 5 Ole Miss, senior Mary Tucker of the West Virginia University rifle team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week. Tucker tallied an aggregate score of 1193 against the Rebels over the weekend, which included a 594...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU Rifle knocks off Ole Miss, competition remains strong

West Virginia's rifle team improved its aggregate score by 11 points in its second match of the season, a 4723-4696 win over Mississippi on Saturday, but the Mountaineers remain in arrears of a handful of scores recorded by its national competitors on the young season. Without question, the win over...
MORGANTOWN, WV

