Arkansas State

ualrpublicradio.org

Issue 1 opposition forms with Arkansas State Chamber, Farm Bureau

Opponents of Issue 1, the proposed constitutional amendment that would allow the Arkansas Legislature to call itself into special session, have formed a legislative question committee to oppose the measure. The legislatively-referred issue will be on the November 8 general election ballot. “Our legislature already meets once every year, plus...
magnoliareporter.com

Homeowners with COVID-related hardships can get assistance

The Arkansas Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) now includes two new options to assist homeowners who are delinquent on their mortgage payments due to COVID-19-related hardships. Monthly Payment Assistance -- Assists homeowners with stabilizing their household finances to fully recover from the financial difficulties caused by COVID-19 and is dependent on eligibility.
advancemonticellonian.com

Issue 4 generates more than $460 Million in tax revenue for Arkansas over five years

Responsible Growth Arkansas (RGA) commissioned economists at the Arkansas Economic Development Institute (AEDI) to conduct an economic analysis of the Arkansas Adult Use Cannabis Amendment (AAUCA) - a proposed constitutional amendment. The AEDI’s report details the research findings, which covers a five-year forecast period from 2023 to 2027. “The...
arkadelphian.com

California man sentenced for trafficking Fentanyl, meth in Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS — A California man was sentenced today to 87 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release on one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance Methamphetamine. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Hot Springs.
neareport.com

If approved, Arkansas’ recreational marijuana law would be tightest in U.S.

Arkansas would have the strictest recreational marijuana law in the U.S. if voters approve a constitutional amendment legalizing the drug next month. Nineteen other states have legalized cannabis for adult use, but Arkansas would be only the fourth to still outlaw growing the plants at home, an Advocate analysis of marijuana laws across the U.S. found.
KHBS

Arkansas property tax deadline approaching

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The deadline to pay 2021 property taxes in Arkansas has changed. The final date to pay without an added penalty is typically Oct. 15. However, it lands on a Saturday for 2022. To adjust, the deadline has been extended to Monday, Oct. 17. Residents in...
Kait 8

Colorful drug targeting youth across Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fight against fentanyl is plaguing Northeast Arkansas, as one of the most dangerous drugs sweeping the nation is making its mark, but you might not even notice. Chad Henson, commander of the Second Judicial Drug Taskforce at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, said the way...
KTLO

Nine local farms inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program

Nine local farms were inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program Monday in Little Rock. Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward recognized 37 farms in total across the state. According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10...
magnoliareporter.com

It's officially dry in South Arkansas

Columbia, Lafayette, Miller, and Union counties in Southwest Arkansas are all considered to be in "abnormally dry" status according to the weekly United States Drought Monitor survey. Portions of Hempstead, Nevada, and Ouachita counties are in "abnormally dry" status with a portion in "moderate drought" status. The majority of Calhoun...
magnoliareporter.com

HIMARS "The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas"

Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System has been named “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas" in a contest organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas and Arkansas Business magazine. The HIMARS system, manufactured in Camden, won over 15 other nominated products through...
ARKANSAS STATE

