ualrpublicradio.org
Issue 1 opposition forms with Arkansas State Chamber, Farm Bureau
Opponents of Issue 1, the proposed constitutional amendment that would allow the Arkansas Legislature to call itself into special session, have formed a legislative question committee to oppose the measure. The legislatively-referred issue will be on the November 8 general election ballot. “Our legislature already meets once every year, plus...
Voters to decide on Religious Freedom Amendment in November
This November, voters could change the state constitution to include a religious freedom amendment.
Jail time for Arkansas woman accused of misusing VA funds intended for injured vet spouse
Brandi Goldman, 49, of Jonesboro, was sentenced to 20 months in federal prison on Oct. 4 by a federal judge for misusing hundreds of thousands of dollars meant for her injured veteran husband.
Kait 8
How a national pardon for small marijuana crimes affects Arkansas inmates
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A proposal from the nation’s leader is set to have an impact on crime across the country, and Arkansas law enforcement is taking notice. On Thursday, Oct. 6, President Joe Biden took the first major step towards decriminalizing marijuana by pardoning all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.
fox16.com
Talk Business & Politics: Tyson Foods bringing nearly 1,000 jobs to Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Earlier this week, Tyson Foods announced it would bring nearly 1,000 jobs to northwest Arkansas. The Springdale-based meat giant said it was going to consolidate its corporate operations in Illinois and the Dakotas by relocating corporate workers from those states to the Natural State. This...
Family Council launches push to stop Arkansas recreational marijuana bill
A group with a long history of supporting conservative causes launched a new campaign Tuesday to oppose a bill permitting recreational marijuana use in Arkansas.
FBI’s latest crime stats show Arkansas and Little Rock getting more violent
FBI stats who violent crime in Arkansas and Little Rock is on the rise, as it is nationally.
magnoliareporter.com
Homeowners with COVID-related hardships can get assistance
The Arkansas Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) now includes two new options to assist homeowners who are delinquent on their mortgage payments due to COVID-19-related hardships. Monthly Payment Assistance -- Assists homeowners with stabilizing their household finances to fully recover from the financial difficulties caused by COVID-19 and is dependent on eligibility.
Arkansas marijuana sales sees $800K per day in September
September brought marijuana sales very close to $24 million in Arkansas, the biggest month of the year.
Special license plate decals help alert Arkansas first responders of nonverbal drivers
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Did you know that if you have a communication impediment, your license plate can help alert first responders of that barrier?. In 2017, the Arkansas legislature passed a law that allowed anyone with communication difficulties to request a special license plate decal, so first responders can be alerted.
advancemonticellonian.com
Issue 4 generates more than $460 Million in tax revenue for Arkansas over five years
Responsible Growth Arkansas (RGA) commissioned economists at the Arkansas Economic Development Institute (AEDI) to conduct an economic analysis of the Arkansas Adult Use Cannabis Amendment (AAUCA) - a proposed constitutional amendment. The AEDI’s report details the research findings, which covers a five-year forecast period from 2023 to 2027. “The...
arkadelphian.com
California man sentenced for trafficking Fentanyl, meth in Hot Springs
HOT SPRINGS — A California man was sentenced today to 87 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release on one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance Methamphetamine. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Hot Springs.
suntimesnews.com
Charges filed against three Arkansas resident in cash, drugs, and weapon seizure
STE. GENEVIEVE — A routine traffic stop at the 141-mile marker of I-55 in Ste. Genevieve County Wednesday, September 28 has resulted in felony charges against three Arkansas residents and the seizure of drugs, cash and a weapon. A deputy stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation, but it...
neareport.com
If approved, Arkansas’ recreational marijuana law would be tightest in U.S.
Arkansas would have the strictest recreational marijuana law in the U.S. if voters approve a constitutional amendment legalizing the drug next month. Nineteen other states have legalized cannabis for adult use, but Arkansas would be only the fourth to still outlaw growing the plants at home, an Advocate analysis of marijuana laws across the U.S. found.
KHBS
Arkansas property tax deadline approaching
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The deadline to pay 2021 property taxes in Arkansas has changed. The final date to pay without an added penalty is typically Oct. 15. However, it lands on a Saturday for 2022. To adjust, the deadline has been extended to Monday, Oct. 17. Residents in...
KATV
Avian influenza virus found on Arkansas poultry farm, Department of Agriculture says
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A case of avian influenza on an Arkansas poultry farm in Madison County has been confirmed by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Livestock and Poultry Division, in addition to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services. The USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory has confirmed poultry...
Kait 8
Colorful drug targeting youth across Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fight against fentanyl is plaguing Northeast Arkansas, as one of the most dangerous drugs sweeping the nation is making its mark, but you might not even notice. Chad Henson, commander of the Second Judicial Drug Taskforce at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, said the way...
KTLO
Nine local farms inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program
Nine local farms were inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program Monday in Little Rock. Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward recognized 37 farms in total across the state. According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10...
magnoliareporter.com
It's officially dry in South Arkansas
Columbia, Lafayette, Miller, and Union counties in Southwest Arkansas are all considered to be in "abnormally dry" status according to the weekly United States Drought Monitor survey. Portions of Hempstead, Nevada, and Ouachita counties are in "abnormally dry" status with a portion in "moderate drought" status. The majority of Calhoun...
magnoliareporter.com
HIMARS "The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas"
Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System has been named “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas" in a contest organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas and Arkansas Business magazine. The HIMARS system, manufactured in Camden, won over 15 other nominated products through...
