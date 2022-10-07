Read full article on original website
21-year-old man killed in Westmoreland motorcycle crash
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed after crashing a motorcycle in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. Ethan J. Nicastro, 21, of Penn Township, was traveling west on Route 130 near Weber Road when he lost control around 9:20 p.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Excela Westmoreland Hospital.
Body of missing man found in western Pa. river: reports
A team of divers working on a cold case documentary discovered a body - albeit not one of the people they were searching for - in the Allegheny River just off Pittsburgh’s North Shore neighborhood on Saturday, according to reports from Pittsburgh-area media. Sources including WPXI, WTAE, and the...
Storage unit behind Joesph A. Hardy Connellsville Airport catches fire
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa — Fire crews responded to a fire at Joesph A. Hardy Connellsville Airport early this morning. According to Fayette County 911, the fire broke out in a storage unit behind the airport. Smoke was seen billowing from the storage unit. No one was hurt in the blaze.
Special team of divers searching Allegheny River finds 100 cars, hoping to close cold cases
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Channel 11 got a firsthand look from the water as two dive teams try to find answers. Adventures with Purpose and Chaos divers found one body Saturday in the Allegheny River, that of 54-year-old Todd Diminno, but the search isn’t over. “On Friday we...
Western Pa. woman found shot in car: police
A Pittsburgh woman was taken to the hospital after she was found in her car with a bullet wound Sunday afternoon, according to police. The Tribune-Review reported when police arrived at the scene in the Homewood neighborhood, they found the woman sitting in her car with a gunshot wound to her side. Police said the woman is in her early 20s.
Police looking for missing Pittsburgh woman
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are looking for a local woman. Devondra Miller, 25, was last seen Sept. 21 in Wilkinsburg. She may have traveled to Armstrong County; Canton, Ohio; or central Florida. Miller is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has blue eyes and blond...
Boy, 15, charged in shooting at Pittsburgh-area amusement park that wounded 3
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Pittsburgh-area amusement park that wounded three people, authorities said. Darryl Pirl was arrested and will be charged as an adult, WPXI-TV reported. He is facing two charges of aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor and recklessly endangering another person.
Update: mother of child alone in Tarentum park found
TARENTUM, Pa. — Tarentum police have located the mother of a child who was found alone Monday morning. According to a social media post, the young boy was found in the park near Allegheny Street in Tarentum. Police were asking for help locating the child’s guardian. No other...
Long-term effects of closing Pittsburgh's only juvenile detention center
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It couldn't have come at a worse time: the closing of the region's only juvenile detention center at a time when youth gun violence has escalated to terrifying levels. Young people are being arrested for serious crimes but there's no place to put them.It's been a spike in juvenile crime unseen in the Pittsburgh region. Teenagers, some as young as 14 and 15, are getting guns and using them at the slightest provocation. To make matters worse, if police arrest them for anything less than murder, they're generally set free."They don't have no fear because they know...
Butler County business owner, father remembered by loved ones after being found in Allegheny River Saturday
PITTSBURGH — Family and friends are remembering the life of Tod DiMinno, a well-known business owner in Butler County. His partner of 13 years, Krista Burton, described DiMinno as a special person who cared deeply about others. DiMinno, of Harmony, was 54 years old. After he was pulled from...
McKeesport K-9 officer Stryker passes away
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — The McKeesport K-9 Unit is grieving the loss of one of its own. K-9 Officer Stryker passed away unexpectedly early Saturday morning after a medical emergency, McKeesport K-9 Unit announced on Facebook. Stryker served with the unit since 2015. “K-9 Stryker we thank you for your...
Film crew finds Harmony businessman's body in Allegheny River
A Harmony-area businessman was found dead in the Allegheny River on Saturday afternoon. Tod DiMinno, 54, who owned the Harmony Emporium, was last seen Sept. 28, according to the Zelienople Borough Police Department. More than a week after he went missing, his body was found in a submerged car in...
Gunshot victim found dead in Washington County
FINLEYVILLE — A person was found dead with a gunshot wound early Monday in Finleyville, Washington County. A Monongahela police officer was driving when he discovered the body lying in the road near 3608 Washington Avenue around 1:12 a.m., according to the Washington County coroner’s office. The road...
Pa police arrest 2 for attempted homicide following car chase: reports
Police in western Pennsylvania arrested two men for attempted homicide after a chase that ended at a busy intersection, according to reports from KDKA and TribLive. The men were arrested around noon Sunday at the Harmarville exit off Route 28. After Harmar officers apprehended the suspects, Pittsburgh police interviewed and arrested the driver, 24-year-old Allan Littlejohn and passenger Carter Hodges, 21, TribLive said, citing a statement from Pittsburgh Public Safety.
Western Pa. man arrested after dog found with stab wounds: police
A Pittsburgh man was arrested after police discovered a dog suffering from a stab wound to its neck Saturday evening, according to police. The Tribune-Review reported officers were sent to an apartment building on Reifert Street in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood around 4:00 p.m. after complaints of blood in the hallway.
New details emerge in alleged attack of Oliver Citywide Academy teacher
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New details have emerged in an alleged physical and sexual attack on a teacher inside a classroom at Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy last month.Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala said he intends to prosecute the juvenile as an adult. KDKA-TV obtained the school police report from the Sept. 29 incident. According to the report, the 15-year-old told a school police officer, "I'm sorry officer but I have urges." Sources say KDKA-TV the teen suffers from mental illness and has lived in foster care. Sources added that the 6-foot-5, 250-pound student had been sitting alongside the teacher when he grabbed...
Woman shot in car in Homewood South
At around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a call that a person had been shot on Brushton Avenue at Frankstown Avenue. When first responders arrived at the scene they found a young woman, in her early twenties
Police recover body from Allegheny River near Acrisure Stadium
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A car with a man's body inside was pulled out of the Allegheny River this afternoon near the North Shore.Police activity was seen along North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue.Pittsburgh Public Safety said a dive team with the YouTube show, Adventure With Purpose, made the discovery around 12:45 this afternoon.The group said they were in the area working on two different missing person cases."Missing person cases for 70-year-old Janet Walsh, missing out of Shaler Township, and 78-year-old Bunny Lee, who disappeared in 2013," one of the divers said.Police aren't sure how long the car has been in the river and details are limited.Update 10:50 p.m.The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim in the car as 54-year-old Tod Diminno of Harmony Borough.The Zelienople Police Department said he was reported missing on September 30 and was last seen on September 28.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
Woman in the hospital after being found shot in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A woman was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition after being found shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood. The shooting happened a little after 4:15 p.m. in the area of Brushton Avenue and Frankstown Avenue. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the woman was found...
