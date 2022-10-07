Read full article on original website
Another Maine School District Requesting Book "Gender Queer" be Removed From LibraryThe Maine WriterWaldoboro, ME
Rate Hikes and Rate Discounts for Some Maine Utility CustomersThe Maine WriterMaine State
Stonecipher Farm Deals With TheftThe Maine WriterBowdoinham, ME
Hannaford Opens New Locations In The USBryan DijkhuizenBrunswick, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Departments battling Boothbay Harbor fire
Area fire departments have been battling a house fire on Beath Road, Boothbay Harbor since about 1 p.m. today. The house, owned by Vi Lee, was a complete loss. Boothbay Harbor Police Officer Larry Brown, who was first on the scene, said everyone got out of the house safely. This...
Boothbay Harbor fire ‘not suspicious,’ says chief
The Sunday afternoon, Oct. 9 fire which destroyed the Vi Lee home on Beath Road, Boothbay Harbor started in the attached garage portion of the house, according to Boothbay Harbor Fire Chief Nick Upham on Monday. "When we arrived, the garage was fully engulfed and spready quickly to the other...
Ed Polewarczyk in House District 47 race
Occupation: Retired after thirty four years on the Space Shuttle Program. I joined the program in its early design phase and found myself working with the engineers who took us to the moon. Thirty-four years later I retired as the Director, Orbiter Production & Operations for United Space Alliance, the Prime Contractor for NASA on the Space Shuttle Program. My Production responsibilities included modifications to the Orbiter Fleet totaling ~$150 million. My Operations responsibilities included being a member of the team that gave the "Go for Launch,” as well as managing a team in Mission Control at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, whose function was to resolve problems as they occurred during flight.
Goodkowsky is ready to serve
I’m writing this letter to support the candidacy of Evan Goodkowsky for the Maine Legislature District 47 representing the towns of Alna, Jefferson, Whitefield and Wiscasset. I am a retired Maine educator and met Evan a few years back while we were playing mini golf. Despite our age difference we found we had many similar interests and gradually became friends. It is those similar interests that lead me to believe Evan would make an excellent state representative and bring a youthful and fresh approach to law making in Augusta.
Les Fossel seeks House District 47 seat
Education: BA, Sociology & Anthropology, Lake Forest College. Political History (Board, Committees, other): Maine Legislative service: Moderate Caucus Chair. Became the largest caucus in the 115th Maine Legislature; Judiciary Compromise legislation on takings of land by government; Government Oversight, reformed of the Maine Turnpike Authority. Insurance & Financial Services, created the Joint Select Committee on Healthcare Reform. Health & Human Services, authored the Electronic Health Records law. Congressional Reapportionment, authored the law. Lincoln County Service. Regional school board. Alna Selectman. Alna Assistant Fire Chief. County Planning Commission Treasurer. County Budget Committee.
Goodkowsky for the State House
Election time again! The recent political environment is evident that our votes matter immensely. Tim and I, both Democrats, are voting for Evan Goodkowsky for Maine State House of Representatives. His experience with folks who had to deal with foreclosure further emphasized his determination to get involved in finding solutions.
Mills has a fine record
Janet Mills has done an admirable job managing Maine’s economy: Standard and Poors and Moody’s have given Maine strong credit ratings for three years after being downgraded during Paul LePage’s time in office; there have been surpluses allowing the “Rainy Day” Fund to be funded at record high levels; and conservative economists have given Maine high marks for its economic recovery from COVID—all this while increasing the state’s share of education funding to the mandated level of 55% for the first time and restoring the state revenue sharing to towns to 5% after LePage cut it 2%.
Course correction
I have attended the Lincoln County forums and have watched the gubernatorial debate on television. I think a good summary of the Democratic candidates would be; what we are doing is working, we want to continue, and we want to spend more doing it. The Republican summary would be; it isn’t working; spending, regulations, and government involvement in our businesses and personal lives is out of control.
Human and environmental health
I don’t know Cameron Reny. She has not run for office before, so I suspect this is the case for many in Lincoln County. Nevertheless, I will be voting for her as our next state senator. I have two overriding reasons. The first is healthcare. Despite our aging population,...
