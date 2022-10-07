ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton Falls, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WYTV.com

Section of State Route 305 in Trumbull County reopens

BAZETTA, Ohio (WKBN) – A section of State Route 305 in Trumbull County has reopened. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, there are downed wires along SR 305 at Elm Road Monday evening. An ODOT worker said an excavator hit the wires. Drivers were asked to avoid the...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

OSHP: 1 dead in Springfield Twp. motorcycle accident

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Springfield Township Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol and the coroner were on the scene of an accident in Springfield Township Sunday night. The motorcycle accident happened on Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road near Unity Road just after 6:30 p.m. OSHP confirmed the motorcyclist, 29-year-old Tyler Long of...
ENON VALLEY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Newton Falls, OH
County
Trumbull County, OH
Trumbull County, OH
Traffic
cleveland19.com

East Cleveland police chase ends in crash in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Cleveland police chase ended in a crash on Cleveland’s East Side early Monday morning. According to Cleveland police, the driver fleeing from East Cleveland officers lost control of their car around midnight and crashed into a pole. The crash happened at E. 78th...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Gun fired into front window of Mentor home

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the person who fired a shot into a home Saturday evening. Mentor police said the gunshot went through the front window of a home in the 4900 block of Glenn Lodge Road around 9:30 p.m. The homeowner was home, but not injured.
MENTOR, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: Man dies after getting shot inside of a car in Stark County

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died after being found shot inside of a car in Perry Township on Saturday, according to Chief Chad Guist. Police arrived at Green Acres Town Houses, located at 3516 Lincoln Way East, at 8:19 p.m. on Oct. 8 after receiving reports of gunshots, according to a department Facebook post.
STARK COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#State Route 5 Southwest#Osp
wksu.org

Upriver on the Mahoning, Trumbull County residents say hands off our dam

The Mahoning River looks different in rural Trumbull County. In Mahoning County, people built mills on the riverbank. Here, they built houses. On a 3.7-mile stretch between county metroparks, the river still flows north before turning south toward Youngstown. Some homeowners appear to be co-existing peacefully with the river, but it has waged war on others, even commandeering docks and boats. Some of the houses look dangerously close to the bank.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Warren Twp. officer experiences possible drug overdose

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren Township police officer is home recovering Monday night after experiencing a possible overdose. According to Police Chief Benjamin Harrell, police were investigating a possible overdose Monday afternoon in the 900 block of Miller Street. That’s when they believe Sgt. Daniel Peterson came in contact with an unknown substance.
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Man charged after police say five dogs attack Youngstown man

According to Youngstown Police, a man is in critical condition after being mauled by at least 5 dogs on the North Side of Youngstown. Police arrived on scene around 5:30 a.m. at a vacant lot on Logan Avenue. According to police, the man was bitten in the face, and the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
whbc.com

Akrom Mayor Urges Calm after Deadly Accident, Shooting

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan is asking for calm following that tragic accident and shooting during a funeral procession last Thursday. Two children have died now from the accident on South Arlington Street. They were ages 12 and 6 and were ejected or...
AKRON, OH
WYTV.com

Grove City to discuss delayed ambulance responses

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN)- In Grove City, a committee hearing will be held to discuss the ambulance service in Pennsylvania. The committee will hear from the Mercer County Coroner, public safety director, the Department of Health Bureau EMS, and more concerning funding problems, staffing shortages, and delayed response times. It’s...
GROVE CITY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy