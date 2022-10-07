Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Section of State Route 305 in Trumbull County reopens
BAZETTA, Ohio (WKBN) – A section of State Route 305 in Trumbull County has reopened. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, there are downed wires along SR 305 at Elm Road Monday evening. An ODOT worker said an excavator hit the wires. Drivers were asked to avoid the...
WYTV.com
OSHP: 1 dead in Springfield Twp. motorcycle accident
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Springfield Township Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol and the coroner were on the scene of an accident in Springfield Township Sunday night. The motorcycle accident happened on Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road near Unity Road just after 6:30 p.m. OSHP confirmed the motorcyclist, 29-year-old Tyler Long of...
Man mauled by five dogs in NE Ohio: Police
Police said a man was severely injured early this morning after he was mauled by several dogs on the North Side.
11-year-old killed in rollover crash in Columbiana County
Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle crash in Lisbon Sunday night.
cleveland19.com
East Cleveland police chase ends in crash in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Cleveland police chase ended in a crash on Cleveland’s East Side early Monday morning. According to Cleveland police, the driver fleeing from East Cleveland officers lost control of their car around midnight and crashed into a pole. The crash happened at E. 78th...
cleveland19.com
Gun fired into front window of Mentor home
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the person who fired a shot into a home Saturday evening. Mentor police said the gunshot went through the front window of a home in the 4900 block of Glenn Lodge Road around 9:30 p.m. The homeowner was home, but not injured.
cleveland19.com
Police: Man dies after getting shot inside of a car in Stark County
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died after being found shot inside of a car in Perry Township on Saturday, according to Chief Chad Guist. Police arrived at Green Acres Town Houses, located at 3516 Lincoln Way East, at 8:19 p.m. on Oct. 8 after receiving reports of gunshots, according to a department Facebook post.
Dramatic video shows suspected stolen vehicle crash on Cleveland's east side
News 5 Investigators uncover dramatic surveillance video of suspected car thieves who careened into a power pole.
Car catches on fire, spreads to others in Austintown
A fire starts in one vehicle and then spreads to others. It happened early Friday morning at the Four Seasons Townhomes in Austintown.
wksu.org
Upriver on the Mahoning, Trumbull County residents say hands off our dam
The Mahoning River looks different in rural Trumbull County. In Mahoning County, people built mills on the riverbank. Here, they built houses. On a 3.7-mile stretch between county metroparks, the river still flows north before turning south toward Youngstown. Some homeowners appear to be co-existing peacefully with the river, but it has waged war on others, even commandeering docks and boats. Some of the houses look dangerously close to the bank.
WYTV.com
Warren Twp. officer experiences possible drug overdose
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren Township police officer is home recovering Monday night after experiencing a possible overdose. According to Police Chief Benjamin Harrell, police were investigating a possible overdose Monday afternoon in the 900 block of Miller Street. That’s when they believe Sgt. Daniel Peterson came in contact with an unknown substance.
WFMJ.com
Man charged after police say five dogs attack Youngstown man
According to Youngstown Police, a man is in critical condition after being mauled by at least 5 dogs on the North Side of Youngstown. Police arrived on scene around 5:30 a.m. at a vacant lot on Logan Avenue. According to police, the man was bitten in the face, and the...
2nd child dies in crash during OH funeral procession
A second child has died following a crash during an Ohio funeral procession for a teenager who died of a suspected drug overdose, an accident followed by two episodes of gunfire that wounded at least one person, authorities said.
whbc.com
Akrom Mayor Urges Calm after Deadly Accident, Shooting
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan is asking for calm following that tragic accident and shooting during a funeral procession last Thursday. Two children have died now from the accident on South Arlington Street. They were ages 12 and 6 and were ejected or...
The hidden spot a Ohio K-9 sniffed out drugs
The Massillon Police Department is warning drug users "You can hide it, but they will find it!"
6-year-old killed in crash during funeral procession in Akron identified
A 6-year-old boy, one of two children killed in a crash during a funeral procession in Akron last Thursday afternoon, was identified by the county medical examiner Monday.
Charges pending after PSP finds marijuana on student
Charges are pending after marijuana was found on a student at school last Monday.
Man shot and killed outside Stark County apartment
Police in Stark County are investigating a weekend shooting that killed a man.
Suspected serial jewelry burglar arrested in Ohio
He's accused of stealing jewelry from multiple homes for over half a century and now a suspected serial burglar is under arrest.
WYTV.com
Grove City to discuss delayed ambulance responses
GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN)- In Grove City, a committee hearing will be held to discuss the ambulance service in Pennsylvania. The committee will hear from the Mercer County Coroner, public safety director, the Department of Health Bureau EMS, and more concerning funding problems, staffing shortages, and delayed response times. It’s...
