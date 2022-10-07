Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
San Antonio car wash opens haunted tunnel for scary clean service during Halloween season
SAN ANTONIO – You can get a scary clean car at Super Sudz Car Wash this Halloween season. Super Sudz, located at 6780 Bandera Road, transforms into a haunted tunnel from 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October. “I wasn’t expecting for the car wash...
KSAT 12
How will renovation plans affect Brackenridge Park’s rich history? KSAT Explains
Whether it is Easter camping or just an afternoon picnic, San Antonians have a long history with Brackenridge Park. The centrally located green space offers miles of nature trails, the Sunken Garden Theater, the Japanese Tea Garden, the Witte Museum, and the San Antonio Zoo. But one area, in particular,...
KSAT 12
26-year-old changing entire landscape of resources for unsheltered youth in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - – Kameron Rhys may only be 26 years old, but he is changing the entire landscape of resources for San Antonio youth experiencing homelessness. “Back in 2018, I became homeless through somebody else’s drug use, that made it unsafe for me to stay in the place that I was at. And I really didn’t have anywhere else to go,” Rhys said.
KSAT 12
Catrina Ball helps San Antonio Public Library Foundation raise money for literacy, community programs
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Public Library Foundation has a mission to strengthen the library in its service to the community. Amy Hone, the executive director of the SAPL foundation, said they raise money for programs that aren’t typically funded in the city budget. The foundation also...
KSAT 12
Map shows average home value for San Antonio and surrounding areas based on ZIP codes
SAN ANTONIO – A map of ZIP codes for San Antonio and the surrounding areas provides insight into average home values as the housing market starts to cool down. Whether you’re buying, selling or just curious about the real estate market in your area — the map shows the average value for a single-family home in ZIP codes where the information is available.
Index cards, no PA system and no solution after Saturday meeting on St. Mary’s Strip parking plan
SAN ANTONIO — More talks but no solutions to parking problems near the St. Mary’s Strip. On Saturday—a second community meeting was held to discuss a proposed parking permit program. It’s a complex issue among residents and business owners, but representatives on both sides are willing to...
KSAT 12
40-acre fire fully contained in far Southeast Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – A brush fire in far Southeast Bexar County grew to 40 acres and destroyed one abandoned building before it was fully contained Monday night. The fire started at around 4 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Donop Road. San Antonio Fire, Bexar County Fire, and...
A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?
Last month the San Antonio City Council approved the 2023 fiscal year budget. Within this budget was the news that all CPS Energy customers would receive a rebate on either their November or December energy bill.
KSAT 12
Stage 4 restrictions now in place for Edwards Aquifer permit holders, but not SAWS customers
SAN ANTONIO – Our exceptional drought is taking its toll on the Edwards Aquifer. As of Saturday, Oct. 8, the 10-day average streamflow at Comal Springs has dipped below 100 cfs, which has triggered Stage 4 restrictions from the Edwards Aquifer Authority. What Does This Mean For You?. This...
flicksandfood.com
This Restaurant and Bar is Hosting a Free & Fun October Movie Series
This Restaurant and Bar in Southtown to Host a Free October Movie Series. This Restaurant and Bar, The Good Kind, will be hosting a free October Movie Series in collaboration with Slab Cinema in the garden every Thursday beginning on October 13th at 7pm through October 27th. The Good Kind,...
Midtown Motor celebrates three decades on West Side
Midtown Motor Company this year celebrates 30 years of providing affordable vehicles to families on San Antonio’s West Side. The dealership, at 247 Enrique M. Barrera on San Antonio’s Inner West Side, has recently been upgraded with a new building, which even has a play area for children. Steve Babinsky founded Midtown Motor in 1992 initially as a one-person operation with no onsite credit options. It initially began in another location, but moved to its present site, just a few blocks away, in 1998.
40 acres burn during large brush fire in southeast Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — A large brush fire seen spreading through southeast Bexar County Monday afternoon has been contained, according to Tom Peine, Bexar County Spokesperson. The fire was reported in the 1200 block of Donop Road around 4:30 p.m. Donop Road off Highway 181 and Corpus Christi Road has also been reopened.
KSAT 12
As seen on SA Live - Monday, October 10, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, save those pumpkins! San Antonio Cactus and Xerophyte Society can help you turn them into refreshed plant holders with succulents and moss!. It’s Mad Science Monday! The experts from Mad Science of Austin and San Antonio show us how to make any Halloween celebration glow.
sanantoniomag.com
San Antonio’s Homeless Pets Need Your Help
If you’ve been thinking about adopting a dog or a cat, now is the time. That’s the message from animal rescue organizations and volunteers in San Antonio who say they’re overwhelmed with the need. “It is a very, very hard time to be a dog or a...
KSAT 12
Toyota Field to host Taco and Margarita Festival
SAN ANTONIO – Taco and margarita lovers, get excited! Toyota Field is hosting the stadium’s first-ever Taco and Margarita Festival on December 3. The one-day event will take over the stadium with a tasty selection of tacos and margaritas with live professional wrestling. The festival will include eight different vendors.
KSAT 12
San Antonio’s SEA LIFE aquarium officials asking for help naming new Giant Pacific Octopus
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s SEA LIFE aquarium is looking for help naming one of its newest members — a Giant Pacific Octopus. The four-pound octopus arrived in San Antonio from Vancouver, British Columbia in September and has slowly been acclimating to its environment. On Saturday, which...
A San Antonio Bar Stands Behind Age Limit of 30 Years Old
In a move that was made earlier this year, Bently's on Broadway and The Bar Horizons & More in San Antonio raised the age to enter their bars to 30 years old. The Bar Horizon now advertises itself as a place where "the grown and mature come to relax, play, eat and dance." The change has been effective since May and looks like it is here to stay.
We took adorable fall pictures at the San Antonio-area alpaca barn
It's the joy you need in your life right now.
KSAT 12
Do you know the highest point in Bexar County?
I’m a trivia guy. Knowing random facts — like the highest point in Bexar County — is fun to me. But, if you were curious yourself, here’s the answer. That distinction belongs to Mount Smith, located in far northwestern Bexar County. The peak sits at about 1,892 feet above sea level.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Botanical Garden is selling hundreds of plants in annual BOOtanica sale
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Botanical Garden is holding its annual BOOtanica Plant Sale over the course of two days this month. The BOOtanica Plant Sale is scheduled for Oct. 15-16 at the garden’s Greenhouse Yard. During the event, there will be more than 200 varieties of...
