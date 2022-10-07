ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
KSAT 12

40-acre fire fully contained in far Southeast Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – A brush fire in far Southeast Bexar County grew to 40 acres and destroyed one abandoned building before it was fully contained Monday night. The fire started at around 4 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Donop Road. San Antonio Fire, Bexar County Fire, and...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
mySanAntonio.com

Midtown Motor celebrates three decades on West Side

Midtown Motor Company this year celebrates 30 years of providing affordable vehicles to families on San Antonio’s West Side. The dealership, at 247 Enrique M. Barrera on San Antonio’s Inner West Side, has recently been upgraded with a new building, which even has a play area for children. Steve Babinsky founded Midtown Motor in 1992 initially as a one-person operation with no onsite credit options. It initially began in another location, but moved to its present site, just a few blocks away, in 1998.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
News Break
KSAT 12

As seen on SA Live - Monday, October 10, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, save those pumpkins! San Antonio Cactus and Xerophyte Society can help you turn them into refreshed plant holders with succulents and moss!. It’s Mad Science Monday! The experts from Mad Science of Austin and San Antonio show us how to make any Halloween celebration glow.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

San Antonio’s Homeless Pets Need Your Help

If you’ve been thinking about adopting a dog or a cat, now is the time. That’s the message from animal rescue organizations and volunteers in San Antonio who say they’re overwhelmed with the need. “It is a very, very hard time to be a dog or a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Toyota Field to host Taco and Margarita Festival

SAN ANTONIO – Taco and margarita lovers, get excited! Toyota Field is hosting the stadium’s first-ever Taco and Margarita Festival on December 3. The one-day event will take over the stadium with a tasty selection of tacos and margaritas with live professional wrestling. The festival will include eight different vendors.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
US105

A San Antonio Bar Stands Behind Age Limit of 30 Years Old

In a move that was made earlier this year, Bently's on Broadway and The Bar Horizons & More in San Antonio raised the age to enter their bars to 30 years old. The Bar Horizon now advertises itself as a place where "the grown and mature come to relax, play, eat and dance." The change has been effective since May and looks like it is here to stay.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Do you know the highest point in Bexar County?

I’m a trivia guy. Knowing random facts — like the highest point in Bexar County — is fun to me. But, if you were curious yourself, here’s the answer. That distinction belongs to Mount Smith, located in far northwestern Bexar County. The peak sits at about 1,892 feet above sea level.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

