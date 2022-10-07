Read full article on original website
Top Speed
The Ford GT LM Sticks it to Ferrari One Last Time
Ford is pulling the plug on its iconic supercar nameplate, the GT, and it is doing it just the American way. Enter the new 2022 Ford GT LM Edition, the final iteration of the second generation GT that debuted in 2016. This special edition car celebrates Ford’s win at the 2016 Le Mans and has some fantastic designs and touches to make it stand out from the rest of the lineup.
Road & Track
See and Hear Chevrolet's Upcoming Corvette Z06 GT3.R Racer
Corvette Racing's C8.R has competed for just three years, but a change to professional GT3 racing as IMSA's top class has already rendered the new-for-2020 racer irrelevant. The GM factory team has been given a pass to race the GT2-spec car in the GT3-based GTD Pro class throughout 2022 and 2023, but the waiver was contingent on the company making an all-new GT3 car available to customers on its current Corvette platform. Over a year before its race debut, we now have an idea of how the car will look and sound.
Top Speed
Ford Mustang GT ‘Gen3’ Supercar Demands Respect with 600 Horsepower
After making its world debut in mid-September, the seventh-generation Ford Mustang now welcomes its first racing iteration – not the track-only Dark Horse R version. Developed by Ford Performance in cooperation with Dick Johnson Racing, the new Mustang GT Supercar made its first appearance during the practice sessions at the Bathurst 1000. The racer did its first laps around Mount Panorama, and it is intensively preparing for the 2023 Australian Supercars Championship.
Top Speed
This BMW M8 Coupe by G-Power os A 900-Horsepower Dream Killer
It is rumored that BMW will kill the 8 Series, in both coupe and cabrio configurations, which means the M8 models will go down with them too. The Bavarians will only keep the Gran Coupe model, but only with an all-electric powertrain. So, if you were hoping to get a better-looking, more powerful M8 in the next few years, we're sorry, but it will probably never happen. Instead, what you can do is go with G-Power's latest upgrade for the current M8 Coupe. There are plenty of choices to go with, the most powerful one taking your M8 to about 900 horsepower.
Top Speed
Toyota Celica T230: Performance, Price, and Photos
In recent years, we have seen a resurgence in Toyota’s presence in the sports car market. That is a good thing. We now have the GR Supra, GR Corolla, and GR86 from the largest automaker in the world. But looking back, not too long ago, Toyota stopped making sports cars altogether.
MotorAuthority
Adam Driver revealed as Enzo Ferrari in new biopic
“Star Wars” and "House of Gucci" actor Adam Driver has been picked to play the lead role in an Enzo Ferrari biopic set for release in 2023. Filming is already underway, with photos from the film set live on social media. Late last week, the first official photo showing Driver as Ferrari was released.
MotorAuthority
2024 Jaguar F-Type 75 marks end of gas-powered Jaguar sports cars
Jaguar will go the electric route starting in 2025, and the automaker is in the process of phasing out its current gas-powered offerings. The XJ has already bowed out, with Jaguar marking the run with the 2019 XJ Collection Special Edition. Similarly, the automaker on Tuesday revealed the 2024 Jaguar...
Top Speed
2023 Toyota GR86 Review: A Comprehensive Makeover By The GR Gods
Why does it seem like the common man has been priced out of the fun-to-drive cars? Because for the most part, he has. Try finding a brand-new, manual transmission sports coupe for under $30,000 and you’ll discover only 4 cars from which to choose and two of them are essentially the same: the Subaru BRZ and the Toyota GR86. With a starting MSRP of $28,995 including the delivery fee, we should be thankful Toyota remains committed to this attainable, rear-wheel drive brand of motoring. So even though the selection is sparse, don’t worry; the GR86 delivers the goods you crave.
MotorAuthority
2024 BMW X2 spy shots: Redesigned city cruiser spotted
BMW's X2 compact crossover makes a great alternative to the premium hatchbacks typically found outside the U.S., due to its compact size in combination with a tall seating position and higher ground clearance. It was a new addition to the lineup here for 2018 and soon a redesigned version will arrive.
topgear.com
Volkswagen ID4 Family Pro Performance - long term review
Volkswagen ID. Buzz: do you really need a crossover anymore?. Time to drive Volkswagen's new electric minivan. It's a painfully obvious pun but hey someone's got to do it: there's a lot of buzz around the ID. Bu… Oh very well I'll refrain. But it's true nevertheless. I drove the ID.4 and the ID. Buzz on the same day. And the dominant question after my time in the Buzz was, "Why would anyone ever get a crossover?"
A YouTuber's 'disaster' towing with the F-150 Lightning highlights one of the drawbacks of electric trucks today
Electric pickup trucks like the F-150 Lightning and GMC Hummer EV can't drive very far when towing a heavy load before they need to be recharged.
MotorAuthority
F1 moves: De Vries to replace Gasly at Alpine, Ricciardo to sit out 2023 season
After an impressive performance on his Formula 1 debut at September's Italian Grand Prix, Nyck de Vries has been signed with AlphaTauri for the 2023 season, the team announced on Saturday. He will replace Pierre Gasly, who is set to join Alpine next season. Gasly will replace Fernando Alonso at...
