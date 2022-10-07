It is rumored that BMW will kill the 8 Series, in both coupe and cabrio configurations, which means the M8 models will go down with them too. The Bavarians will only keep the Gran Coupe model, but only with an all-electric powertrain. So, if you were hoping to get a better-looking, more powerful M8 in the next few years, we're sorry, but it will probably never happen. Instead, what you can do is go with G-Power's latest upgrade for the current M8 Coupe. There are plenty of choices to go with, the most powerful one taking your M8 to about 900 horsepower.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO