The Scriptural passage for this morning is found in Isaiah 44:22: "I have swept away your offenses like a cloud, your sins like the morning mist. Return to me, for I have redeemed you." Is this not beautiful language? God forgives us all our sins, offers us redemption and restoration if we merely turn to Him and repent. The Word of God for the people of God; thanks be to God. I love the word "redemption."

