WDAM-TV
William Carey Inaugural Ceremony: Welcoming Dr. Ben Burnett
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday, Oct. 10, William Carey University officially welcomed its 10th president, Dr. Ben Burnett, during its inaugural ceremony. Burnett said he was thankful to share this special day with those who mean the most - family, friends, faculty, staff and students. “I get to share it...
WDAM-TV
Carey welcomes back alumni with ‘Celebrate Carey Rally’
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Once a Crusader, always a Crusader. William Carey University welcomed alumni back for a day of fun with the ‘Celebrate Carey Rally,’ an afternoon with food, music, games and door prizes. “It is so great to see our alums come out,” said Pam...
Father in Hattiesburg, Mississippi hands out Fentanyl testing strips
Fentanyl testing strips are illegal in many Southern states. According to the television station WDAM in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a local business owner and father is passing out Fentanyl testing strips even though they are illegal in Mississippi.
WDAM-TV
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg’s Charity Ball coming up
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg’s annual fundraiser is about to waltz into the area later this month. JA’s Charity Ball is taking place Friday, Oct. 21, from 7-11 p.m., at the Barn at Bridlewood. There will be food, drinks, dancing and a silent auction. The...
WDAM-TV
Worship service held as lead-up to Carey inauguration
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An inaugural worship service was held Sunday night for William Carey University President Ben Burnett. The service included several sings performed by the William Carey University Worship Choir and Band, as well as scripture readings, a sermon and benediction. Many students, faculty and alumni came out...
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Oct. 7-9
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 7-9) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Olde Towne Market – Saturday – Clinton Kick off the Fall season by shopping handcrafted items including woodwork, jewelry, candles, […]
WDAM-TV
Salvation Army prepares for Red Kettle Kickoff
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Salvation Army in Laurel is getting ready for its yearly Red Kettle Kickoff next month. The non-profit organization will set up its signature red kettle donation bins outside different stores throughout Jones County. Until that begins, however, it’s looking for volunteers to work this Christmas season.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Zoo prepares for annual, spooktacular ‘ZooBoo’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo is getting spooky for its popular annual event. Monday, Hattiesburg Convention Commission and zoo staff worked together to prepare for its Halloween event, ZooBoo. During ZooBoo, visitors can expect to see various zoo areas with new Halloween décor, magical lights and different themed...
WDAM-TV
10pm Headlines 10/10
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg’s annual fundraiser is about to waltz into the area later this month. Woman charged with murder after body found Wednesday in Laurel. Laurel police charged a woman with murder in connection to the death investigation of a woman whose body was found in Laurel on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
mageenews.com
God Forgives Us for All Our Sins
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scriptural passage for this morning is found in Isaiah 44:22: “I have swept away your offenses like a cloud, your sins like the morning mist. Return to me, for I have redeemed you.” Is this not beautiful language? God forgives us all our sins, offers us redemption and restoration if we merely turn to Him and repent. The Word of God for the people of God; thanks be to God. I love the word “redemption.”
WDAM-TV
2 Pine Belt fire departments see members become nationally certified
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Petal firefighters and a third in Laurel graduated recently from the Mississippi Fire Academy’s national certification program. Amanda Richardson and Casey Burge of the Petal Fire Department and Jeremy Deonte Henley of the Laurel Fire Department completed the mandatory, seven-week course, graduating among a 17-person class.
WDAM-TV
Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.
PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to serve three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole in Jefferson Davis County after a jury found him guilty of two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 15th Circuit...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg library hosted 1st ever children’s ComiCon
HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) -The Hattiesburg Public Library hosted its first ComiCon Saturday. The event highlighted the library’s “Will Eisner & The History of the Graphic Novel” exhibit. Children from across the Pine Belt came out to enjoy looking at the novels, while participating in superhero-themed activities. Library...
WDAM-TV
USM falls 27-10 at Troy; drops 1st ever Sun Belt game
TROY, Ala. (WDAM) - The University of Southern MIssissippi dropped the first ever Sun Belt Conference football game in the program’s history when the Golden Eagles fell 27-10 Saturday night at Troy University. Turnovers hurts the Golden Eagles’ cause, with three interceptions and a lost fumble by freshman quarterback...
Hattiesburg, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WDAM-TV
Powers Fire & Rescue awarded $155K FEMA grant
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A FEMA grant will allow a Jones County all-volunteer fire department to obtain new gear, equipment and training. The $155,809 FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) will allow the Powers Fire & Rescue VFD to purchase a new self-contained breathing apparatus, firefighter turnout gear, battery-powered extrication tools and NFPA Firefighter II certification training.
WDAM-TV
Police investigating golf cart theft in Petal
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation. PPD provided pictures of the suspect with a Ford pickup truck with a stolen Florida tag (tag# IB7 OHL). A car hauler-style trailer could also still be attached to this vehicle.
WDAM-TV
Troy holds 10-7, halftime lead over USM
TROY, Ala. (WDAM) - Troy University holds a 10-7 lead at halftime Saturday night over visiting University of Southern MIssissippi. A 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Zach Wilcker to Jason Brownlee gave the Golden Eagles a 7-3 lead in the second quarter. Troy, which had led 3-0 in the first...
WDAM-TV
Woman charged with murder after body found Wednesday in Laurel
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg’s annual fundraiser is about to waltz into the area later this month. Salvation Army recruiting for annual Christmas bell ringers. The Salvation Army of Laurel said they hope to raise more than $100,000 to beat last year's donation total. Powers Fire & Rescue awarded $155K...
Woman accused of stealing over $1K from Victoria’s Secret
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman is wanted in Hattiesburg for allegedly stealing merchandise from Victoria’s Secret. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Brianna Brown, 28, stole over $1,400 in goods from the store in August. She is wanted on a felony shoplifting charge. Anyone with information about Brown’s location can call the […]
