Brattleboro, VT

WCAX

North Country Community College receives funding to update labs

MALONE, Vt. (WCAX) - Students in New York’s North Country will be mixing up more experiments thanks to new funding. Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay, secured $250,000 for the North Country Community College. The money will be spent on science lab upgrades to the Malone campus. We expect to learn...
MALONE, NY
WCAX

Federal lawsuit claims PCBs at Burlington High School made educators sick

Fresh coffee is a "brew-tiful" thing, and coffee connoisseur Sandrea Riggen has known that for a long time.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Middlebury wins high school bass fishing state title

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On a beautiful Saturday, Middlebury High School captured the bass fishing state championship on Lake Champlain. Dylan Stowe and Riley Disorda said conditions out on the lake were less than ideal. It wasn’t an easy day for those competing, and the two Tigers came back to shore thinking they were going to be longshots to win it.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

Fort Ti Ferry closes for season

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Fort Ti Ferry has closed for the season. The cable ferry between Ticonderoga, New York, and Shoreham, Vermont, took its last runs of the year on Monday. The last trip left the Vermont side at 5:30 p.m., and the New York site at 5:45 p.m.
TICONDEROGA, NY
wamc.org

WCAX’s Kelly O’Brien bidding farewell to North Country after five years

One of our newsroom colleagues in Northern New York is bidding farewell to the region after five years, and speaking on behalf of North Country bureau chief Pat Bradley, we're sorry to see her go. Kelly O'Brien with WCAX TV announced at the end of last month that she's moving on to take a new position. She says the greater Plattsburgh market has become like family. And before she finishes packing her bags, O'Brien spoke with WAMC's Ian Pickus.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
sheltonherald.com

Police: Hartford man charged with trafficking fentanyl in Vermont

A Connecticut man is facing charges in Vermont after authorities say an investigation revealed he was involved in a fentanyl distribution operation in the area. Vermont State Police said 26-year-old Devontrez Flowers, of Hartford, was arrested last Wednesday and charged with fentanyl trafficking following a "weeks-long investigation" into allegations that he was distributing fentanyl in the Burlington area. Vermont's largest city of about 43,000 sits about 40 miles west of the capital city of Montpelier along the shores of Lake Champlain.
HARTFORD, CT
WCAX

Burlington coffee shop benefits from inclusive hiring

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While some people with disabilities can’t work, many are looking for jobs. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, just over 10% of people with disabilities are actively searching. One Vermont business is hoping to change that and is encouraging others to do the same during this year’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

MiVT: Brown & Jenkins

JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Fresh coffee is a “brew-tiful” thing, and coffee connoisseur Sandrea Riggen has known that for a long time. “I was in a very popular breakfast place in Burlington, and I had the coffee, and I said to my mom that was with me, ‘This is the most amazing coffee I’ve ever had,’” she recounted.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Day 2 of accused cleaver killer’s trial underway

Ronald McDonald House charity now has permanent home in Burlington after 40 years. The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Burlington just purchased the home it has rented for nearly 40 years.
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontcatholic.org

Bishop ordains 7 permanent deacons

It was a day for deacons Oct. 8 as Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne ordained seven men to serve as permanent deacons in Vermont; many other deacons attended the special morning Mass at St. Joseph Cathedral in Burlington. The men ordained were Bob Begley of Holy Angels and Immaculate Conception parishes...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Central Vermont Medical Center helps nursing students learn on the job

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has been facing a nursing shortage for years, especially as the pandemic continues, but one program that began right before the pandemic is working to retain nurses who are studying at the same time. The Central Vermont Medical Center said they generally have 100 nursing...
BERLIN, VT
WCAX

Secret Wall partners with SUPERPLASTIC for live art competition

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A live art competition made a pit stop at South Burlington’s Higher Ground on Monday. The entertainment brand Secret Walls shined a spotlight on two local artists, Will Kasso Condry and Will Gebhard. They partnered with other world-renowned street artists to face off in what the event’s founders call a visual rap battle.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Parking passes on sale Tuesday for Stowe Mountain Resort

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - At the start of the 2022-23 ski and ride season, Stowe Mountain Resort is preparing to implement a new parking system. Starting Tuesday night at 6:00, you can buy a season parking pass for $450. You’ll have unlimited access to all paid lots. The catch...
STOWE, VT
WCAX

United Airlines holds job fair at Burlington airport

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - United Airlines is holding a hiring event this week. People interested in working with the airline can attend a job fair this Thursday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Burlington International Airport. United said they looking to fill 25 ramp positions...
BURLINGTON, VT
Colchester Sun

Democratic incumbent Alyssa Black and Republican candidate Roger Drury answer questions on healthcare, education and abortion for CHI-24

ESSEX — Democratic incumbent Alyssa Black (D-Essex) sat down with Republican candidate Roger Drury during a forum Oct. 4 to answer questions about the ballot and other issues Vermonters are facing. Both candidates are vying for the single seat available for the CHI-24 State Representative. During the forum, Black...
VERMONT STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Vermont town stunned after learning city worker lowered fluoride level in water for years

RICHMOND, Vt. — The water superintendent of a small Vermont town admitted that he lowered the fluoride level almost four years ago. Kendall Chamberlin, Richmond’s water and wastewater superintendent, told the Water and Sewer Commission last month that he had intentionally reduced the fluoride level because he was worried about quality control in the fluoride used in U.S. drinking systems because it comes from China, according to The Associated Press.
RICHMOND, VT
WCAX

Police: Speeding car hits cow, leaves 1 dead in Sheldon

Ronald McDonald House charity now has permanent home in Burlington after 40 years. A major charity is marking a milestone. The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Burlington just purchased the home it has rented for nearly 40 years.
BURLINGTON, VT

