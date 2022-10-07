Read full article on original website
House fire in St. Charles County
Emergency responders are on the scene of a house fire in St. Charles County.
siue.edu
Metro East Residents Turnout for Free Computers, Distributed by East St. Louis Learning Resource Center and PCs for People
More than 200 desktop and laptop computers were given away to eligible Metro East residents on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Center. The computer giveaway was made possible by PCs for People and the SIUE East St. Louis Learning Resource Center (LRC), according...
Crash closes several lanes of I-64 in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A crash is causing a major traffic backup in St. Louis County. The collision happened on westbound I-64 near Ballas. Three lanes of traffic are blocked while crews work to clear the scene. The estimated clear time is around 4:45 pm. The Missouri Department of...
Nightmare train ride: passengers stuck on Amtrak from Pontiac to Chicago with no heat, power, smelly bathrooms
Amtrak is offering apologies and vouchers after a disastrous travel experience for many people in Metro Detroit trying to get to Chicago for the weekend.
Shots fired after attempted burglary in south St. Louis County Sunday morning
Shocking video from a South County homeowner about an attempted robbery at his home that ended with shots fired Sunday morning.
O’Fallon’s Fire Safety Day offers family fun, life-saving information
Firefighters, police officers, and paramedics put on interactive demonstrations, but kids had sparks in their eyes too.
Five motorcyclists involved in I-44 crash in west St. Louis County, traffic stalled
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Traffic is stalled on Interstate 44 in West St. Louis County due to a crash Tuesday morning involving five motorcyclists, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash happened westbound on I-44 near Lewis Road. Traffic is backed up for several miles. Investigators...
KMOV
Daughter follows in father’s footsteps as Metro East volunteer firefighter
ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV) - It’s a unique story at a volunteer fire department in the Metro East as a daughter follows in her father’s footsteps. Megan Korte grew up with the East Side Fire Protection District being like a second home to her. Megan’s dad, Dan Korte,...
Pedestrian killed in north St. Louis County hit-and-run
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A pedestrian was hit and killed in north St. Louis County early Tuesday morning. Police said the incident happened at 2:50 a.m. at the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road and Normandy Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man on the ground. He was taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment, but he was later pronounced dead.
Man charged in connection with murder of Illinois police officer at Comfort Inn
The Illinois State Police have arrested Xavier Bradley, 22, in connection with the murder of a police officer and wounding of another officer in the parking lot of a Comfort Inn in December 2021.
Intoxicating edibles found in child’s candy at St. Charles trunk-or-treat
A trunk-or-treat event in St. Charles is leading to a warning from the police department following a surprise find by the family of a 5-year-old child.
'I hate that he lost a squad car': Neighbors react to mental health call that ends with patrol car crash
VELDA VILLAGE HILLS, Mo. — There is little traffic on Scharell Houston's tree-lined street in north St. Louis County. It's the kind of place where neighbors know each other, not one — she said — where someone would expect to see a suspect slip past police and steal their patrol car. But that is exactly what happened Sunday afternoon.
Secretary for family-owned Missouri business admits embezzling $1.2M
A woman working for a family-owned agricultural business in Ralls County admitted last week to stealing more than a million dollars from her employer over a six-year period.
kjluradio.com
St. Clair man arrested for stealing vehicle in Franklin County, wife remains on the run
One man is taken into custody, and his wife remains on the run, for allegedly stealing a vehicle in Franklin County. David Bell, 41, of St. Clair, is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. His wife, Rachelle Bell, 44, of St. Clair, is not yet in custody and has not yet been charged.
Hurricane Ian scam alert: Waterlogged cars for sale
(NewsNation) — It has been nearly two weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall, ravishing Southwest Florida communities and causing massive damage across the state. According to local reports, cars are among the countless items residents in those areas are learning they have to replace, as Carfax estimates more than 300,000 vehicles were potentially damaged due to flooding.
Walk the ‘Nuclear Waste Adventure Trail’ in St. Charles County
The Weldon Spring Site is located in St. Charles County, 30 miles west of St. Louis. It used to be the site of the 1956 Weldon Spring Chemical Plant.
KMOV
Suspect in Maryland Heights shooting in custody, police say
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Police say they have arrested 35-year-old Brian Joseph McDevitt Jr. after a shooting early Sunday morning in Maryland Heights. Police allege McDevitt shot a 32-year-old man in a domestic incident in the 11700 block of Dunlap Industrial Boulevard around 1:40 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital, but police did not say what his status was in a press release Sunday.
Missouri participation in public benefits program WIC fell sharply during pandemic
Even as the COVID-19 pandemic intensified economic hardship and unemployment, Missouri saw one of the nation’s sharpest drops in participation in WIC, a federal benefits program for low-income women and children, according to a report released last week.
Aldi announces recall of frozen falafels amid E. coli outbreak
You may want to check your freezer Tuesday morning.
KMOV
Person rushed to hospital after shooting at East St. Louis restaurant
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) -- One person was rushed to the hospital following an early morning shooting at an East St. Louis restaurant. News 4 crews were on the scene after the shooting around 2 a.m. Friday at Lum’s Chop Suey, which is located along State Street. There were several evidence markers seen inside the restaurant.
