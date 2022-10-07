ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Park, IL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Park, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Accidents
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Washington Park, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
FOX2Now

Pedestrian killed in north St. Louis County hit-and-run

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A pedestrian was hit and killed in north St. Louis County early Tuesday morning. Police said the incident happened at 2:50 a.m. at the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road and Normandy Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man on the ground. He was taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment, but he was later pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

'I hate that he lost a squad car': Neighbors react to mental health call that ends with patrol car crash

VELDA VILLAGE HILLS, Mo. — There is little traffic on Scharell Houston's tree-lined street in north St. Louis County. It's the kind of place where neighbors know each other, not one — she said — where someone would expect to see a suspect slip past police and steal their patrol car. But that is exactly what happened Sunday afternoon.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX2Now

Hurricane Ian scam alert: Waterlogged cars for sale

(NewsNation) — It has been nearly two weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall, ravishing Southwest Florida communities and causing massive damage across the state. According to local reports, cars are among the countless items residents in those areas are learning they have to replace, as Carfax estimates more than 300,000 vehicles were potentially damaged due to flooding.
FLORIDA STATE
KMOV

Suspect in Maryland Heights shooting in custody, police say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Police say they have arrested 35-year-old Brian Joseph McDevitt Jr. after a shooting early Sunday morning in Maryland Heights. Police allege McDevitt shot a 32-year-old man in a domestic incident in the 11700 block of Dunlap Industrial Boulevard around 1:40 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital, but police did not say what his status was in a press release Sunday.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
KMOV

Person rushed to hospital after shooting at East St. Louis restaurant

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) -- One person was rushed to the hospital following an early morning shooting at an East St. Louis restaurant. News 4 crews were on the scene after the shooting around 2 a.m. Friday at Lum’s Chop Suey, which is located along State Street. There were several evidence markers seen inside the restaurant.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
50K+
Followers
48K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy