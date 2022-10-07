ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

'Back to the basics' in play in multiple manners for Mountaineers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Sometimes, when things are going badly, reverting to fundamentals is the best approach to getting back on track. In some ways, it's a cliche', of course. Listen to just about any question following a loss, and some form of "we've got to clean up our mistakes" or, "we need to concentrate and get back to the basics" can be heard. For West Virginia this week, though, it seems to ring true for a couple of reasons.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Financial support continuing, but more needed, for Bridgeport (West Virginia) inclusive playground

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fundraising continues for The Bridge Sports Complex’s inclusive playground, which is to be located outside the Citynet Center. Friends of Bridgeport Recreation Inc. board member Lisa Lang said more than half the funding is already in place thanks to community businesses and groups and $250,000 in financial support from the city.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

WVU research into tick-borne infections gets $1.2M grant

MORGANTOWN — A team led by a West Virginia University biomedical engineer is working to improve how medical professionals diagnose tick-borne infections such as Lyme disease. Soumya Srivastava, assistant professor at the Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources, is developing a tool that more quickly detects...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Morgantown, WV
Health
City
Morgantown, WV
WVNews

Lincoln's Hilliard, RCB's Childers receive AOW honors

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lincoln’s Antwan Hilliard and Robert C. Byrd’s Avery Childers are the latest winners of the Truist/Exponent Telegram Athletes of the Week. Hilliard rushed 25 times for 234 yards and two touchdowns in the Cougars’ 31-20 win over Robert C. Byrd.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Ribbon cutting held for QuickSplit Details & Ceramic Coatings

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A ribbon cutting was held Monday for QuickSplit Details & Ceramic Coatings, 911 W. Pike St., Clarksburg. QuickSplit is owned by Dustin Stanley. The business is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and by appointment only on Saturdays. QuickSplit, https://quicksplitdetails.com, is closed Sundays.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Jordan Lesley 10/10/22

West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley discusses Baylor's simplified, yet efficient approach of perfecting a handful of plays to use out of multiple formations, and the challenges of playing all four downs against an offense that isn't afraid to use them to extend drives. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Lucas plays in West Virginia High School State Golf Tournament

WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — Ravenswood High School’s Kelan Lucas was a part of the field at last week’s West Virginia High School State Golf Tournament. Playing at Wheeling’s beautiful Oglebay Park, Lucas finished tied for 24th in the Class A competition on the Robert Trent Jones, Jr. Course.
WHEELING, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Graham Harrell 10/10/22

West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell notes that WVU's lengthy drives aren't necessarily the result of a a specific plan, but the result of a good third down conversion rate and avoidance of mistakes. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU's Tucker targets weekly honors; Varsity Sports Update

After a season-best performance in the Mountaineers’ win over No. 5 Ole Miss, senior Mary Tucker of the West Virginia University rifle team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week. Tucker tallied an aggregate score of 1193 against the Rebels over the weekend, which included a 594...
MORGANTOWN, WV
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Science

