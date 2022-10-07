Read full article on original website
'Back to the basics' in play in multiple manners for Mountaineers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Sometimes, when things are going badly, reverting to fundamentals is the best approach to getting back on track. In some ways, it's a cliche', of course. Listen to just about any question following a loss, and some form of "we've got to clean up our mistakes" or, "we need to concentrate and get back to the basics" can be heard. For West Virginia this week, though, it seems to ring true for a couple of reasons.
Extreme Illusions & Escapes
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Extreme Illusions and Escapes is bringing “A Touch of Holiday …
Financial support continuing, but more needed, for Bridgeport (West Virginia) inclusive playground
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fundraising continues for The Bridge Sports Complex’s inclusive playground, which is to be located outside the Citynet Center. Friends of Bridgeport Recreation Inc. board member Lisa Lang said more than half the funding is already in place thanks to community businesses and groups and $250,000 in financial support from the city.
WVU research into tick-borne infections gets $1.2M grant
MORGANTOWN — A team led by a West Virginia University biomedical engineer is working to improve how medical professionals diagnose tick-borne infections such as Lyme disease. Soumya Srivastava, assistant professor at the Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources, is developing a tool that more quickly detects...
Lincoln's Hilliard, RCB's Childers receive AOW honors
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lincoln’s Antwan Hilliard and Robert C. Byrd’s Avery Childers are the latest winners of the Truist/Exponent Telegram Athletes of the Week. Hilliard rushed 25 times for 234 yards and two touchdowns in the Cougars’ 31-20 win over Robert C. Byrd.
Ribbon cutting held for QuickSplit Details & Ceramic Coatings
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A ribbon cutting was held Monday for QuickSplit Details & Ceramic Coatings, 911 W. Pike St., Clarksburg. QuickSplit is owned by Dustin Stanley. The business is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and by appointment only on Saturdays. QuickSplit, https://quicksplitdetails.com, is closed Sundays.
South Harrison volleyball sweeps Webster County; WVU men home against Lehigh
UPPERGLADE, W.Va. (WV News) — The South Harrison Hawks swept the Webster County Highlanders in high school volleyball action on Monday, 25-22, 25-16, 25-15. Katie Rogers tallied 10 kills and eight digs, while Molly Thomas had six kills, five aces and 13 digs,
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Jordan Lesley 10/10/22
West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley discusses Baylor's simplified, yet efficient approach of perfecting a handful of plays to use out of multiple formations, and the challenges of playing all four downs against an offense that isn't afraid to use them to extend drives. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you...
Lucas plays in West Virginia High School State Golf Tournament
WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — Ravenswood High School’s Kelan Lucas was a part of the field at last week’s West Virginia High School State Golf Tournament. Playing at Wheeling’s beautiful Oglebay Park, Lucas finished tied for 24th in the Class A competition on the Robert Trent Jones, Jr. Course.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Graham Harrell 10/10/22
West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell notes that WVU's lengthy drives aren't necessarily the result of a a specific plan, but the result of a good third down conversion rate and avoidance of mistakes. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium...
WVU's Tucker targets weekly honors; Varsity Sports Update
After a season-best performance in the Mountaineers’ win over No. 5 Ole Miss, senior Mary Tucker of the West Virginia University rifle team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week. Tucker tallied an aggregate score of 1193 against the Rebels over the weekend, which included a 594...
Harrison, West Virginia, Sheriff: 29-year-old woman was motorcyclist killed in Sunday crash
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 29-year-old woman was the motorcyclist killed Sunday in a crash with an SUV on U.S. 19 in Meadowbrook, the Office of Harrison Sheriff Robert Matheny said Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Chelsea Dodd, who was operating the motorcycle that law enforcement believes...
The Humane Society of Harrison County's cat room is full of great potential pets
Cats await adoption in the cat room at the Humane Society of Harrison County. In addition to almost 20 grown cats, the shelter also has kittens available for adoption. Some animals are also being returned by previous potential owners.
