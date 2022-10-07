ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newegg Launches Influencer Program – Newegg Creator

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2022--

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG ), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced the launch of Newegg Creator, its first formal influencer program, as part of its attendance at TwitchCon San Diego 2022 today through Oct. 9 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego.

Jeremy Threat and Devyn Howard (from left) talk on camera as part of content created by Newegg Media. (Photo: Newegg)

Newegg Creator is a Newegg program focused on developing partnerships with creative, tech savvy video content creators, including TwitchCon San Diego livestream attendees. Recruitment for Newegg Creator begins at the event and will focus on influencers and content creators passionate about tech, video games and lifestyle brands. Upon receiving applications, Newegg will review each creator’s content and community to determine if there’s a mutual collaboration opportunity with Newegg.

Creators interested in the Newegg Creator program should apply at this website: https://newegg.io/newegg_creator

Creators who eventually join the Newegg Creator program will be eligible to earn affiliate commissions while showcasing the latest trending products for Newegg’s engaged viewers across popular social media platforms. In addition, creators could be offered exclusive opportunities to participate in future Newegg events.

Newegg is known by creators as a popular shopping destination for content creation-enabling tech products, like desktop PCs, laptops, microphones and headphones.

At TwitchCon San Diego 2022, Newegg Media, the company’s in-house production team, will film social media content while meeting video content creators.

“The spectacle of TwitchCon seems like an ideal platform to formally launch our influencer program, Newegg Creator. We expect to start recruiting and then collaborating with talented social media creators in the coming months for partnerships,” said Drew Roder, Director of Newegg Media. “We encourage all creative content creators interested in Newegg and its brand partners’ products to apply to our program.”

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG ), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

Follow Newegg on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Discord.

Cautionary Statement

This news release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including “will,” “may,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimate,” “should,” and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Newegg Commerce, Inc. (“Company”) believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. The Company’s SEC filings are available at http://www.sec.gov.

