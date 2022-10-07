Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
'DWTS' Pro Britt Stewart on the Challenges of Performing with a Deaf Partner (Exclusive)
Britt Stewart is only in her third season as a pro on Dancing with the Stars, and truth be told, it’s actually more like her second season because last year when she was paired with Martin Kove, they were voted out in week 2, due to no fault of her own. It was obvious that Martin was having second thoughts about signing up for the dance competition and didn’t really give it his all.
Albany Herald
‘The Challenge’: Johnny Bananas on Returning for ‘Ride or Dies’ Feeling Like an ‘Outsider’
Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio is back on The Challenge after taking off a couple of seasons following his Total Madness win, and while Ride or Dies, given the drama and betrayal so prevalent on the MTV competition, might sound impossible, he doesn’t think so. “We’ve said in the...
Albany Herald
Eileen Ryan, 'Magnolia' actress and Sean Penn's mother, dead at 94
Eileen Ryan, a veteran actress and matriarch of the Hollywood family that includes actor Sean Penn, died at her home on Sunday, according to a statement shared by Penn's publicist. She was 94. Ryan would have turned 95 on October 16. No details on her cause of death were provided.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Gets New Character Posters, Featurette Touting A Sequel That Will “Honor” The Late Chadwick Boseman
With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s nationwide release now just one month away, Disney and Marvel have unveiled a new featurette on the making of the anticipated sequel, along with 12 new character posters, which you can view by clicking above. The Wakanda posters depict Letitia Wright as Shuri, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, Michaela Coel as Aneka, Mabel Cadena as Namora, Alex Livinalli as Attuma, Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Martin Freeman as Everett Ross and Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda. Then, there’s the featurette, in which...
RELATED PEOPLE
Albany Herald
William Shatner on traveling to space: 'All I saw was death'
Astronauts have for decades described their trips to space as "breathtaking" and humbling, a reminder of the Earth's fragility and humanity's need to serve as stewards of our home planet. Actor William Shatner, who joined a suborbital space tourism flight last year, experienced the same phenomenon, but he had a...
Albany Herald
‘Quantum Leap’: NBC Orders 6 More Episodes of Reboot’s First Season
NBC is throwing more support behind Quantum Leap with the order of six more episodes, bringing Quantum Leap Season 1’s episode total to 18. The network announced the additions on Monday, October 10. The reboot is currently the No. 1 new show in the 18-49 demo and is one of the highest-rated new shows of the Fall 2022 season.
Albany Herald
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Remembering a country music legend
Loretta Lynn was a true American artist. She never sanded through rough edges, but instead, with her lyrics, put a magnifying glass on all the things that were imperfect in her life. She was an inspiration to millions, and the embodiment of the American dream. We will remember Loretta Lynn...
Albany Herald
‘The Midnight Club’: Mike Flanagan Addresses Ilonka & Kevin’s Special Bond
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 1 of The Midnight Club.]. If you’ve tuned into Mike Flanagan‘s latest Netflix series, The Midnight Club, you’re familiar with some of the unanswered questions Ilonka (Iman Benson) and Kevin (Igby Rigney) that linger after the finale.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Albany Herald
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (October 10-16): ‘The Winchesters,’ ‘The Rings of Power’ & More
Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of October 10-16.
Albany Herald
Kathie Lee Gifford doesn't plan to read Kelly Ripa's book
Kathie Lee Gifford says she's going to pass on reading Kelly Ripa's new book. Ripa became co-host of "Live With Regis and Kelly" in 2000, after Gifford left the longtime morning show.
Comments / 0