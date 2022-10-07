Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Apply now to get $500 in stimulus money each monthJake WellsCook County, IL
Where to find the most delicious Mexican food in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and SuburbsChicago Food KingChicago, IL
116 Rescued Dogs and Cats Flown From Florida to Chicago After Being Made Homeless by Hurricane IanToby HazlewoodNaples, FL
3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5
These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
Packers fans were rudely reminded about the saddest Aaron Rodgers stat during London game
The Green Bay Packers inability to draft a first-round wide receiver for Aaron Rodgers is one of the NFL’s most inescapable stats. Stop us if you’ve heard this before: The Green Bay Packers have never drafted a receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft while Aaron Rodgers has been the starter.
Steelers fans want Mike Tomlin fired before halftime of Bills blowout
Pittsburgh Steelers fans were furious at head coach Mike Tomlin, as his team looked unprepared to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. For those who pay attention to happenings in Vegas, the Bills were favored by over two touchdowns against the Steelers this week, which was a low point for the Pittsburgh franchise.
The Chicago Blackhawks make another “tanking” waiver claim
The Chicago Blackhawks are going to be one of the worst teams in the National Hockey League this season. They have Patrick Kane and Seth Jones at the top of the roster with the potential of Jonathan Toews to have a good year. Outside of that, the players are either...
Detroit Pistons’ draft-and-stash has explosive debut
The Detroit Pistons will be trying to develop the players on their active roster and G-League but they will also have one eye on the EuroLeague this season. That’s because second-round prospect Gabriele Procida was signed by German team ALBA Berlin, hoping to turn at successful EuroLeague season into an eventual shot at the NBA. The Pistons still hold his draft rights, so he’s a guy we could see in the Motor City in the next year or two.
Braves fans are furious at MLB for ridiculous NLDS start times
Want a chance to defend your World Series crown, Atlanta Braves? Good luck. Rob Manfred and MLB never said it was going to be convenient. Braves fans who hope to watch Game 1 or Game 2 of the NLDS at Truist Park will have to deal with bizarre start times and a ton of traffic. Oh, and good luck getting off of work to start the week! That’s something normal people can do, right?
MLB・
Cardinals: 5 big free agent targets for St. Louis entering offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals fell short of their goals for 2022, but these free agent additions in the offseason could make them true contenders in 2023. After a disappointing exit at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card Series, the St. Louis Cardinals now enter the offseason with many questions surrounding their roster.
3 Cardinals most to blame for Wild Card defeat to Phillies
The St. Louis Cardinals were unceremoniously knocked out of the Playoffs after being swept by the Philadelphia Phillies. It was a magical season with plenty of storybook potential. But Cardinals’ fans did not get that happy, storybook ending they had hoped to see. Instead, the team fell into a...
Phillies-Cardinals: Bryce Harper wants just 1 thing from Yadier Molina
ST. LOUIS — With the Philadelphia Phillies taking a 1-0 lead over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday afternoon in their best-of-three National League Wild Card matchup, it’s possible that Saturday night will be the final game for Cardinals legends Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols. That potential moment...
Cardinals: The Nolan Arenado hate is getting out of control
Nolan Arenado did not come through for the St. Louis Cardinals in the playoffs, but that does not change the fact that he is one of the club’s most important players. For a player as passionate and driven as Nolan Arenado is, I would have though St. Louis Cardinals fans would have responded differently to the superstar.
How the Chiefs came back from a 17-point deficit, explained by experts
The Kansas City Chiefs shocked absolutely no one with yet another comeback win. Here’s how they did it, according to experts. The Kansas City Chiefs went down 17-0 and ended up winning 30-29. Are we surprised? This is the same team that went down by 24 against the Texans in the 2020 playoffs and ended up winning 51-31. It seems like the Chiefs play their best when they give opponents a huge head start. It’s sickening.
Nick Saban reveals his current feeling of the state of the team through Week 6
Alabama made it through six weeks unscathed, but not without some hefty bumps in the road. This year’s Crimson Tide team is not the impenetrable Death Star of seasons past. It’s a vulnerable group, evidenced by their narrow victories over the Lone Star duo of Texas and Texas A&M. Frankly, ‘Bama skated on ice thinner than a bedsheet at the end of both those matchups, yet still wound up pulling out the wins.
The Detroit Pistons’ biggest roster weakness is obvious
The restoration of the Detroit Pistons is getting closer but there are still some major roster needs that Troy Weaver needs to address. We talk a lot about the Pistons’ lack of shooting, which has been in full display in the first two preseason games, as they have hit just 30 percent of their 3-point shots. Even after adding Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks, it’s pretty clear that Detroit will need better shooting (and better shooters) if they are going to continue to shoot 45 from long range per game on average.
Braves ticket prices embarrassingly low for NLDS vs. Phillies
Friday’s NLDS Game 3 is a Friday game (time TBD) in Philadelphia and it is the first Phillies home playoff in 11 years, while the Braves are the defending World Series champions.
Pistons game tonight: Pistons vs Thunder odds, injury report, predictions, TV channel for Oct. 11
The Detroit Pistons will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight, looking for their first win of the preseason. There hasn’t been much to get excited about for Detroit fans so far, as the team has turned in two subpar performances with plenty of turnovers and missed 3-point shots.
3 areas of need for the St. Louis Cardinals heading into 2023
The Wild Card round of the MLB postseason concluded on Saturday and Sunday. The Philadelphia Phillies, Cleveland Guardians, Seattle Mariners, and San Diego Padres all punched their tickets to the division series, while the St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays, and New York Mets all saw the end of their short playoff runs. Big questions loom for the teams eliminated in the Wild Card round as next season becomes the priority.
