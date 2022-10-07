ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5

These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
FanSided

Detroit Pistons’ draft-and-stash has explosive debut

The Detroit Pistons will be trying to develop the players on their active roster and G-League but they will also have one eye on the EuroLeague this season. That’s because second-round prospect Gabriele Procida was signed by German team ALBA Berlin, hoping to turn at successful EuroLeague season into an eventual shot at the NBA. The Pistons still hold his draft rights, so he’s a guy we could see in the Motor City in the next year or two.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Braves fans are furious at MLB for ridiculous NLDS start times

Want a chance to defend your World Series crown, Atlanta Braves? Good luck. Rob Manfred and MLB never said it was going to be convenient. Braves fans who hope to watch Game 1 or Game 2 of the NLDS at Truist Park will have to deal with bizarre start times and a ton of traffic. Oh, and good luck getting off of work to start the week! That’s something normal people can do, right?
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ryan
FanSided

Cardinals: The Nolan Arenado hate is getting out of control

Nolan Arenado did not come through for the St. Louis Cardinals in the playoffs, but that does not change the fact that he is one of the club’s most important players. For a player as passionate and driven as Nolan Arenado is, I would have though St. Louis Cardinals fans would have responded differently to the superstar.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

How the Chiefs came back from a 17-point deficit, explained by experts

The Kansas City Chiefs shocked absolutely no one with yet another comeback win. Here’s how they did it, according to experts. The Kansas City Chiefs went down 17-0 and ended up winning 30-29. Are we surprised? This is the same team that went down by 24 against the Texans in the 2020 playoffs and ended up winning 51-31. It seems like the Chiefs play their best when they give opponents a huge head start. It’s sickening.
KANSAS CITY, MO
On3.com

Nick Saban reveals his current feeling of the state of the team through Week 6

Alabama made it through six weeks unscathed, but not without some hefty bumps in the road. This year’s Crimson Tide team is not the impenetrable Death Star of seasons past. It’s a vulnerable group, evidenced by their narrow victories over the Lone Star duo of Texas and Texas A&M. Frankly, ‘Bama skated on ice thinner than a bedsheet at the end of both those matchups, yet still wound up pulling out the wins.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Seahawks#Nfl#American Football#Sports#Gm#Wr
FanSided

The Detroit Pistons’ biggest roster weakness is obvious

The restoration of the Detroit Pistons is getting closer but there are still some major roster needs that Troy Weaver needs to address. We talk a lot about the Pistons’ lack of shooting, which has been in full display in the first two preseason games, as they have hit just 30 percent of their 3-point shots. Even after adding Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks, it’s pretty clear that Detroit will need better shooting (and better shooters) if they are going to continue to shoot 45 from long range per game on average.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

3 areas of need for the St. Louis Cardinals heading into 2023

The Wild Card round of the MLB postseason concluded on Saturday and Sunday. The Philadelphia Phillies, Cleveland Guardians, Seattle Mariners, and San Diego Padres all punched their tickets to the division series, while the St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays, and New York Mets all saw the end of their short playoff runs. Big questions loom for the teams eliminated in the Wild Card round as next season becomes the priority.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

FanSided

290K+
Followers
549K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy