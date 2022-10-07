People in Sun Valley gathered to protest the racist remarks of former Los Angeles City Council president Nury Martinez, who resigned her post on Monday. Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday condemned the racially charged comments "Words matter, and racist language can do real harm," Newsom said in a statement. "I'm encouraged that those involved in this have apologized and begun to take responsibility for their actions.The comments Martinez referenced are those stemming from a conversation that occurred in or around October of 2021, related to the redistricting process--a discussion which spanned about an hour-long, according to the Los Angeles Times. According to the Times,...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO