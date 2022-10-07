ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Discussing the challenges that fire departments are facing, and what can be done

A fire, whether it occurs in your home or elsewhere, can be devastating. That’s why firefighters are so important to any community — but many fire departments across upstate New York have been plagued by problems that have made it more difficult to maintain services. This week on In Focus, JoDee Kenney speaks with leaders across upstate New York about these problems — and what can be done. Albany County Executive Dan McCoy joins the show to discuss the challenges that fire departments across his county are dealing with, from those in the state capital to the most rural parts of the area. With many departments staffed by volunteers, labor shortages have been a challenge — but McCoy says the county has made efforts to get more people interested in becoming life-saving first responders. The county executive also discusses how his own experience as a firefighter has impacted his work in his current position.​
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
wamc.org

Republicans in Albany, Schenectady hope to revive moribund local parties

In recent years the Republican Party has been hard pressed to make a dent in the cities of Albany and Schenectady. Now, officials are hoping new chairs can revitalize the local GOP. A New York State Assembly candidate who unsuccessfully challenged Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan in a three-way race last...
ALBANY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Mayor Kim Takes a Victory Lap for Winning a Pointless Lawsuit

Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim has issued a press release and posted an article on the city’s website announcing his victory in the lawsuit he brought appealing a decision by City Court Judge Jeffrey Wait. Rather than a victory, though, it is simply one more example of a waste of city funds by this administration.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
Government
newyorkupstate.com

Albany’s highest-paying jobs all pay at least $130,000 a year

Albany, N.Y. — The highest-paying jobs in the Albany metro area all have annual median salaries of at least $130,000 a year, according to federal data. The list is dominated by positions in health care. It’s the same in other Upstate New York cities, including Buffalo, Syracuse and Rochester. Hospitals are major employers in all four markets.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Single Engine Plane Flips on Upstate NY Lake, FAA Will Investigate

No serious injuries were reported after a small single-engine plane flipped and landed in an upstate New York lake. The incident happened just before noon on Sunday as the plane was attempting to takeoff near the Northampton Campground in Fulton County, according to state police. It appears that the Maule MX-7 was hit by big gust of wind as it began to ascend, causing the plane to drop into Sacandaga Lake and flip in the shallow water, police said.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

The Creation of the Saratoga Battlefield Park: A Short History

Saturday, October 8th, 1927, was a great day for a burglar in Ballston Spa, NY. The Saratogian newspaper announced that “Ballston Spa closed down shop this noon and went to the Saratoga Battlefield celebration. Scores of Ballstonians, many of them taking part in the pageant, went to the historic battlefield this morning, but the great exodus did not take place until early this afternoon. Stores, mills, offices and shops closed at noon and throughout the forenoon there was a hustle and bustle of people getting ready to go to the celebration.”
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Columbia County second for opioid overdoses

Columbia County Department of Health released that Columbia County has the region's second-highest opioid overdose mortality rate according to the most recent data analysis. Local health officials have launched a new resource to give residents a better understanding of the situation.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#City Hall#The Good News#Fiscal Time Bomb
104.5 The Team

Fisherman Found Dead In Battenkill River From Delmar

The Battenkill River runs nearly 60 miles long, originating in Vermont and emptying out into the Hudson River in New York. This time of year, the Battenkill, especially as it travels through Washington County, is one of the prettiest stretches of preeminent trout fishing territory in the country. On Thursday evening, the pristine waterway was marred by tragedy. A fisherman, now being reported from Delmar, was found dead in the river.
DELMAR, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Warren, Washington Counties gear up: U.S. 250th, 2025 to 2033

Who remembers the U.S. Bicentennial, and the hoopla in 1976 celebrating 1776?. Now comes the Semiquincentennial — the country’s 250th birthday. Queensbury Town Historian John Berry and Warren County Historian Stan Cianfarano are heading up efforts to form a local 250th Commission for Warren and Washington Counties to join in the events and celebration.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NEWS10 ABC

Old Navy opening in Amsterdam

Old Navy is set to open in the Town of Amsterdam on Wednesday, October 12. The store is opening in the former Michael's space at 240 Amsterdam Commons, next to Route 30 Wine and Liquor Depot.
AMSTERDAM, NY
WNYT

Small plane crash under investigation in Fulton County

NORTHHAMPTON – A small plane crashed in Fulton County over the weekend. Investigators say the single engine plane was trying to take off from Northampton Campground around noon Sunday. A gust of wind flipped it over in the Great Sacandaga Lake, in the area of 328 Houseman Street. Three...
FULTON COUNTY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Property Transactions: October 7 - October 13, 2022

Eric LaFlamme sold property at 15 Sherwood Park Dr to Matthew Lotano for $290,000. Nicholas Trotta sold property at 55 Westside Dr to Richard Dominy for $359,000. Edward Lake sold property at 39 Lewis St to Nicholas Junkerman for $385,000. Michaels and Larway Holdings LLC sold property at 5 Summerhill...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy