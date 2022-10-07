Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Discussing the challenges that fire departments are facing, and what can be done
A fire, whether it occurs in your home or elsewhere, can be devastating. That’s why firefighters are so important to any community — but many fire departments across upstate New York have been plagued by problems that have made it more difficult to maintain services. This week on In Focus, JoDee Kenney speaks with leaders across upstate New York about these problems — and what can be done. Albany County Executive Dan McCoy joins the show to discuss the challenges that fire departments across his county are dealing with, from those in the state capital to the most rural parts of the area. With many departments staffed by volunteers, labor shortages have been a challenge — but McCoy says the county has made efforts to get more people interested in becoming life-saving first responders. The county executive also discusses how his own experience as a firefighter has impacted his work in his current position.
Republicans in Albany, Schenectady hope to revive moribund local parties
In recent years the Republican Party has been hard pressed to make a dent in the cities of Albany and Schenectady. Now, officials are hoping new chairs can revitalize the local GOP. A New York State Assembly candidate who unsuccessfully challenged Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan in a three-way race last...
Mayor Kim Takes a Victory Lap for Winning a Pointless Lawsuit
Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim has issued a press release and posted an article on the city’s website announcing his victory in the lawsuit he brought appealing a decision by City Court Judge Jeffrey Wait. Rather than a victory, though, it is simply one more example of a waste of city funds by this administration.
Nurse shortage impacting our schools
Experts say the need for registered nurses is expected to grow in the coming years, but having enough people to fill those roles continues to be an issue with the nursing shortage hitting our health care facilities and our schools.
Albany’s highest-paying jobs all pay at least $130,000 a year
Albany, N.Y. — The highest-paying jobs in the Albany metro area all have annual median salaries of at least $130,000 a year, according to federal data. The list is dominated by positions in health care. It’s the same in other Upstate New York cities, including Buffalo, Syracuse and Rochester. Hospitals are major employers in all four markets.
Single Engine Plane Flips on Upstate NY Lake, FAA Will Investigate
No serious injuries were reported after a small single-engine plane flipped and landed in an upstate New York lake. The incident happened just before noon on Sunday as the plane was attempting to takeoff near the Northampton Campground in Fulton County, according to state police. It appears that the Maule MX-7 was hit by big gust of wind as it began to ascend, causing the plane to drop into Sacandaga Lake and flip in the shallow water, police said.
The Creation of the Saratoga Battlefield Park: A Short History
Saturday, October 8th, 1927, was a great day for a burglar in Ballston Spa, NY. The Saratogian newspaper announced that “Ballston Spa closed down shop this noon and went to the Saratoga Battlefield celebration. Scores of Ballstonians, many of them taking part in the pageant, went to the historic battlefield this morning, but the great exodus did not take place until early this afternoon. Stores, mills, offices and shops closed at noon and throughout the forenoon there was a hustle and bustle of people getting ready to go to the celebration.”
Columbia County second for opioid overdoses
Columbia County Department of Health released that Columbia County has the region's second-highest opioid overdose mortality rate according to the most recent data analysis. Local health officials have launched a new resource to give residents a better understanding of the situation.
Fisherman Found Dead In Battenkill River From Delmar
The Battenkill River runs nearly 60 miles long, originating in Vermont and emptying out into the Hudson River in New York. This time of year, the Battenkill, especially as it travels through Washington County, is one of the prettiest stretches of preeminent trout fishing territory in the country. On Thursday evening, the pristine waterway was marred by tragedy. A fisherman, now being reported from Delmar, was found dead in the river.
Warren, Washington Counties gear up: U.S. 250th, 2025 to 2033
Who remembers the U.S. Bicentennial, and the hoopla in 1976 celebrating 1776?. Now comes the Semiquincentennial — the country’s 250th birthday. Queensbury Town Historian John Berry and Warren County Historian Stan Cianfarano are heading up efforts to form a local 250th Commission for Warren and Washington Counties to join in the events and celebration.
Confirmed Wolf Spotted In New York State For Just 3rd Time In 25 Years
New York State officials were shocked to discover a wolf roaming the Empire State. Officials now want the public to report sightings of any unusually large animals. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently confirmed an animal taken by a New York hunter was a wolf. Wolf Confirmed...
Records break at Mohawk Hudson River Marathon
Multiple records were broken at the Mohawk Hudson River Marathon and Half Marathon on Sunday.
Female high school students partake in ‘Women in the Trades’
The Saratoga Showcase of Homes hosted “Women in the Trades” on Saturday.
Old Navy opening in Amsterdam
Old Navy is set to open in the Town of Amsterdam on Wednesday, October 12. The store is opening in the former Michael's space at 240 Amsterdam Commons, next to Route 30 Wine and Liquor Depot.
One person injured in plane crash on Great Sacandaga Lake, north of Albany
Northampton, N.Y. — Authorities are investigating after a small plane crash landed at Great Sacandaga Lake on Sunday. Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino confirmed emergency response crews responded to a downed small aircraft near the Northampton Beach Public Campground shortly before noon on Sunday. One person suffered minor injuries...
Saratoga deputies searching for vulnerable adult
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a man reported missing.
Small plane crash under investigation in Fulton County
NORTHHAMPTON – A small plane crashed in Fulton County over the weekend. Investigators say the single engine plane was trying to take off from Northampton Campground around noon Sunday. A gust of wind flipped it over in the Great Sacandaga Lake, in the area of 328 Houseman Street. Three...
Property Transactions: October 7 - October 13, 2022
Eric LaFlamme sold property at 15 Sherwood Park Dr to Matthew Lotano for $290,000. Nicholas Trotta sold property at 55 Westside Dr to Richard Dominy for $359,000. Edward Lake sold property at 39 Lewis St to Nicholas Junkerman for $385,000. Michaels and Larway Holdings LLC sold property at 5 Summerhill...
Two arrested in Schenectady over narcotics and gun possession
According to U.S. Marshals, two people from Schenectady were arrested narcotics trafficking and gun possession.
Have You Seen These Guys Terrorizing Ballston? Police Want Your Help!
There has been a rash of burglaries all over the Capital Region. The targets are usually unlocked cars. The burglars look for possessions, money, and other valuable things left in vehicles. However, sometimes they break in. Many burglaries such as these have been happening in the Clifton Park area. Now the thieves have moved into the Town of Ballston.
