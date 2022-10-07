In her 11 years of doing standup, this was by far the worst heckler Ariel Elias had ever encountered. The comedian’s gig at the Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey on Oct. 8 started like any other, so she never anticipated becoming the subject of a viral video and the latest example of the comedy stage becoming the scene of an unsettling incident.

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ ・ 54 MINUTES AGO