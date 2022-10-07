ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

Eileen Ryan, ‘Magnolia’ actress and Sean Penn’s mother, dead at 94

Eileen Ryan, a veteran actress and matriarch of the Hollywood family that includes actor Sean Penn, died at her home on Sunday, according to a statement shared by Penn’s publicist. She was 94. Ryan appeared in over 60 television shows and films over her decades-long career, enjoying turns in...
CELEBRITIES
Idaho8.com

Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunion delights ‘Back to the Future’ fans

Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd delighted “Back to the Future” fans when they were reunited at the weekend, 37 years after the release of the sci-fi comedy. The pair, who respectively starred as time-traveling high school student Marty McFly and eccentric “Doc” Emmett Brown in the 1985 blockbuster and its two sequels, appeared together at New York Comic Con on Saturday to speak on a panel about the modern classic’s legacy.
MOVIES
Idaho8.com

Eva Mendes says she ‘never quit acting’

Eva Mendes may have been off the scene for awhile, but she’s disputing the fact that she’s out of the game. The “Hitch” star recently posted a video on her verified Instagram account that was a compilation of some headlines about her supposedly quitting acting. “I...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Finn Wittrock
Person
Brian Lowry
Person
Scoot Mcnairy
Person
Mila Kunis
Person
Connie Britton
Person
Jennifer Beals
Idaho8.com

A heckler threw a beer can at her. But comedian Ariel Elias got the last laugh — and sip

In her 11 years of doing standup, this was by far the worst heckler Ariel Elias had ever encountered. The comedian’s gig at the Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey on Oct. 8 started like any other, so she never anticipated becoming the subject of a viral video and the latest example of the comedy stage becoming the scene of an unsettling incident.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy