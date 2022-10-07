Read full article on original website
Eileen Ryan, ‘Magnolia’ actress and Sean Penn’s mother, dead at 94
Eileen Ryan, a veteran actress and matriarch of the Hollywood family that includes actor Sean Penn, died at her home on Sunday, according to a statement shared by Penn’s publicist. She was 94. Ryan appeared in over 60 television shows and films over her decades-long career, enjoying turns in...
Report reveals details of Bill Murray’s ‘inappropriate’ on-set behavior
New report claims the actor straddled and kissed a younger female colleague on the set of Being Moral, leading to suspension of production
Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunion delights ‘Back to the Future’ fans
Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd delighted “Back to the Future” fans when they were reunited at the weekend, 37 years after the release of the sci-fi comedy. The pair, who respectively starred as time-traveling high school student Marty McFly and eccentric “Doc” Emmett Brown in the 1985 blockbuster and its two sequels, appeared together at New York Comic Con on Saturday to speak on a panel about the modern classic’s legacy.
Eva Mendes says she ‘never quit acting’
Eva Mendes may have been off the scene for awhile, but she’s disputing the fact that she’s out of the game. The “Hitch” star recently posted a video on her verified Instagram account that was a compilation of some headlines about her supposedly quitting acting. “I...
Kathie Lee Gifford doesn’t plan to read Kelly Ripa’s book
Kathie Lee Gifford says she’s going to pass on reading Kelly Ripa’s new book. Ripa became co-host of “Live With Regis and Kelly” in 2000, after Gifford left the longtime morning show. In her new book, “Live Wire: Long -Winded Short Stories, Ripa writes about her...
14 People Who Had A Pretty Horrendous Week
"Today, whilst out shopping, I tried on a beautiful jacket. It was the jacket of a customer trying on another jacket and now I can never go shopping again."
A heckler threw a beer can at her. But comedian Ariel Elias got the last laugh — and sip
In her 11 years of doing standup, this was by far the worst heckler Ariel Elias had ever encountered. The comedian’s gig at the Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey on Oct. 8 started like any other, so she never anticipated becoming the subject of a viral video and the latest example of the comedy stage becoming the scene of an unsettling incident.
