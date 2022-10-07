Read full article on original website
Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunion delights ‘Back to the Future’ fans
Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd delighted “Back to the Future” fans when they were reunited at the weekend, 37 years after the release of the sci-fi comedy. The pair, who respectively starred as time-traveling high school student Marty McFly and eccentric “Doc” Emmett Brown in the 1985 blockbuster and its two sequels, appeared together at New York Comic Con on Saturday to speak on a panel about the modern classic’s legacy.
AI-generated Steve Jobs and Joe Rogan talk in bizarre podcast interview
Steve Jobs passed 11 years ago. While every now and then people highlight some of his iconic interviews, this time, someone tried a different approach by creating a bizarre podcast interview with an AI-generated Steve Jobs and also AI-generated Joe Rogan to talk about life, LSD, Buddhism, and more. The 20-minute talk is part of a new AI approach to creating interviews that couldn’t have happened.
Eva Mendes says she ‘never quit acting’
Eva Mendes may have been off the scene for awhile, but she’s disputing the fact that she’s out of the game. The “Hitch” star recently posted a video on her verified Instagram account that was a compilation of some headlines about her supposedly quitting acting. “I...
A heckler threw a beer can at her. But comedian Ariel Elias got the last laugh — and sip
In her 11 years of doing standup, this was by far the worst heckler Ariel Elias had ever encountered. The comedian’s gig at the Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey on Oct. 8 started like any other, so she never anticipated becoming the subject of a viral video and the latest example of the comedy stage becoming the scene of an unsettling incident.
