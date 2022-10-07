Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
connect-bridgeport.com
Law Enforcement Need Help in Identifying Individual
Although details are limited, the Westover Police Department is asking for your assistance in identifying individual shown in the photo here. The reason for the assistance needed is not listed. If you can identify the individual, call (304)-296-6576. Individuals can also provide any information or assistance, you can contact them...
Woman Tried to End 'Tumultuous' Relationship with Boyfriend. He Allegedly Shot Her Dead in Penthouse Apartment
A New York man has been charged with murder after authorities say he shot his girlfriend who was trying to end their "tumultuous" relationship, authorities say. Mark Small, 55, is accused of shooting 39-year-old Marivel Estevez in the Minneola luxury apartment they shared. He has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Parents turn their son into the police after recognizing him and his vehicle in surveillance photos linked to abduction case, police say
Police had been searching for the suspect when parents of Diego James Gettler recognized a car police shown in surveillance images.
I’m a lawyer – I think Walmart charges shoppers with self-checkout theft in hopes they’ll pay a $200 fine to avoid court
A LAWSUIT has claimed that Walmart charges shoppers with self-checkout theft in the hope they'll pay a hefty fine. Alabama shopper Lesleigh Nurse was awarded $2.1million after her team accused Walmart of using criminal charges to prosecute shoppers and gut them for "civil recovery" money, court documents reveal. A Mobile...
Serial killer fears after 43 murders in same area share chilling pattern as cops issue urgent warning
POLICE have assembled a task force to investigate a series of recent unsolved murders that all bear striking similarities to each other, prompting fears of a potential serial killer. A new surveillance photo released by the city of Stockton shows a person of interest - though California police remain unsure...
How 2 Good Samaritans Rescued an Abducted Teen When They 'Ripped Her Away' from Alleged Captor at Restaurant
Mikella Debina's alleged captor, Duncan Mahi, is charged with kidnapping, sex assault, terroristic threatening, robbery and meth trafficking A Hawaii teen who police say was abducted at knifepoint Friday was rescued the very next day by a man and a woman who recognized her and stepped in to help. KHON-TV, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and Hawaii News Now all reported on Saturday's rescue of Mikella Debina, 15. Debina and her boyfriend were on a secluded beach near Anaehoomalu Bay the previous afternoon when a man with a knife ordered her to tie him up and...
KHOU
Two nursing home employees arrested after caught on camera hitting, dragging resident
The two employees turned themselves in Thursday night and were charged with abuse of the elderly. They have also been fired.
Ky. couple arrested after allegedly locking child in basement and dumping remains in storage unit
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (TCD) -- A transient father and his girlfriend were arrested and charged after a 9-year-old child’s remains were allegedly discovered in a tote within a storage unit. According to a news release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, Sept. 30, deputies responded to a...
Police Seek Help Identifying Hospitalized Man Found in Las Vegas Park
Police are asking anyone who may recognize the young man, who was found in August, to contact their missing persons unit.
Memphis woman named 'Shine' allegedly killed man because it was 'time to feed her demons'
MEMPHIS (TCD) -- A 30-year-old woman faces a murder charge after she allegedly killed a man and left his body in a vacant home. Shelby County Jail records show Shapria Williams was booked into the jail and is being held without bond. She also reportedly faces charges of vehicle burglary and theft of property from February.
AOL Corp
Five teens arrested for killing innocent woman in drive-by shooting at wrong house
Five teens have been arrested in connection with the death of a Texas woman whose home was mistakenly targeted in a drive-by shooting, authorities said. Three teens were taken into custody on Friday while two others, ages 14 and 15, were arrested earlier this week on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Crack cocaine, fentanyl, firearms, thousands in cash recovered upon execution of search warrant
WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Three men are facing drug charges following an arrest on Friday. Reports from the Wheeling Police Department indicate that warrants were executed on Friday, September 30, which resulted in the arrest of two men from out of state and one man from Wheeling. The warrants,...
Woman arrested after latest in a series of shoplifting incidents
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman was arrested Wednesday for stealing items from a Walmart, and now faces felony shoplifting charges. Reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office indicate that, on 9/14/22, Deputy Pingley responded to a Walmart at which a shoplifting incident was reported to have just occurred.
Body Found in Vehicle at Taco Bell Parking Lot: Police
Officers in Lincoln, Nebraska, found the body of a 22-year-old man inside a gray sedan. The car had been in the lot for more than a day, according to a Taco Bell employee.
Sinister secret is discovered under piles of green waste during arrest of alleged Rebels bikie leader - as police uncover terrifying haul of drugs and weapons
Police have arrested six alleged bikie gang associates and their alleged leader after discovering 13kg of dangerous drugs and firearms hidden in piles of green waste. Officers laid more than 50 drug, weapon and burglary charges after the raid of a south Brisbane property on Holloway Road in Chambers Flat on Friday.
14 missing children rescued, 8 people arrested in NOLA-area op
The U.S. Marshals Service says it has recovered fourteen missing and endangered children and arrested eight people as part of their Missing Child Unit’s Operation Summer Knights.
A 16-year-old admitted ending a beef with a murder in a Walmart, Miami-Dade cops say
A 16-year-old from Perrine has been arrested on a murder charge after, police say, he shot a former friend Wednesday afternoon inside a South Miami-Dade Walmart.
'Drug dealer' who was ninth person arrested over murder of council worker Ashley Dale who was shot dead 'in case of mistaken identity' is released on bail
An alleged drug dealer who was arrested yesterday as part of an investigation into the murder of a council worker has been released on bail. The 22-year-old man, from Liverpool, was the ninth person arrested by police investigating the death of Ashley Dale, 28, who was found with gunshot wounds in the garden of her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, on August 21.
lootpress.com
UPDATE: Man arrested for attempted murder after two officers overdosed in Oak Hill
UPDATE: (Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 10 am) – OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A North Carolina man is currently in custody for attempted murder after two officers overdosed in Oak Hill. Just before 6:00 pm on September 27, 2022, an Oak Hill Police Department Officer conducted a...
Tow truck driver shoots, kills car owner during repossession attempt, police say
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A tow truck driver shot and killed the owner of a car that was being repossessed Wednesday morning, according to Fort Lauderdale police Police received several calls shortly after 10 a.m. about a shooting in the 100 block of Carolina Avenue, When officers arrived, they found the unidentified vehicle owner dead at the scene. Police detained the tow truck driver, who was not identified, and the driver is cooperating with the investigation. Lakeethie Sowell heard the gunfire from her apartment nearbyShe said she walked out to the street and saw the tow truck driver standing over the man who was shot and killed "He was calm and as people came out he said I think I just killed the man."Robert Sowell says he's puzzled because he saw the tow truck driver hook up the repossessed car and head south but for some reason, the tow truck driver came back. And that's when the confrontation happened "If you took the vehicle why would you come back?" He saidFort Lauderdale police asked anyone who saw the incident to contact them.
