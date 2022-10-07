As the Norfolk Area United Way campaign continues, one organization benefiting from their support helps provide weekend meals to school kids who need it. The Blessings in a Backpack program in Albion started in 2019 and serves kids from preschool to 5th grade. Coordinator Mollie Marrow says the campaign is vital for the program’s sustainability, as they make up about one-third of the program’s budget.

ALBION, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO