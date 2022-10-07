Read full article on original website
Pius X's Kolbas poised for 3-peat; Millard North leads Class A state girls golf team race
Two-time defending state champion, Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X will take a three shot lead into Tuesday's final round of the Class A state girls golf championship at the Norfolk Country Club. After 18 of 36 holes, Kolbas leads second-place Izabella Pezicka of Millard North by three shots. In...
Northeast volleyball has topsy-turvy weekend
The Northeast Community College volleyball team played four games in the Ramada Inn Classic on Friday and Saturday at Central Community College in Columbus, Nebraska. The Hawks topped both Dakota College at Bottineau and Kansas City Kansas Community College by final scores of 3-0 in three sets but were topped by Cowley County Community College by a final score of 3-0 in three sets and Neosho County Community College by a final score of 3-1 in four sets.
Balanced attack lifts No. 1 Wayne State in sweep at MSU-Moorhead
No. 1 Wayne State had three players post 10 or more kills as the Wildcats cruised to a 25-15, 25-9, 25-16 Northern Sun Conference volleyball victory Saturday afternoon at MSU Moorhead. WSC stays unbeaten at 21-0 and continues to lead the NSIC with an 11-0 league mark while the Dragons drop to 5-14 and 2-9 in NSIC play.
Huskers complete Michigan sweep
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team won its seventh straight match with a 25-14, 26-24, 25-19 sweep at No. 24 Michigan in front of 3,566 at the Crisler Center on Saturday night. Lexi Rodriguez had a season-high 25 digs in the three-set match to go with...
Wayne State ties for third at Augustana Regional Preview
The Wayne State College women’s golf team fired rounds of 325 and 319 and finished in a tie for third with a team score of 644 at the Augustana Regional Preview Tournament played Saturday and Sunday at The Falls at Grand Falls Casino in Larchwood, Iowa. Host Augustana edged...
Wayne State remains No. 1 in AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll
For the fourth consecutive week, the Wayne State volleyball team was ranked #1 in the AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released Monday afternoon. It’s the third straight week that the 21-0 Wildcats, 11-0 in the NSIC, were a unanimous selection receiving all 47 first-place votes and 1,150 points.
Minot State women's soccer edges Wayne State
Minot State scored the lone goal of the contest 12:25 into the game as the host Beavers edged Wayne State 1-0 Sunday afternoon in Northern Sun Conference women’s soccer played at Herb Parker Stadium in Minot, North Dakota. MISU is now 7-2-4 and 7-1-2 in the NSIC following the win as WSC drops to 2-7-4 and 2-5-3 in the league.
Wayne State's Kowalczyk, Powders collect NSIC football player-of-the week honors
Wayne State College sophomore linebacker Alex Kowalczyk and senior placekicker/punter Alex Powders were announced Monday morning as NSIC Defense and Special Teams Players of the Week respectively following their play in Saturday’s 41-33 homecoming shootout victory over Minnesota State. It’s the second time this season (September 12 vs. Northern...
Wayne State women's XC finish seventh, men fifth at Dordt invite
The Wayne State College women’s cross country team placed seventh out of 14 teams with 208 points Saturday morning at the Dordt Invitational held in Sioux Center, Iowa. Norfolk junior Alison Stineman was the top Wildcat finisher taking 24th overall with a time of 19:28.97 on the 5,000-meter course.
Norfolk Households Spend 36% Of Income On Household Bills
The company doxo’s, a household bill managing service, recently released a report on City Household Spending. Spokesperson Liz Powell tells WJAG News they looked at the ten most common household bills to come up with their figures. They include mortgage or rent, auto loans, utilities, health insurance, auto insurance, life insurance, cable and internet, cell phone, and alarm and security. The average household in Norfolk pays $1,574 a month for general living expenses.
Suspicious person call leads to arrest of Norfolk man
Norfolk Police arrested a man early Monday morning after entering someone’s garage. Captain Chad Reiman said police were called to the 300 block of 10th street around 2:00 a.m. after the homeowner received an alert from his doorbell camera that someone was near the front door. Police discovered that...
United Way supports Blessings in a Backpack in Albion
As the Norfolk Area United Way campaign continues, one organization benefiting from their support helps provide weekend meals to school kids who need it. The Blessings in a Backpack program in Albion started in 2019 and serves kids from preschool to 5th grade. Coordinator Mollie Marrow says the campaign is vital for the program’s sustainability, as they make up about one-third of the program’s budget.
More People Are Eligible To Donate Blood
The American Red Cross invites those who spent time in the U.K., Ireland or France and have never tried to give blood due to concerns over variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (vCJD) – related to mad cow disease – to give blood and help save lives. Recently, the FDA updated...
Sudden Resignation Of Norfolk School Board Member
The Norfolk Public School Board of Education will discuss and consider the resignation of Board member Dr. Jenna Hatfield-Waite. Hatfield-Wait submitted a letter of resignation effective immediately. The letter stated that she is “grateful for the support to have worked with the countless leaders in the community who appreciated the...
School board approves resignation of Jenna Hatfield-Waite
The Norfolk School board approved the resignation of board member Dr. Jenna Hatfield-Waite at their meeting on Monday. In a statement, Hatfield-Waite said that her personal life was the reason some felt she shouldn’t serve the position and continued to be a form of entertainment for the community. "I...
Norfolk man arrested after attempting to kill his girlfriend
Norfolk Police arrested a man Monday night after he threatened to kill his girlfriend. Captain Chad Reiman said police were called to the 600 block of Michigan Avenue around 10:40 p.m. after the subject called stating he had kicked in a window. Police made contact with the subject at a...
