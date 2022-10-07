Read full article on original website
Related
Wait, We’re Getting Our First Inch of Snow in Eastern Iowa Soon?
It's been a beautiful fall so far in eastern Iowa. Leaves are about to hit their peak color change. Kids are picking out Halloween costumes, and pumpkin spice-flavored drinks are being served to basic, I mean, fall fans everywhere. But is their s-s-s-snow in the near future? Measurable snow in...
KCRG.com
Another nice one Monday, changes to follow
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another day of very nice weather is expected to kick off the work week, before some significant changes kick in. Lows tonight dip into the upper 30s and low 40s, with highs on Monday very similar to Sunday in the 70s. Sunshine will be similarly abundant, too, with a slight breeze in the afternoon.
kniakrls.com
Iowa DNR Fall Colors Update for South Central Iowa
The latest fall colors report has been issued by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and the first update for south central Iowa has been given. As of late last week, much of the landscape is still green. Drought stress is evident across the area, according to the DNR. Sumacs, Virginia creeper and ivy vines are bright red. Early changing walnuts are done and a few swamp white oaks are showing yellow. Maples are just starting to change to burgundy and oranges. Central College Professor of Biology Paul Weihe says there are many great spots to take in the fall colors locally, including Lake Red Rock and Big Rock Park in Pella. Peak fall colors viewing season should take place during next week.
Low river levels shut down Iowa hydroelectric dam
With the ongoing drought, river levels across the state of Iowa have receded again with many now showing more rocks and sand bars than they do water.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
How Is Iowa One Of The States Most Impacted By Natural Disasters?
If I asked you "what is the first thing you think of when you hear natural disasters?", what do you think of? Volcanoes? Earthquakes? Hurricanes? Wildfires? I think the same thing. But Iowa, which doesn't get really any of those, is in the top 5 states most impacted by natural disasters according to a new study. How is that possible? Don't forget about floods, tornadoes, and, oh yeah, Derechos.
Northern Iowa Soybean Dealer’s License Gets Suspended
Back in August, farmers in northeast Iowa found out they would need to find a new grain distributor after the distributor in Jesup lost its license. On Friday, August 19th, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship suspended B & B Farm Store’s grain dealer license. Then on August 23rd, B & B Farm Store consented to a voluntary revocation of their warehouse and grain dealer licenses.
Update: Busy Weekend for Iowa State Patrol Catching Speeders
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol kept busy over the weekend catching speeders. In a post on its Facebook page, the Iowa State Patrol tells about a driver clocked going 121 miles an hour on I-35… that’s 56 over the speed limit. Trooper Marc Griggs arrested the driver. After he returned to duty from taking that driver to jail, Griggs says he caught another driver going 99 miles an hour in the exact location, not an hour later.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I Saw Something Very Unique in My Front Yard
I enjoy the holiday season, but to me, this is the most wonderful time of the year. The temps are manageable. They're not too hot, not too cold (yet). The air is crisp, and the leaves are changing in the Midwest. Well, they're supposed to be changing anyway. This weekend...
KCCI.com
75-year-old dies in western Iowa crash
EXIRA, Iowa — One person died in a crash in western Iowa Sunday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 75-year-old Phyllis Hoffman's car crossed the center of Washington Street. The vehicle collided head-on with a tractor-trailer. Hoffman died. The 24-year-old truck driver was not injured.
KCCI.com
'What a show': Hawk watchers gather in Iowa for annual migration tradition
LISCOMB, Iowa — Hawk watchers gather every year at the Grammer Grove Wildlife Area, KCRG reports. John Campbell joined this group of bird watchers who gather every year to document the hawks that are winging their way over the state.
State agency ignores law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa hotels
For the past eight years, a state regulatory agency has violated a law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa’s hotels and motels. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is required to inspect all hotels within its jurisdiction at least once every two years. Inspections are the sole process by which Iowa enforces regulations intended […] The post State agency ignores law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa hotels appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iowa kids getting more pandemic emergency food assistance benefits
More federal money is coming to help feed hungry kids in Iowa.
kjan.com
(UPDATED) IA DCI assists in eastern Iowa homicide investigation: person of interest identified
Bellevue, Iowa – Authorities in eastern Iowa report during the early morning hours of October 9, 2022, Jackson County resident, Christopher Prichard was taken into custody without incident by law enforcement officials. He was arrested on warrants issued on September 30, 2022 for: Adjudicated Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact Order/Protective Order-Contempt. Original Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact/Protection Order Contempt. Prichard is currently being housed in the Jackson County Sheriffs’ jail.
Why are flags flying at half-staff in Iowa on Sunday?
Flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9, in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
KAAL-TV
Hancock Co. warehouse operator, grain dealer has licenses suspended
(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced they have immediately suspended the licenses of a warehouse operator and grain dealer in Hancock County. According to the Department, Global Processing, Inc., of Kanawha, has had their licenses suspended due to the company’s failure to...
KIMT
Cities with the most expensive homes in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Iowa using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
State suspends grain license of non-GMO soybean dealer
A northern Iowa company that specializes in organic and non-genetically modified soybeans for food has been ordered by the state to cease its grain dealings because it doesn’t have sufficient money to pay farmers, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. IDALS announced Friday it had suspended the grain dealer and warehouse […] The post State suspends grain license of non-GMO soybean dealer appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
Midwestern Produce Recalled for the Most Disgusting Reason Imaginable
Eat your veggies! They're good for you. So good for you. Well, unless it's being recalled. Then, maybe not so much. Unfortunately, that's the case with this story, which comes to us from a farm in Michigan. Now, we love our farmers. As we speak, combines are rolling across the fields of opportunity here in Iowa. This story focuses now on field or sweet corn. Not on soybeans, but on produce. As mentioned, those "healthy" vegetables.
Comments / 0