Iowa State

KCRG.com

Another nice one Monday, changes to follow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another day of very nice weather is expected to kick off the work week, before some significant changes kick in. Lows tonight dip into the upper 30s and low 40s, with highs on Monday very similar to Sunday in the 70s. Sunshine will be similarly abundant, too, with a slight breeze in the afternoon.
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

Iowa DNR Fall Colors Update for South Central Iowa

The latest fall colors report has been issued by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and the first update for south central Iowa has been given. As of late last week, much of the landscape is still green. Drought stress is evident across the area, according to the DNR. Sumacs, Virginia creeper and ivy vines are bright red. Early changing walnuts are done and a few swamp white oaks are showing yellow. Maples are just starting to change to burgundy and oranges. Central College Professor of Biology Paul Weihe says there are many great spots to take in the fall colors locally, including Lake Red Rock and Big Rock Park in Pella. Peak fall colors viewing season should take place during next week.
State
Iowa State
K92.3

Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn

Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
97X

How Is Iowa One Of The States Most Impacted By Natural Disasters?

If I asked you "what is the first thing you think of when you hear natural disasters?", what do you think of? Volcanoes? Earthquakes? Hurricanes? Wildfires? I think the same thing. But Iowa, which doesn't get really any of those, is in the top 5 states most impacted by natural disasters according to a new study. How is that possible? Don't forget about floods, tornadoes, and, oh yeah, Derechos.
K92.3

Northern Iowa Soybean Dealer’s License Gets Suspended

Back in August, farmers in northeast Iowa found out they would need to find a new grain distributor after the distributor in Jesup lost its license. On Friday, August 19th, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship suspended B & B Farm Store’s grain dealer license. Then on August 23rd, B & B Farm Store consented to a voluntary revocation of their warehouse and grain dealer licenses.
Western Iowa Today

Update: Busy Weekend for Iowa State Patrol Catching Speeders

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol kept busy over the weekend catching speeders. In a post on its Facebook page, the Iowa State Patrol tells about a driver clocked going 121 miles an hour on I-35… that’s 56 over the speed limit. Trooper Marc Griggs arrested the driver. After he returned to duty from taking that driver to jail, Griggs says he caught another driver going 99 miles an hour in the exact location, not an hour later.
104.5 KDAT

I Saw Something Very Unique in My Front Yard

I enjoy the holiday season, but to me, this is the most wonderful time of the year. The temps are manageable. They're not too hot, not too cold (yet). The air is crisp, and the leaves are changing in the Midwest. Well, they're supposed to be changing anyway. This weekend...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCCI.com

75-year-old dies in western Iowa crash

EXIRA, Iowa — One person died in a crash in western Iowa Sunday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 75-year-old Phyllis Hoffman's car crossed the center of Washington Street. The vehicle collided head-on with a tractor-trailer. Hoffman died. The 24-year-old truck driver was not injured.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State agency ignores law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa hotels

For the past eight years, a state regulatory agency has violated a law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa’s hotels and motels. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is required to inspect all hotels within its jurisdiction at least once every two years. Inspections are the sole process by which Iowa enforces regulations intended […] The post State agency ignores law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa hotels  appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kjan.com

(UPDATED) IA DCI assists in eastern Iowa homicide investigation: person of interest identified

Bellevue, Iowa – Authorities in eastern Iowa report during the early morning hours of October 9, 2022, Jackson County resident, Christopher Prichard was taken into custody without incident by law enforcement officials. He was arrested on warrants issued on September 30, 2022 for: Adjudicated Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact Order/Protective Order-Contempt. Original Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact/Protection Order Contempt. Prichard is currently being housed in the Jackson County Sheriffs’ jail.
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
KAAL-TV

Hancock Co. warehouse operator, grain dealer has licenses suspended

(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced they have immediately suspended the licenses of a warehouse operator and grain dealer in Hancock County. According to the Department, Global Processing, Inc., of Kanawha, has had their licenses suspended due to the company’s failure to...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State suspends grain license of non-GMO soybean dealer

A northern Iowa company that specializes in organic and non-genetically modified soybeans for food has been ordered by the state to cease its grain dealings because it doesn’t have sufficient money to pay farmers, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. IDALS announced Friday it had suspended the grain dealer and warehouse […] The post State suspends grain license of non-GMO soybean dealer appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa

If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Midwestern Produce Recalled for the Most Disgusting Reason Imaginable

Eat your veggies! They're good for you. So good for you. Well, unless it's being recalled. Then, maybe not so much. Unfortunately, that's the case with this story, which comes to us from a farm in Michigan. Now, we love our farmers. As we speak, combines are rolling across the fields of opportunity here in Iowa. This story focuses now on field or sweet corn. Not on soybeans, but on produce. As mentioned, those "healthy" vegetables.
IOWA STATE

