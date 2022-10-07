Read full article on original website
raccoonvalleyradio.com
A Boone Man Died and Two Grand Junction Residents Injured in Two Vehicle Crash
A two vehicle collision Monday morning in Dallas County ends with one fatality and two others injured. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, the crash happened at 9:10pm at the intersection of Highway 17 and Broadway Street. A 2010 International semi-tractor trailer that was driven by 40-year-old Matthew Olszewski of Cookeville, Tennessee and was traveling north on the highway and went to turn west onto Broadway Street, but didn’t yield to a southbound 1991 Oldsmobile that was driven by 43-year-old Adam Choruzek of Grand Junction. The semi crossed the southbound lane on the highway and struck the Oldsmobile on the right side.
KCCI.com
Ames teenager dies in Story County crash
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — An Ames teenager died Monday morning after the vehicle he was driving collided with the back of a trailer pulled by a dump truck, according to the Story County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred on Highway 30, east of Sand Hill Trail. The sheriff's office...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report October 7-9, 2022
9:19am: An Officer was called to the 400 block of E. Madison St. to assist a subject with a medical issue. 12:03pm: An Officer was called to the 100 block of West State St. in regards to a possible “telephone scam”. The Officer is investigating. 12:40pm: An Officer...
Two High-Speed Drivers Caught On I-35
(Des Moines, IA) A driver is charged with going 121 miles an hour on I-35 this weekend. The Iowa State Patrol says Trooper Marc Griggs arrested the driver for going 56 miles over the speed limit. After Griggs took the driver to jail, he returned to duty by Corporate Woods Drive, where – within minutes – he ticketed another driver for going 99 miles an hour in the same location.
KCCI.com
Father killed in I-235 crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have identified the man who waskilled in a crash on Interstate 235 on Sunday. According to police, 22-year-old Marvin Galdamez, of Des Moines, died when his truck collided with the back of a cement mixer in the 3100 block of I-235 eastbound. Galdamez's family...
KCCI.com
One dead, two injured in Granger crash
GRANGER, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Monday morning in Granger. They say a semitruck and car crashed around 9:10 a.m. on Highway 17 and Broadway Street. The semi was turning onto Broadway street and failed to yield to the car...
iheart.com
Homeless Man Accused Of Pulling Knife On Des Moines Bar Employee
(Des Moines, IA) -- A homeless man is in the Polk County Jail this morning, accused of threatening a worker with a knife outside a downtown bar this weekend. Thirty-five-year-old Christopher Williams of Des Moines is being charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, according to Polk County Jail records. Police say he confronted an employee with a knife outside of Exile Brewing Company Friday night. The employee was not hurt.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Fourth Suspect Arrested from Stolen ATM Incident at Wild Rose in Jefferson
Another suspect from the ongoing investigation of a stolen ATM machine from Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Jefferson has been arrested. According to court documents, 26-year-old Jacob Roop of Marshalltown was the passenger in the pickup truck that was used to steal an ATM machine from the casino on January 28th. Court documents show 39-year-old Jorge Palacios of California and 52-year-old Richard Harris of Marshalltown were also involved in the theft when the three suspects took the ATM out of a fire exit and loaded onto a truck and drove away.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Thomas Beazor, 54, of Jefferson,
An Elks Rest Service for Thomas Beazor, 54, of Jefferson, will be held at 5:00pm Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home, Jefferson. Bill Berger will officiate. Following the Elks service, the family will greet friends until 7:00pm Sunday at Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home, Jefferson. Interment services will be 10:30am...
Iowa woman dies after car collides with semi-truck Sunday
One woman died Sunday afternoon after her car struck a semi-truck head-on in Exira.
who13.com
One person died in Des Moines crash that shut down I-235
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person died in an accident on I-235 Sunday night. The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a crash with serious injuries around 6:54 p.m. at the 6.2 mile marker of I-235 eastbound. According to the DMPD,...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report 10-3/10-9
10-3-22 7:35 am Panora Police responded to a car vs deer accident on Wagon Rd. 7:43 am Guthrie Co Deputy transported an inmate from Audubon Co Jail to the Guthrie Co courthouse for court. 7:51 am Guthrie Co Deputy responded to a car vs deer accident on Hwy 44 East...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
David J Warnke, age 37, of Lake City, IA
Funeral arrangements are pending for David J Warnke, age 37, of Lake City, IA at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Glidden.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Information For Beggars Night In Guthrie County
For those interested in Halloween Events many communities in Guthrie County are participating in Beggars Night. For the city of Guthrie Center their Beggars Night will be on October 31st from 5 to 6pm in the downtown area and from 6 to 8pm in the residential area. Stuart’s Beggars Night will be from 5 to 7pm on October 31st and Panora’s will be on October 30th from 5 to 7pm. Other cities Beggars Nights include Yale on October 30th from 5 to 8pm,Bagley and Jamaica on October 30th from 5 to 7pm and Bayard on October 31st from 5 to 7pm. Also Casey Trunk or Treat will be held on Oct. 30th in Main Street from 4-5 pm followed by Trick or Treat, 5-7 pm. Finally, there will be a Trick or Treat event in Menlo on October 29th from 5 to 6pm.
yourfortdodge.com
Family Hunts For Answers In Disappearance of Former Eagle Grove Woman
October is Domestic Abuse Awareness Month and Alpha Media News will be spending this week focusing on those lost or missing due to the actions of a violent ex. How long could you go without answers if a loved one was missing?. A month, a year? For the family of...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Greene County (10/11/2022)-Jefferson Parks and Rec Director Denny Hammen Pt 2
Jefferson Parks and Rec Director Denny Hammen joins us for the second of our two part series as he discusses the bathhouse remodel project at the swimming pool, as well as replacing the playground equipment at Russell Park and installing adult exercise stations at Daubendiek Park. Podcast: Play in new...
KCCI.com
Des Moines man arrested for pulling a knife on an Exile Brewing Company employee
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is locked up after pulling a knife on an Exile Brewing Company employee Friday night. This comes less than a month after Exile's ownership asked the city to do something about the homeless population living near their restaurant. A criminal complaint...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County Supervisors Consider Call For Election
The Guthrie County Supervisors will meet today. The Board will consider calling an election for the Lake Panorama and Diamondhead Rural Improvement Zones along with a seat belt policy from the Iowa Municipalities Workers’ Compensation Association. The Board will also consider a resolution authorizing the periodic fund transfer from the American Rescue Plan Act fund, a payroll change notice for the Secondary Roads Department and a Samuels Group pay application for the law enforcement center project.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Supervisors Approve First Reading of New Code of Ordinances
The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Monday in regular session. During open forum, County Engineer Wade Weiss and Chris Durlam talked about a lighting demonstration with the Mahanay Memorial Carillon Tower that is happening this Thursday evening. A company will show the different color lights that could be used. Durlam noted a preliminary cost estimate to replace the ground lighting with a white light is $15,000 and the color lights, with all the required equipment, would be double that amount.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Bernice Rohovit, 98, of Iowa City, IA; formerly of Jefferson, IA
Funeral services for Bernice Rohovit, 98, former Jefferson, IA resident, will be held at 10:30am Saturday October 15, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Jefferson, IA. Interment will be in the Jefferson Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 5:00 – 7:00pm Friday October 14, 2022 at Slininger-Schroeder Funeral...
