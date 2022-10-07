For those interested in Halloween Events many communities in Guthrie County are participating in Beggars Night. For the city of Guthrie Center their Beggars Night will be on October 31st from 5 to 6pm in the downtown area and from 6 to 8pm in the residential area. Stuart’s Beggars Night will be from 5 to 7pm on October 31st and Panora’s will be on October 30th from 5 to 7pm. Other cities Beggars Nights include Yale on October 30th from 5 to 8pm,Bagley and Jamaica on October 30th from 5 to 7pm and Bayard on October 31st from 5 to 7pm. Also Casey Trunk or Treat will be held on Oct. 30th in Main Street from 4-5 pm followed by Trick or Treat, 5-7 pm. Finally, there will be a Trick or Treat event in Menlo on October 29th from 5 to 6pm.

GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO