Felzkowski presented with health care award

The Wisconsin Association for Home Health Care (WiAHC) presented Sen. Mary Felzkowski (R-Irma) with the organization’s 2022 Champion of Home Health Care legislative award for her leadership on policies to advance home health care in Wisconsin and improve the delivery of patient care provided by home health professionals.

“Senator Felzkowski was a fierce advocate for home health care during the 2021-22 legislative session, and her work was critical in efforts to strengthen the home health care workforce and increase patient access to skilled nursing provided in the comfort of their own homes,” said Jayne Thill, chair of the WiAHC board of directors. “She understands the value of home health care for Wisconsin patients, and we are excited to thank her for her work on behalf of our members and the patients we serve every day.”

The Champion of Home Health Care award is presented at the end of each two-year legislative session to state lawmakers who exemplify WiAHC’s mission of promoting, protecting and advancing the highest quality health care at home for Wisconsin patients.

In 2022, WiAHC is presenting the award to four legislators, including Felzkowski. These lawmakers exhibited an exceptional commitment to supporting home health care based on several factors, including voting record, sponsorship of legislation and responsiveness to critical home health issues during the 2021-22 session.

Felzkowski earned the designation for her leadership on a successful legislative effort to increase the Medicaid reimbursement rate for skilled nursing provided in a home health setting, as well as her work on a bill to improve regulation of the home health care industry.

She was first elected to the Wisconsin Senate in 2019, after serving four terms in the Assembly, and represents the 12th Senate District, which covers the northeast portion of the state. She serves on the Legislature’s powerful Joint Finance Committee.

The Wisconsin Association for Home Health Care (WiAHC) is a statewide membership-based organization that represents the interests of home health care agencies and their employees. Through education, best practices and advocacy, WiAHC advances the common interests of its members and their patients, and promotes home health care as a high-quality, cost-effective health care option.