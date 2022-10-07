Buccaneers’ Tom Brady-Gisele Bundchen divorce had been simmering for years, but this time ‘it’s different’

Read full article on original website
Giants believe they are a good team | They can prove it by beating Aaron Rodgers, Packers
WARE, England -- This is the kind of game a good team wins. It’s the kind of game the Giants haven’t won in a long, long time. It’s the kind of game no one expects them to win now. The Giants will arrive at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge won’t be Giants’ only big-ticket free-agent target, MLB insider says
The Triple Crown contender rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million contract before Opening Day and will become a free agent following the World Series. The New York Yankees no doubt will open their wallet and try to sign the 30-year-old slugger, who’s coming off a walk season for the ages, slugging an American League record 62 home runs to go with an AL-best 131 RBI and career-high .311 batting average.
Giants prove they’re for real with shocking come-from-behind victory over Packers
LONDON -- The Giants traveled overseas and stepped up in class Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Playing against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, they had an opportunity to prove to the world that their unexpected 3-1 start was more about their grit and determination than a favorable early-season schedule.
Breece Hall’s historic breakout vs. Dolphins: Is he the Jets’ big-time weapon they’ve been waiting for?
Breece Hall had already been sprinting at full speed for 60 yards on Sunday afternoon when two Miami defenders tried to tackle the Jets’ rookie running back at the 20-yard line. Dolphins safety Jevon Holland bounced off Hall and fell to the ground. Cornerback Kader Kohou was more persistent....
WATCH: NFL star Davante Adams shoves cameraman to the ground
In a blatant display of unsportsmanlike conduct and outright “sore loser” syndrome, Las Vegas Raiders star receiver Davante Adams took his frustrations out on a defenseless cameraman following Monday night’s 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. After the Raiders blew a 17-0 lead and the Chiefs...
Jets activate Duane Brown for return vs. Dolphins, but where will Alijah Vera-Tucker play?
All signs were pointing toward Jets’ left tackle Duane Brown playing Sunday against the Dolphins. Saturday the Jets all but made it official when they activated Brown off injured reserve, clearing the way for him to start in a critical game against Miami. Robert Saleh said the decision will...
Giants will be without defensive tackle Leonard Williams for a third straight game
LONDON -- Leonard Williams predicted a quick return from the knee injury that knocked him out of the Giants’ Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers, but his absence extended into a third game Sunday when he was unable to take the field against the Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
NFL: How to watch Sunday’s big clash between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams | TV, live stream and time
The most intriguing NFL matchup of the day could be the Dallas Cowboys vs. the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams Sunday (10-9-22) 4:25 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in California. The Cowboys are a surprising 3-1, doing all that without starting QB Dak Prescott as backup Cooper Rush...
