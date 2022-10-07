There is a slight risk associated with trading before and after the market open. Due to lower liquidity and higher volatility, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads on particular security due to the release of critical financial information after regular trading hours. After-hours trades for NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.99, or 2.41%, to $42.00. The NRG Energy Inc. has recorded 40,818 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that NRG Energy 2021 Sustainability Report: Safety and Well-Being.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO