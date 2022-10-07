Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man accused of strangling woman, city's north side
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man faces multiple charges for allegedly strangling a woman on the city's north side in early October. The accused is Lavincent Moore – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Strangulation & suffocation. Bail jumping (felony) Misdemeanor battery. Bail jumping (misdemeanor) According to the criminal...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine man accused; impersonating officer, antagonizing homeless
RACINE, Wis. - A 20-year-old Racine man is accused of impersonating a police officer and antagonizing people at a homeless encampment. Izayah Hellesen now faces multiple criminal counts including:. Impersonating a peace officer. Threat to a law enforcement officer. Disorderly conduct. According to the criminal complaint, Racine police officers were...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin homeowner wakes up to sounds in house, deputies find & arrest man for trespassing
RICHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Hubertus was taken into custody after allegedly entering a stranger’s house just before 4:30 a.m. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on October 10 around 4:30 a.m., there was a report of trespassing at a residence. The person who contacted the authorities said he woke up to the sounds of ‘feet shuffling on the floor’.
Darrell Brooks trial: More testimony from witnesses
Darrell Brooks will have the chance to cross-examine a Waukesha police detective during the third day of testimony on Monday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mother stabbed, Milwaukee man gets 30 years in prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Fredrick Ramsey on Oct. 7 to 30 years in prison and another 12 years of extended supervision in the fatal stabbing of the mother of his kids in 2016. A jury found Fredrick Ramsey guilty of first-degree reckless homicide for the death of...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Early morning intruder arrested in Village of Richfield | By Washington Co. Sheriff
October 10, 2022 – Village of Richfield – At 4:25 a.m. the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the Village of Richfield for trespassing to dwelling complaint. The complainant indicated he woke up to sounds that he described as “feet shuffling on the floor” originating from the main floor of the residence.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Two separate stabbings reported in Waukesha Saturday night
WAUKESHA — Two stabbing incidents were reported in Waukesha late Saturday night. In the first incident, two victims reported being at a bar located on The Strand in Waukesha when a fight started inside the bar. Bar staff quickly moved all patrons outside. Both victims reported being outside the establishment when they were allegedly stabbed by an unknown person. The injuries are non-life threatening, according to City of Waukesha police.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 stabbed outside Waukesha bar
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two people were stabbed outside a Waukesha bar late Saturday, Oct. 8. The stabbing happened outside Las Palmas de Waukesha on The Strand near Perkins Avenue. Police said a fight started inside the bar, and bar staff moved everyone outside. The victims told police they were outside...
radioplusinfo.com
10-10-22 milwaukee teen, three fdl residents arrested following vehicle chase
A 16 year old driver from Milwaukee and three passengers from Fond du Lac were arrested following a vehicle chase in Fond du Lac. The chase started shortly before 4pm Sunday when a police officer attempted to stop a reckless driver in the area of First Street and Military Road and ended when a Sheriff’s squad rammed the vehicle and other squads blocked the vehicle in. A stolen firearm was found in the car along with methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. In addition to the driver a 20 year old man, 34 year old woman and 16 year old boy all from Fond du Lac were also taken into custody.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin officers find man screaming with pants down on tennis court, faces drug charges
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – On October 4, Madison Police Officers were sent to a park for reports of a man yelling, only to find him screaming, with his pants down, on the tennis courts. According to the Madison Police Department, the incident began just before 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Iron Horse Hotel OWI arrest
MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody for OWI Sunday morning, Oct. 9 following a report of a crash near 6th Street and Florida Street in Milwaukee – located near the Iron Horse Hotel. Police responded to the scene shortly after 2 a.m. They found a parked black...
CBS 58
Fight over gun leaves Milwaukee man shot
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Burleigh and 6th around 11:50 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to an area hospital where he is expected to survive. Police say the man who was shot...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Honking & screaming’: Woman hits unoccupied vehicle in Wisconsin Life Church parking lot, possible OWI charges
GERMANTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – On Wednesday, officers responded to a woman honking her horn and screaming out her window while driving in a Life Church parking lot in Germantown. According to the Germantown Police Department, the incident began around 7:30 a.m. on October 5, when at some point during the woman’s alleged tirade, officers say that she hit an unoccupied vehicle and left.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha police arrest man after discovering loaded firearm, illegal drugs in vehicle
Kenosha police arrested a man on drugs and weapons charges following a traffic stop in the 5300 block of 14th Avenue late Saturday. Officers discovered a firearm with a loaded magazine and several types of narcotics after they pulled the vehicle over at 11:59 pm, according to Sgt. Tadas Zukauskas, of the Kenosha Police Department.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
53rd and Villard fatal shooting: Milwaukee man charged
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in connection with a fatal shooting that happened near 53rd and Villard on Sunday, Sept. 25. The accused is Prarie Kelly – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree reckless homicide. Possession of a firearm by a felon. According to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2019 infant death, Milwaukee man sentenced to 18 months in prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, convicted in connection to the 2019 death of infant. A jury found Devion Hughes, 30, guilty of neglecting a child-consequence death on Sept. 2. The jury found him not guilty of first-degree reckless homicide. Milwaukee police were...
CBS 58
'I apologize': Darrell Brooks pledges to behave heading into second week of trial, more witnesses testify
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Darrell Brooks, the defendant in the Waukesha Christmas parade trial, apologized to the court and everyone watching the proceedings for the way he acted last week. "I'm going to stand up as a man and tell the whole court and you, your honor, that I...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mequon Kwik Trip shooting; prison for Sheboygan man
MEQUON, Wis. - A Sheboygan man, convicted in a 2021 shooting at a Mequon Kwik Trip, has been sentenced to eight years in prison. Taylor Gray, 23, pleaded no contest in August to first-degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm. He was also sentenced to eight years of extended supervision.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Shots fired call in Pleasant Prairie under investigation, no reported victims
An investigation is ongoing after the Pleasant Prairie Police Department received a call for shots fired early Saturday morning in the 8600 block of East Frontage Road according to an online statement. The statement said the department received the call at approximately 3 am, and upon arrival officers located numerous...
CBS 58
'She was a good person:' Vigil held for West Allis woman who was hit, killed by suspected impaired driver
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Sitting by a metal statue in Shorewood's Atwater Park are the initials "SK", spelled out with small, white candles. It stands for Stephanie Kruse, a 38-year-old West Allis woman, who died on Oct. 2 after a suspected impaired driver hit her while she was biking by 65th and Greenfield.
