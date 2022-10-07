The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Radian Group Inc. (RDN) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.59, or -2.84%, to $20.16. Volume reached 35,981 shares, with price reaching a high of $19.91 and a low of $19.91. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Radian to Webcast Third Quarter Conference Call.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO