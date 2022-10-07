ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Register Citizen

Brooke Karzen Exits Warner Horizon as Head of Unscripted Television

Brooke Karzen is stepping down from her post as executive vice president and head of Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, Variety has learned. She shared the news with staff via a memo on Monday. Karzen, who is best known for spearheading “The Bachelor” franchise, has been at Warner Horizon for 22...
Deadline

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Gets New Character Posters, Featurette Touting A Sequel That Will “Honor” The Late Chadwick Boseman

With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s nationwide release now just one month away, Disney and Marvel have unveiled a new featurette on the making of the anticipated sequel, along with 12 new character posters, which you can view by clicking above. The Wakanda posters depict Letitia Wright as Shuri, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, Michaela Coel as Aneka, Mabel Cadena as Namora, Alex Livinalli as Attuma, Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Martin Freeman as Everett Ross and Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda. Then, there’s the featurette, in which...
Register Citizen

Scandinavian Company Nordisk Film Bows Advanced LED Virtual Production Stage (EXCLUSIVE)

Nordisk Film, the deep-pocketed Copenhagen-based Scandinavian film powerhouse, has launched an advanced LED virtual production stage. Named the Shortcut LED Stage, the venue will provide advanced virtual production services for TV, film, commercial shoots, music videos and live events from Scandinavian banners that are owned by Nordisk Film, as well as other companies around the world.
Register Citizen

Sault Drops ‘Angel,’ a New EP That Is Actually a 10-Minute Song

Sault, the intentionally shadowy British R&B outfit led by Little Simz/ Michael Kiwanuka/ Adele producer Inflo, are back with a new EP called “Angel” — which is actually a single 10-minute song that is more like three different songs and a spoken-word passage combined into one. While...
Jaime Ray Newman
Register Citizen

Tito Puente and His Musical Legacy Honored in Animated Google Doodle

Tito Puente, the influential Nuyroican musician and entertainer, is being honored in a new animated Google Doodle. The animated doodle highlighting Puente’s musical career, illustrated by New York-based Puerto Rican artist Carlos Aponte, will be visible on the main page of the search engine throughout Tuesday (Oct. 11). The doodle coincides with U.S. Hispanic Heritage Month and also comes on the one-year anniversary of the unveiling of the Tito Puente Monument in New York City’s East Harlem.
Register Citizen

Pusha T: The Rise and Reign of a Self-Made King

This story is part of Rolling Stone’s third annual Grammy Preview issue, released ahead of the start of first-round Grammy voting on Oct. 13th. We spoke to some of the year’s biggest artists about the albums and singles that could earn them a statue come February, made our best predictions for the nominees in the top categories, and more, providing a full guide to what to watch for in the lead-up to the 2023 awards. Pusha T stars on the issue’s cover.
Register Citizen

John Fithian Retiring as Head of National Association of Theatre Owners

John Fithian, the top lobbyist for the exhibition industry, will retire as the CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners on May 1, 2023. The group said it has already begun a search for Fithian’s successor, but he leaves big shoes to fill, having been a major force at NATO, as it is called, for 30 years.
