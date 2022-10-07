With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s nationwide release now just one month away, Disney and Marvel have unveiled a new featurette on the making of the anticipated sequel, along with 12 new character posters, which you can view by clicking above. The Wakanda posters depict Letitia Wright as Shuri, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, Michaela Coel as Aneka, Mabel Cadena as Namora, Alex Livinalli as Attuma, Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Martin Freeman as Everett Ross and Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda. Then, there’s the featurette, in which...

MOVIES ・ 16 MINUTES AGO