O’Malley wants to let military members vote by email
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Source: MichiganVotes.org, a free, non-partisan website created by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, providing concise, non-partisan, plain-English descriptions of every bill and vote in the Michigan House and Senate. More information can be found online at MichiganVotes.org. •...
Judge: Jury in wife slaying won't be told about earlier case
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A judge has decided that jurors who are asked to decide whether a man killed his wife in New Jersey will not be told that he was convicted earlier of having killed his first wife in Ohio. NJ.com reports that the decision last week by...
Manistee County schools tally students on fall count day
MANISTEE COUNTY — The more the merrier, the old saying goes, and never is that phrase more true for Michigan public school districts than on the fall count day, when student attendance determines 90% of the per-pupil foundation allowance a district will receive from the state. The fall count...
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and...
Take advantage of Illinois Secure Choice Savings Program Act
Is your small business aware that the Illinois Secure Choice Savings Program Act was passed in 2020? Or that any businesses with 16-24 employees have less than 30 days to comply with the act. Actually, Bill 820 ILCS 80/85 was passed in a tiered form and requires all employers to offer their employees either a simple IRA or 401K.
Rare fish species in Nevada desert cavern on the rebound
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — The annual fall count of an extremely rare fish species that lives in a single Mojave Desert cavern found the highest number in 19 years, the National Park Service said. Scientists...
West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them
DAVIS, W.Va. - West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress' recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion of another...
Howl-O-Ween set Oct. 15 in St. Jacob
EDWARDSVILLE — Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors (CBBR) is hosting its 6th annual Partners for Pets event on Oct. 15. The Howl-O-Ween Open House is planned 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 9136 Lower Marine Road in St. Jacob. The event is designed to raise donations to support Partners for Pets and find adoptive homes for the animals currently in their care.
