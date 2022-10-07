ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

O’Malley wants to let military members vote by email

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Source: MichiganVotes.org, a free, non-partisan website created by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, providing concise, non-partisan, plain-English descriptions of every bill and vote in the Michigan House and Senate. More information can be found online at MichiganVotes.org. •...
MICHIGAN STATE
Manistee County schools tally students on fall count day

MANISTEE COUNTY — The more the merrier, the old saying goes, and never is that phrase more true for Michigan public school districts than on the fall count day, when student attendance determines 90% of the per-pupil foundation allowance a district will receive from the state. The fall count...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Take advantage of Illinois Secure Choice Savings Program Act

Is your small business aware that the Illinois Secure Choice Savings Program Act was passed in 2020? Or that any businesses with 16-24 employees have less than 30 days to comply with the act. Actually, Bill 820 ILCS 80/85 was passed in a tiered form and requires all employers to offer their employees either a simple IRA or 401K.
ILLINOIS STATE
Rare fish species in Nevada desert cavern on the rebound

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — The annual fall count of an extremely rare fish species that lives in a single Mojave Desert cavern found the highest number in 19 years, the National Park Service said. Scientists...
NYE COUNTY, NV
West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them

DAVIS, W.Va. - West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress' recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion of another...
THOMAS, WV
Howl-O-Ween set Oct. 15 in St. Jacob

EDWARDSVILLE — Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors (CBBR) is hosting its 6th annual Partners for Pets event on Oct. 15. The Howl-O-Ween Open House is planned 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 9136 Lower Marine Road in St. Jacob. The event is designed to raise donations to support Partners for Pets and find adoptive homes for the animals currently in their care.
SAINT JACOB, IL

