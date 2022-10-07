ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 4

Cheenou Xiong
3d ago

Tell our government to stop taxing us to death. then we could afford housing. Get rid of property taxes and land taxes.

Reply(1)
4
kristin Attaway
3d ago

The uw madison needs to make housing more affordable for students need to make section 8 available to full time students

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

“HOLLOW-een at Cave of the Mounds” this October

BLUE MOUNDS, Wis. (WMTV) - One Dane County historic attraction is offering kids and adults-alike a way to celebrate Halloween sugar-free this October. Located twenty minutes west of Madison, Cave of the Mounds invites families to trick-or-treat for rocks and crystals while taking a guided tour through the more than one-million-year-old cave.
BLUE MOUNDS, WI
nbc15.com

Madison’s East Side aglow as GLEAM takes over Olbrich Gardens

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Large scale light-installations are once again taking over Madison’s Olbrich Botanical Gardens this fall. The annual outdoor art exhibit, GLEAM is created by designers from across Wisconsin, the region and around the world. “For some people it’s a yearly tradition” said Tom Fullmer , public...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison family strives to prevent suicide after personal losses

Monday’s event was held at Meyer Oak Grove Park and featured Ho-Chunk food, historical displays and Indigenous artisans and vendors. The Badgers wrapped up a difficult and emotional week on a high note with a 42-7 win against Northwestern. Homeless woman claims her service dog is the reason she’s...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
tonemadison.com

A landlord-shaming project in Madison goes national

The Slumlords website offers renters some leverage in a rigged legal landscape. It only took a few months after its April 2022 launch for Madison Slumlords, an online rogues’ gallery of the worst Madison landlords, to start gaining national attention. “People on Twitter were like, ‘Wow, we could really...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Sauk City hosts Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration

The Badgers wrapped up a difficult and emotional week on a high note with a 42-7 win against Northwestern. Homeless woman claims her service dog is the reason she’s denied housing. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Looking into hundreds of rentals across the state, the 74-year-old claims some landlords...
SAUK CITY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Stand Down Madison fights veteran homelessness with special 'Day of Relief'

MADISON, Wis. — A special Madison group connects returning armed services members with collaborative care options. Known as Stand Down Madison, the nonprofit annually holds their “Day of Relief” event, where volunteers help at-risk veterans that are falling through the cracks find their footing. “It means that...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Linus Realestate#Uw Madison
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie to host Annual Fall Fun! event downtown

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Downtown Business Improvement District is set to host their Fall Fun! event. The 16th annual Fall Fun! event will be held in downtown Sun Prairie on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can stop by the Cannery Square and...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Madison365

Black Oxygen: From business tenant to property owner with Jeff Patterson

Jeff Patterson is the creator and founder of JP Hair Design, a barbershop and community hub on Madison’s westside. Patterson, originally from Illinois, come to Wisconsin to study at UW-Whitewater. Always knowing that he wanted to become a barber, after graduating, he made his way to Madison to study barbering. In this episode of Black Oxygen we discuss Patterson’s journey to barbering, the creation of JP Hair Design, the transition to being a business tenant to property owner, his work with American Player’s Theater and much more.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Virtual map to help City of Sun Prairie plan pedestrian routes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie residents are getting the opportunity to decide how the city builds transportation options for pedestrians, according to a post from the City of Sun Prairie Economic Development Department. In an effort to make active transportation, such as walking, biking and rolling skating, easier, safer...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
nbc15.com

Man found stabbed in Madison parking lot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers found a man suffering from a stab wound and a head injury after they responded to a reported fight Saturday night in a parking lot on the city’s north side. An MPD report states the officers located the 46-year-old victim after someone...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin State Park with ancient history celebrates 75 anniversary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Event organizers and community members gathered Saturday morning in celebration of Aztalan State Park’s 75 anniversary of becoming a Wisconsin State Park, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) shared. The celebration included speakers, tours, cake and free park admission for the public. Aztalan, the site...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Madison community gets blood pumping in support of better heart health

A World War II veteran blew out the candles Saturday for his 100 birthday. Voters in favor and against abortion mobilized with one month left until the Wisconsin midterm election. Hundreds of bikes to be refurbished, distributed to Madison community following donation drive. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Hundreds of...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Child goes for help after car crashed into Madison garage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A young child needed to be the one who went to get help late Sunday morning after a crash left the driver pinned inside a vehicle. According to the Madison Fire Department, the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it went through a fence near the S. Stoughton Road and Pflaum Road intersection and crashed into a large garage. The wreck caused significant damage the building and trapped the driver.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Stolen vehicle linked to 4 damaged ones located

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vehicle that was reported stolen on Friday near where four other ones had windows smashed has been recovered; however, the suspect remains on the loose, the Madison Police Department stated. In an updated incident report, the police department indicated the stolen vehicle was located in...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Fitchburg Police Department investigating gunshots striking homes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple homes in the Swan Creek neighborhood near the Nevin Springs Fish and Wildlife Area were struck by gunshots Saturday night, according to the Fitchburg Police Department. Fitchburg Police first received a report of a bullet hitting a home around 5:10 pm on Buttonbush Drive. Two...
FITCHBURG, WI
nbc15.com

Homeless woman claims her service dog is the reason she’s denied housing

Monday’s event was held at Meyer Oak Grove Park and featured Ho-Chunk food, historical displays and Indigenous artisans and vendors. The Badgers wrapped up a difficult and emotional week on a high note with a 42-7 win against Northwestern. Fmr. state parole commission chair selected as Madison Independent Police...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy