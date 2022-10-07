Jeff Patterson is the creator and founder of JP Hair Design, a barbershop and community hub on Madison’s westside. Patterson, originally from Illinois, come to Wisconsin to study at UW-Whitewater. Always knowing that he wanted to become a barber, after graduating, he made his way to Madison to study barbering. In this episode of Black Oxygen we discuss Patterson’s journey to barbering, the creation of JP Hair Design, the transition to being a business tenant to property owner, his work with American Player’s Theater and much more.

