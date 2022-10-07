ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank of America warns US economy could lose 175,000 a month soon

One of the largest banks in the U.S., Bank of America, is warning that the pace of job growth in the U.S. is expected to be cut by around half during the fourth quarter of this year. Bank of America expects the U.S. economy to continue to lose jobs each...
WKBN

Fact-checking the ads in Vance-Ryan U.S. Senate race

As Ohio's two U.S. Senate candidates prepare to take the debate stage Monday evening, NBC4 Investigates dissected claims made in attack ads from Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan and Republican venture capitalist JD Vance to see how true those claims are.
