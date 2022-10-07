The Oklahoma City Thunder are wrapping up their preseason slate on a two-game road trip, starting in Detroit against the Pistons tonight. Detroit is looking to take a step forward this season, making several moves in the offseason to insert the team as a legitimate play-in threat. It will take time for the new players on the roster to mesh, but the team is significantly better on paper than it was last season.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 3 HOURS AGO