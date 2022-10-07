Read full article on original website
Cowboys vs. Rams Week 5: Live Game Updates
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys travel west to SoFi Stadium to meet the Los Angeles Rams in a game that could have NFC playoff implications. But both teams have to get there first. ... and the Cowboys need to get there healthy. That will not likely happen, we're told, for...
What is the Colts’ Best Offensive Line Going Forward?
The Indianapolis Colts' offensive line is in a bad place in the 2022 season. After allowing quarterback Matt Ryan to be pressured on over 40% of his dropbacks on Thursday, the team may be due for another major shake up in the trenches. So what should the team do going...
2022-23 Florida State Basketball Roster Preview
We are just over four weeks away from Florida State Basketball tipping off against Stetson, which means it's time for us to familiarize ourselves with the roster of the 2022-23 Seminoles. We will start with the returners, since there aren't many, and then move to the eight newcomers on the roster.
Hot Take Tuesday: Arizona Wildcats Have A Top 20 Player in the 2023 NFL Draft
Every year there is an out-of-nowhere riser at left tackle—a player who enters the season as intriguing and develops into a superstar. The 2021 version of that player was Virginia Tech tackle Christian Darrisaw and the 2022 class' was Tyler Smith from Tulsa. Both players rarely showed up in...
Can Commanders WR Jahan Dotson Return Thursday vs. Bears?
The Washington Commanders (1-4) are recovering quickly from their loss Sunday in order to prepare for Thursday night's matchup against the Chicago Bears (2-3). With a short week comes a change in preparation, and head coach Ron Rivera has an idea on how he hopes his team will deal with the recovery process this week.
Cowboys ‘Thermostat’ Defense: Micah Parsons & DeMarcus Lawrence Turn Up Heat at Rams
That's what Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy had to say in response to the Los Angeles Rams being favored 5.5 points against the spread on Sunday. Few teams across the league are hotter than Dallas. Following surgery to starting quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys have won three games in a row.
Pelicans Transactions: Sign Two Players, Waive Butler and Petty Jr.
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed forward Kelan Martin and guard Javonte Smart. In a related move, the Pelicans have waived two-way forward John Butler and guard John Petty Jr. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed. Martin,...
NFL Teams Calling Panthers About Two Stars After Rhule Firing
A day after another double-digit defeat, the Panthers made Matt Rhule the first midseason coaching firing of the 2022 season. The move could be the first of a series of big changes for the franchise in the weeks to come. SI‘s Albert Breer reports that teams have already begun to...
‘Frustrated’ Falcons Blame Slow Start in Loss vs. Bucs
Through three quarters, the Atlanta Falcons' offense trudged along without points as the team trailed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-0. While the unit didn't have a single three-and-out, several drives stalled near midfield, whether it be due to penalties, sacks or the natural flow of the game. But when the...
Lions’ Rookie Grades: Hutchinson, Rodriguez Learn Lessons
As injuries pile up on the 2022 Detroit Lions, rookies are beginning to see more action. After beginning the season with just three rookies active, Detroit deployed six rookies onto the field in a 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots Sunday. Aidan Hutchinson and Malcolm Rodriguez received their fifth...
Derek Wolfe Feels ‘Catfished’ by Broncos Preseason ‘Hype’
The recently retired Derek Wolfe, former Super Bowl 50 champion with the Denver Broncos, has joined the ranks of the media. Now a co-host on 104.3 The FAN's 'The Drive,' alongside Darren 'D-Mac' McKee, Wolfe has become much more active on social media. During the Broncos' stinker performance against the...
Continued Turnover Struggles Doom Trevor Lawrence in Sloppy Loss to Texans
After winning the AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 3 after a standout performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, these last two weeks have not been kind to Trevor Lawrence. The young quarterback struggled to develop a rhythm with top receivers Zay Jones and Christian Kirk against the...
Lakers News: L.A. Inks Bryce Hamilton To Training Camp Deal
Your Los Angeles Lakers continue to make moves in the second week of the NBA preseason. Per Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Los Angeles has signed free agent shooting guard Bryce Hamilton, on what Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports is a training camp deal. View the original article to see...
Thunder Gameday: Kicking Off Two-Game Road Trip in Detroit
The Oklahoma City Thunder are wrapping up their preseason slate on a two-game road trip, starting in Detroit against the Pistons tonight. Detroit is looking to take a step forward this season, making several moves in the offseason to insert the team as a legitimate play-in threat. It will take time for the new players on the roster to mesh, but the team is significantly better on paper than it was last season.
Kenny Pickett Feels Respected Enough to Hold Steelers Accountable
BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills and moved to 1-4 for the first time since 2019. As the 38-3 final score would indicate, the team needs to make improvements in just about every phase of the game. The offense has struggled to score...
