newsdakota.com
Rough Finish of Three Turnovers Drop Vikings Saturday
Valley City–When Viking quarterback Noah Chambers (Fr., Juneau, AK) found Austin Young (Jr., Pequot Lakes, MN) for a 22-yard score with 13:23 left of the fourth quarter, Valley City State seemed to have the game with Dakota State comfortably in hand. The score gave the Vikings a 17-9 lead....
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liners Top 11A NDAPSSA Poll and QRF Rankings
VALLEY CITY, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – After another dominant victory for Valley City on Friday night, the Hi-Liners remain at the top of the NDAPSSA and QRF rankings going into week eight of the Class A football season. Valley received all 19 first place votes in 11A and is the...
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liner Volleyball Returns Home Tuesday
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Hi-Liner volleyball is back at home tonight hosting the Wahpeton Huskies. Valley City and Wahpeton met this past weekend in the Scheels Tournament in Fargo. The Huskies prevailed 2-1 in a best-0f-three match. Tonight’s match will be a full best-of-five in Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) play.
newsdakota.com
Viking’s Gerhardt Named NSAA Player of the Week
Valley City–Valley City State University Viking defensive end Riley Gerhardt (So., Valley City, ND) has been named the North Star Athletic Association’s (NSAA) Defensive Player of the Week. Gerhardt recorded 18 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and three tackles for loss in his effort against Dakota State University in the...
newsdakota.com
Oakes Takes Out Lisbon, Secures Second in Region
OAKES, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Oakes defeated the Lisbon Broncos by a score of 28-6 on Friday night. Lisbon started off the scoring with a rushing touchdown from Opp that capped off an eight minute drive on their opening possession. However, Oakes would finish the game with a 28-0 run...
newsdakota.com
Kringlie-Cope Finish Tennis Season with All-State Honors
Valley City–The doubles team of Kai Kringlie and Trey Cope captured All-State honors at the North Dakota state tennis tournament this past weekend, using a strong, emotional finish to win the consolation championship. Kringlie and Cope rallied in their final two matches, dropping the first set in each to...
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Can’t Overcome Slow Start at CUNE
SEWARD, Neb. (jimmiepride.com)– The University of Jamestown football team struggled to get its offense going Saturday afternoon in a 30-15 loss to Concordia University. Of the Jimmies’ first six possessions, four ended in a punt, one in an interception, and another on downs at the Bulldog one-yard line. Meanwhile, Concordia had touchdown drives of 99 and 97 yards and added a field goal to cap off an 86-yard drive for a 16-0 lead at the half.
newsdakota.com
Beilke Wins Coach Honors at EDC Cross Country
Valley City–Hi-Liner cross-country coach Deb Beilke was named Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) Coach of the Year at the conference championship meet in Grand Forks Saturday. Beilke has spent the last eight years in the head coach’s position for both boys and girls cross-country. Greta Goven and Brynn Lueck...
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Get First Win With OT Victory Over Maryville
JAMESTOWN, ND. (JimmiePride.com) – Crystal Wale (JR/Moose Jaw, SK) scored with 12 seconds remaining in overtime as the University of Jamestown women’s hockey team earned their first win and first at Wilson Arena 4-3 over Maryville University Sunday afternoon. UJ got on the board first as Jaeda Clayton...
newsdakota.com
No. 12 Jimmies Wrap up Weekend Sweep of Illinois State
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (jimmiepride.com)– The 12th-ranked University of Jamestown ACHA D1 hockey team earned its first conference sweep Saturday evening, defeating Illinois State University 4-3. Greg Susinski (JR/Calgary, Alberta) scored twice and assisted on another while Brad Fortin (FR/Langley, British Columbia) had two assists to help Jamestown even their record at 2-2.
newsdakota.com
National Buffalo Museum Announces Fundraiser, Bison Day
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (National Buffalo Museum) – The National Buffalo Museum will host its 3rd annual Bid For Bison Online Auction Fundraiser. This two-week event runs November 5-19, 2022, and kicks off with an exclusive VIP cocktail reception on Friday, November 4, 2022 at the Jamestown Arts Center. There are 100 tickets available for the VIP reception. The museum’s fundraising auction has traditionally been held in the summer, but has been moved to November in honor of National Bison Day, which falls annually on the first Saturday of the month.
newsdakota.com
Chamber of Commerce Seeking Award Nominations
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Chamber) – The Chamber is now accepting nominations for our highly esteemed community awards that are given out at the Annual Chamber Banquet in January. The Chamber Young Professionals Committee manages the Business of the Month Award Program. They continue to look for monthly nominations. The Business of the Year Award is selected from the 12 monthly award winners. The Young Professionals of Jamestown also manage the Young Professional of the Year Award. This award highlights a young professional that helps to connect, inspire, and empower young professionals in our community.
newsdakota.com
Road Closure Planned for Water & Sewer Installation
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Starting Wednesday, Oct. 12 through Friday , Oct. 14, there will be road closure for planned water and sewer installation in Jamestown. The city reports there will be a road closure on 10th Ave SE, between 5th St SE and 6th St SE. This closure...
newsdakota.com
District 24 Democratic Candidate Drops Out Of The Race
VALLEY CITY, N.D. – Kaitlyn Huss, a candidate for North Dakota District 24 House of Representatives, who was charged with simple assault on Friday, October 7th has dropped out of the race. On Saturday, October 8th, Huss issued this statement, “I want to thank everyone who has stood with...
newsdakota.com
Fargo Woman Injured By Stray Bullet Monday Night
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A woman is in serious condition at a Fargo hospital after she was wounded by a stray bullet during a shootout. Fargo police responded to a report of a disturbance and sounds of gunfire outside the Mezzo Apartments in the 2700 block of 47th Street South shortly before 10 last night.
newsdakota.com
Tree Orders Available Through Foster County Soil Conservation District
CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Foster County Soil Conservation District (FCSCD) has opened up orders for trees. District Manager Dionn Schaaf says they have order forms available on their website. Schaaf says they’re encouraging everyone to check tree rows and determine what replacements are needed. If you have...
