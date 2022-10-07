Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Apple Watch Series 8 Falls to Just $349 in Pre-Prime Day Sale
The Apple Watch Series 8 was only released last month but its price is already being marked down as low as $349. The $50 discount forms a part of Walmart's Rollbacks and More sale, which kicked off today ahead of Amazon's second Prime Day event, and is being matched at Amazon. It applies to all of the GPS-only Series 8 models in both 41mm and 45mm sizes and is the best Apple Watch Series 8 deal we've seen to date -- though you only have a limited time to snag one on sale.
Apple iPhone 14 has only been out for a week, but Walmart is already discounting it
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're looking to get your hands on the latest Apple tech, you might want to shop Apple at Walmart...
Digital Trends
Walmart is having a huge sale on 75-inch TVs today — from $578
The 2022 holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a new television but have been holding off for the upcoming sales, now’s the time to start planning your search — but you may not even have to wait any longer. Walmart is one of the best retailers when it comes to 4K TV deals, offering solid discounts on pretty much all the best brands year-round. Right now, it has some killer 75-inch TV deals that are ripe for the picking by anybody looking for a plus-sized television that can deliver a cinematic experience right at home without costing a fortune. We’ve smoked out the three juiciest picks right here:
MacRumors Forums
Deals: Apple Watch Series 8 Discounted by $50 at Amazon in First Significant Sale
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. For example, the 41mm GPS aluminum Apple Watch Series 8 in Silver with White Sport Band is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now
Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
CNET
Black Friday Savings Are Here Already With Early Deals at Target
We're still over a month away from Black Friday, but retailers are wasting no time rolling out the savings. Amazon will be kicking off its holiday shopping season next week with its Prime Early Access Sale, but it looks like Target has beaten the online retailer to the punch this year with its own selection early of deals. Right now, you can shop a selection of early Black Friday savings on TVs, soundbars, kitchen gadgets, toys and games, and much more, and Target will be adding new deals every week as we get closer to Black Friday.
Alexa, show me the deals. These are the best Amazon Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle deals
Some of the best Amazon devices are on sale right now during October Prime Day. Shop these early Black Friday savings on speakers, cameras and more.
RS Recommends: The Best Smartwatches to Use Right Now
Whether you’re just counting calories or training for a marathon, there are a number of reasons why you should invest in a smartwatch. Once reserved for elite athletes, smartwatches have become almost de rigueur these days for anyone who cares even remotely about their health and fitness, and with production costs lowered and access to technology more readily available than ever before, smartwatches have also become more affordable to own. While the Apple Watch may have set the standard, a number of competitors have stepped up their game in recent years with solid smartwatches that deliver impressive battery life, enhanced...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
This 55-inch LG OLED TV is $400 off in the Walmart Rollback Sale
With Amazon debuting Prime Day deals in its Prime Early Access Sale tomorrow, other retailers are getting in on the sale action as well — with one beating it to the punch. Walmart is offering a great series of deals in its Walmart Rollback Sale, including this terrific bargain on a 55-inch LG A2 Series 4K OLED Smart TV. Though it normally costs a hefty $1,298, it’s now down to a more affordable $897, which is a savings of $401. If you’ve been thinking about picking up a TV with exceptional picture quality, now is your chance.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022: The Best Apple Deals on AirPods, iPads, Apple TV & More
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is on and Prime members can find huge discounts on Apple products from the Apple AirPods to Apple iPad models. Here are some of the best deals on Apple products from the sale. Get them fast before Amazon sells out or the price jumps back up to full retail!
This Oral B electric toothbrush is nearly half off ahead of Black Friday for October Prime Day 2022
Smile bright with savings on one of the best electric toothbrush brands we've tested during Amazon's October Prime Day 2022 early Black Friday sale.
The Apple Watch Series 8 just got its first major discount for October Prime Day
Just weeks after landing on shelves, the new Apple Watch Series 8 is already on sale for October Prime Day. Right now, you can save $50 on this great smartwatch for the Prime Early Access Sale.
Prime Day is tomorrow and Amazon devices are on mega sale—get early Black Friday deals on speakers, tablets
Some of the best Amazon devices are on sale ahead of October Prime Day 2022. Shop these early Black Friday savings on speakers, cameras and more.
Apple Insider
Daily deals Oct. 10: $79 Apple TV HD, $289 50-inch Pioneer 4K Smart TV, $72 off Kindle Paperwhite bundle, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Monday's bestdeals include $550 off the 11-inch iPad Pro, reconditioned AirPods Max for $355, a Monoprice 25W Stereo Hybrid Tube Amplifier for $109, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover discounts...
Prime Day TV deals live blog: Save up to $400 on top TVs today
This is the place for all the best TV deals right now. The Amazon Prime Day 2 TV deals are here, and we expect to see some record-breaking prices over the coming two days. Officially called the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, most people are calling it Prime Day 2, and for good reason. Much like the July retail event, Amazon is leading the charge with some exclusive Prime Day TV deals for Prime members only.
The best tablet deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day II: Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The Amazon Early Access Sale doesn't technically start until Oct. 11 -- but Amazon already has a ton of tablets...
Apple Watch Ultra vs Garmin Fenix 7: Which watch should you buy?
Should you buy the Apple Watch Ultra or the Garmin Fenix 7 - we put two watches head to head.
Cyber Monday Samsung TV deals 2022 - prepare for the discounts
Cyber Monday Samsung TV deals are going to be the place to look for a quality panel for less
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale has arrived — here are the best deals you won’t want to miss
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For the first time, Amazon is celebrating its Prime members twice in one year. In July, we had Prime Day. Today, we have the Prime Early Access Sale. This two-day event has everything you love from Prime Day — only it is happening just before the […]
Engadget
The best October Prime Day deals on Amazon devices we could find
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Amazon Prime Day...
Comments / 0