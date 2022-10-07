ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

Apple Watch Series 8 Falls to Just $349 in Pre-Prime Day Sale

The Apple Watch Series 8 was only released last month but its price is already being marked down as low as $349. The $50 discount forms a part of Walmart's Rollbacks and More sale, which kicked off today ahead of Amazon's second Prime Day event, and is being matched at Amazon. It applies to all of the GPS-only Series 8 models in both 41mm and 45mm sizes and is the best Apple Watch Series 8 deal we've seen to date -- though you only have a limited time to snag one on sale.
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a huge sale on 75-inch TVs today — from $578

The 2022 holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a new television but have been holding off for the upcoming sales, now’s the time to start planning your search — but you may not even have to wait any longer. Walmart is one of the best retailers when it comes to 4K TV deals, offering solid discounts on pretty much all the best brands year-round. Right now, it has some killer 75-inch TV deals that are ripe for the picking by anybody looking for a plus-sized television that can deliver a cinematic experience right at home without costing a fortune. We’ve smoked out the three juiciest picks right here:
Digital Trends

Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now

Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
CNET

Black Friday Savings Are Here Already With Early Deals at Target

We're still over a month away from Black Friday, but retailers are wasting no time rolling out the savings. Amazon will be kicking off its holiday shopping season next week with its Prime Early Access Sale, but it looks like Target has beaten the online retailer to the punch this year with its own selection early of deals. Right now, you can shop a selection of early Black Friday savings on TVs, soundbars, kitchen gadgets, toys and games, and much more, and Target will be adding new deals every week as we get closer to Black Friday.
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Smartwatches to Use Right Now

Whether you’re just counting calories or training for a marathon, there are a number of reasons why you should invest in a smartwatch. Once reserved for elite athletes, smartwatches have become almost de rigueur these days for anyone who cares even remotely about their health and fitness, and with production costs lowered and access to technology more readily available than ever before, smartwatches have also become more affordable to own. While the Apple Watch may have set the standard, a number of competitors have stepped up their game in recent years with solid smartwatches that deliver impressive battery life, enhanced...
Digital Trends

This 55-inch LG OLED TV is $400 off in the Walmart Rollback Sale

With Amazon debuting Prime Day deals in its Prime Early Access Sale tomorrow, other retailers are getting in on the sale action as well — with one beating it to the punch. Walmart is offering a great series of deals in its Walmart Rollback Sale, including this terrific bargain on a 55-inch LG A2 Series 4K OLED Smart TV. Though it normally costs a hefty $1,298, it’s now down to a more affordable $897, which is a savings of $401. If you’ve been thinking about picking up a TV with exceptional picture quality, now is your chance.
Creative Bloq

Prime Day TV deals live blog: Save up to $400 on top TVs today

This is the place for all the best TV deals right now. The Amazon Prime Day 2 TV deals are here, and we expect to see some record-breaking prices over the coming two days. Officially called the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, most people are calling it Prime Day 2, and for good reason. Much like the July retail event, Amazon is leading the charge with some exclusive Prime Day TV deals for Prime members only.
Engadget

The best October Prime Day deals on Amazon devices we could find

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Amazon Prime Day...
