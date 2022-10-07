It was a great weekend for the Washington community. Washington High School and Washington Catholic High School sent both their girls and boys teams into their respective class sectional championship games for the first time anyone can remember. And Washington High School’s Marching band, the Golden Pride, participated in the ISSMA state band contest prelims. The Golden Pride excelled, and achieved a Gold Rating with Distinction, and will be heading to the State Band finals. In Soccer, Washington teams claimed three of the four sectional crowns up for grabs. In Class 1A, WC’s Lady Cardinals defeated Sullivan 2-0 at Sullivan, in Class 2A, Washington’s Lady Hatchets defeated Princeton 5-2 to win the Jasper sectional, and the Hatchet boys secured the Class 2A sectional title with. 2-0 win over Gibson Southern at the Sports Complex. The WC boys were defeated by home-standing South Knox 4-0. In addition, several area cross country runners also advanced to the regional round of competition. In the first round of the Regional on Wednesday, the Hatchet Boys will travel to Evansville Memorial, then on Thursday, the Lady Cardinals will travel to Evansville Mater Dei, while the Lady Hatchets will be at home at the Sports Complex to host Monrovia. Good Luck to the band, the cross country runners, and Washington’s three sectional champions as they advance in competition.

WASHINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO