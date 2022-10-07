Read full article on original website
Related
wamwamfm.com
Three Washington Soccer Teams, Golden Pride Band, and Several Area Runners Advance to Regionals
It was a great weekend for the Washington community. Washington High School and Washington Catholic High School sent both their girls and boys teams into their respective class sectional championship games for the first time anyone can remember. And Washington High School’s Marching band, the Golden Pride, participated in the ISSMA state band contest prelims. The Golden Pride excelled, and achieved a Gold Rating with Distinction, and will be heading to the State Band finals. In Soccer, Washington teams claimed three of the four sectional crowns up for grabs. In Class 1A, WC’s Lady Cardinals defeated Sullivan 2-0 at Sullivan, in Class 2A, Washington’s Lady Hatchets defeated Princeton 5-2 to win the Jasper sectional, and the Hatchet boys secured the Class 2A sectional title with. 2-0 win over Gibson Southern at the Sports Complex. The WC boys were defeated by home-standing South Knox 4-0. In addition, several area cross country runners also advanced to the regional round of competition. In the first round of the Regional on Wednesday, the Hatchet Boys will travel to Evansville Memorial, then on Thursday, the Lady Cardinals will travel to Evansville Mater Dei, while the Lady Hatchets will be at home at the Sports Complex to host Monrovia. Good Luck to the band, the cross country runners, and Washington’s three sectional champions as they advance in competition.
witzamfm.com
Hear It Again: Cats Down Panthers in Sectional First Round
Newburgh - In the first of Indiana High School Boys Soccer Sectionals, the Jasper Wildcats met the Evansville Reitz Panthers. Jasper advanced, 3-0. The following broadcast aired on WITZ 104.7 FM and www.witzamfm.com on 10/3/2022. Kris Norton and Heath Kluemper on the call.
14news.com
IHSAA boys and girls cross country sectionals held at Angel Mounds
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The IHSAA boys and girls cross country season has reached the postseason. Runners took their first strides on the road to the state finals as they participated in sectional meets all across the state. Angel Mounds was the site for the local sectional, and Reitz swept...
Best High School Marching Band in Southern Indiana Poll [UPDATE]
The 2022 high school marching band season is approaching another dramatic conclusion. The Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) regional competitions will be held on Saturday, October 15, at four Indiana high schools, including Central High School in Evansville. The bands that advance will then perform at the semi-state competition on Saturday, October 29. The next stop for the bands that advance there will be the state finals, held on Saturday, November 5, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Several bands from southern Indiana are still competing, hoping to bring home a state championship for their school, and we wish them all the luck in the world.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTHI
"It's definitely going to be weird without him" Eastern Greene football remembers teammate, who was killed in a crash Sunday morning
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley community gathered to honor a 16-year-old who was killed in a crash Sunday. It was an emotional morning on the football field at Eastern Greene High School as the team and community came together to honor a teammate whose life was taken far too soon.
insidethehall.com
6-Banner Sunday: Hoosier Hysteria tips off the 2022-23 IU basketball season
6-Banner Sunday is Inside the Hall’s weekly newsletter in partnership with The Assembly Call. More than 9,000 Indiana fans receive the newsletter each week. In addition to appearing each week on the site, you can also opt to receive 6-Banner Sunday by email. A form to subscribe via email is available at the bottom of this week’s 6-Banner Sunday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football coach carted off field after collapsing on sidelines
A scary scene developed in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday during the Michigan-Indiana game. Mike Hart, the Wolverines’ running backs coach and run game coordinator—and a former standout for the program in the mid-2000s—suddenly collapsed on the sidelines. The game was in the 1st quarter and was paused as Hart was put on a stretcher and carted off the field.
247Sports
Indiana Basketball: Trayce Jackson-Davis on national championship expectations, 'that’s where we’re going'
The hype for the Indiana basketball team continues to grow. Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers are projected to win the Big Ten by many outlets and Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year Trayce Jackson-Davis is a major reason for the buzz around the program. He recently opened up on why he decided to put the NBA on hold and return for his senior year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wamwamfm.com
William Anthony Johnson
William Anthony “Tony” Johnson, 70, of Vincennes, passed away at 8:45 pm Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospital. He was born September 1, 1952, in Vincennes, Indiana to William and Ann (Wilson) Johnson. Tony retired after 35 years as maintenance director at Willow Manor and afterwards...
wamwamfm.com
Harold D. Lengacher
Harold D. Lengacher, 77, of Montgomery, passed away at 9:45 p.m. Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital. He was born in Daviess County, Indiana on April 22, 1945 to the late Joe and Barbara (Stoll) Lengacher. Harold married Mary Catherine Yoder on February 10, 1966 and she survives.
Classic Indiana Arcade Is Making Upgrades to Become Largest in the State
The guys at High Score are at it again and this time, they've got their eye on the title of "Largest in the State of Indiana." Jared and Clint, the dynamic duo responsible for bringing Evansville's first-ever "bar-cade" to life in a Main Street basement in the heart of downtown Evansville, never seem to take a break. These two are always hard at work it seems. Recently, they began demolition and construction on what will be the new home of their first arcade endeavor in the city, High Score Saloon. This, of course, all began after the completion of the pair's second arcade across town in 2020, High Score Player Two. Now, they have their eyes set on another big project.
wamwamfm.com
Charles “Ray” Burch
Charles “Ray” Burch,73, of Washington, IN passed away October 9, 2022. He was born in Odon, IN on November 26, 1948 to the late John and Margie (Sullivan) Burch. Ray attended North Daviess High School. He married, the love of his life, Carol White on July 29, 1977. Ray worked at Jasper Rubber for 20+ years. He enjoyed many things in life such as building model trains and houses, spending time with his family, fishing, camping, playing cards and watching westerns. Ray will be deeply missed by all.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wamwamfm.com
Arrest Report for October 10
The Daviess County Security Center also reports that on Friday, 21 year old Kevin Pasley, jr. of Washington was arrested by Washington Police Officers and charged with Domestic Battery. On Saturday, Washington Police Officers arrested 43 year old Stacey Hazzard of Washington. She was booked into the Security Center on...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Redemption sets opening day at new Tell City campus
On Sunday, Nov. 13, Redemption Christian Church will officially launch its Tell City Campus with worship gatherings at 9 and 10:30 a.m. CST. The campus, at 3515 Mozart St., is located in the former Tell City Junior High School building. Redemption purchased the building in October 2021 and work to refresh the space began in June.
Inside Indiana Business
Southern Indiana hospice provider acquired
Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice is expanding its Midwest footprint with its acquisition of Adaptive Hospice LLC in Jeffersonville, the company announced Wednesday. The deal brings Adaptive’s locations in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh under the St. Croix brand, though financial terms are not being disclosed. The acquisition marks St. Croix’s...
wamwamfm.com
Leonard Clinton Benson
Leonard Clinton Benson, 64, passed away at his residence on October 6, 2022. Leonard was born on January 1, 1958 in Vincennes and is the son of Leonard C. and Marcelyn (Vincent) Benson-Lee Leonard had worked as a laborer in the union doing highway construction for many years. Outside of...
14news.com
West Side Nut Club announces winning Fall Festival Half Pot ticket
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The winning number for the West Side Nut Club Half Pot has been drawn. On Saturday, Nut Club officials unveiled the lucky number is NC-5380161. The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot officially passed last year’s record high. The half pot’s total is...
Excitement builds as Fall Festival Half Pot grows
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival began to wind down, the Half Pot total surged well above the $1 million mark. With a total that high, we asked those purchasing tickets how high they think it would go, and what they would do if they were half pot winners. […]
Former Warrick County Sheriff passes away at 65
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Officials confirm that former Warrick County Sheriff Bruce A. Hargrave has passed away surrounded by loved ones at his home. According to his obituary, he died at the age of 65 after a thirteen month battle with pancreatic cancer. In 1981, he joined the Warrick County Sheriff’s Department where he was […]
Dramatic Video Captured by Indiana Train Depot: Watch Car Miss Train by Seconds
Growing up in Princeton, Indiana, the sound of trains rumbling through the town are something you kind of get used to. Well, most people do anyway. I developed a solid fear of not breaking railroad track laws at a very early age. Train Safety 101. My aunt Lisa (Bless her...
Comments / 0