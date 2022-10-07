Read full article on original website
Cowboys ‘Thermostat’ Defense: Micah Parsons & DeMarcus Lawrence Turn Up Heat at Rams
That's what Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy had to say in response to the Los Angeles Rams being favored 5.5 points against the spread on Sunday. Few teams across the league are hotter than Dallas. Following surgery to starting quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys have won three games in a row.
Players Comment on the Noise Surrounding Matt Rhule’s Job Security
Matt Rhule's future in Carolina looks bleak following a 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, dropping the team to 1-4 on the season and 11-27 since he took over as head coach. With all the changes that were made to the roster and coaching staff this offseason,...
NFL・
Pete Carroll Gives Al Woods & Other Seahawks Injury Updates After Saints Loss
After a 39-32 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 5, the Seattle Seahawks now sit at 2-3 on the season. Luckily for Seattle, the NFC West is still wide open, as they sit just one game out of the divisional lead. Unluckily for them, the Seahawks now come out of that Week 5 loss with injuries to impact players around the roster.
Cris Collinsworth Offers Up Huge Praise for Sam Hubbard: ‘He Is One Of The Best Football Players That I’ve Seen On Tape’
BALTIMORE, MD — The Bengals are preparing for a Sunday night matchup against the Ravens. Cris Collinsworth has the call alongside Mike Tirico for NBC Sports. The Bengals legend offered up some huge praise for Sam Hubbard this week. "We all talk about Trey Hendrickson and what he’s done...
Panthers Could Target Coordinators From Cowboys, Eagles, Rams and Giants
The Panthers are the first NFL team to enter the 2022–23 head coaching carousel after firing Matt Rhule on Monday. While this is sometimes a dubious distinction for a team to have to dismiss its coach so early in the season, it’s also an advantage for the right people. Owner David Tepper could have a fall and winter akin to that of Jeffrey Lurie, the Eagles’s owner, a few years ago, when Lurie parted ways with Chip Kelly and used the remaining time in the season to poll players and learn what they’d like in a new coach.
What is the Colts’ Best Offensive Line Going Forward?
The Indianapolis Colts' offensive line is in a bad place in the 2022 season. After allowing quarterback Matt Ryan to be pressured on over 40% of his dropbacks on Thursday, the team may be due for another major shake up in the trenches. So what should the team do going...
Josh McDaniels Final Thoughts: Raiders vs. Chiefs
HENDERSON, Nev.--Moments ago Josh McDaniels spoke here at the team headquarters and gave his final thoughts and public analysis of the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders understand that after a slow 0-3 start, they can ride the momentum of a victory last week versus AFC...
David Tepper Addresses the Firing of Matt Rhule
Monday morning, the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule just two years and some change into a seven-year deal that the two sides agreed upon in the winter of 2020. Rhule went 11-27 in 38 games as the man in charge. Just a few hours after the team's announcement,...
Chiefs vs. Raiders Inactives: Who’s In, Who’s Out?
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a big win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4, and they'll look to continue their winning ways on Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders. Throughout the week, Kansas City has dealt with some players popping up on the club's injury...
NFL Teams Calling Panthers About Two Stars After Rhule Firing
A day after another double-digit defeat, the Panthers made Matt Rhule the first midseason coaching firing of the 2022 season. The move could be the first of a series of big changes for the franchise in the weeks to come. SI‘s Albert Breer reports that teams have already begun to...
Continued Turnover Struggles Doom Trevor Lawrence in Sloppy Loss to Texans
After winning the AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 3 after a standout performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, these last two weeks have not been kind to Trevor Lawrence. The young quarterback struggled to develop a rhythm with top receivers Zay Jones and Christian Kirk against the...
‘Frustrated’ Falcons Blame Slow Start in Loss vs. Bucs
Through three quarters, the Atlanta Falcons' offense trudged along without points as the team trailed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-0. While the unit didn't have a single three-and-out, several drives stalled near midfield, whether it be due to penalties, sacks or the natural flow of the game. But when the...
Can Commanders WR Jahan Dotson Return Thursday vs. Bears?
The Washington Commanders (1-4) are recovering quickly from their loss Sunday in order to prepare for Thursday night's matchup against the Chicago Bears (2-3). With a short week comes a change in preparation, and head coach Ron Rivera has an idea on how he hopes his team will deal with the recovery process this week.
Derek Carr & Davante Adams Relationship on the Field Firming Up
The two former Fresno State teammates are starting to establish their on-field relationship. It was evidently clear when wide receiver Davante Adams went two weeks in a row receiving over 100 yards from quarterback Derek Carr. While Adams only caught three passes after seven targets, two were for a touchdown....
Cowboys vs. Rams Week 5: Live Game Updates
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys travel west to SoFi Stadium to meet the Los Angeles Rams in a game that could have NFC playoff implications. But both teams have to get there first. ... and the Cowboys need to get there healthy. That will not likely happen, we're told, for...
Why Dan Campbell Sees ‘Better Days Ahead’
While starting the 2022 NFL season with a record of 1-4 is disappointing and surprising, the Detroit Lions are going to take full advantage of their bye week. The team is entering the break battered and bruised, but their resolve to get back to work to solve the myriad of issues impacting the team has not been broken.
Derek Wolfe Feels ‘Catfished’ by Broncos Preseason ‘Hype’
The recently retired Derek Wolfe, former Super Bowl 50 champion with the Denver Broncos, has joined the ranks of the media. Now a co-host on 104.3 The FAN's 'The Drive,' alongside Darren 'D-Mac' McKee, Wolfe has become much more active on social media. During the Broncos' stinker performance against the...
Young Ravens Safeties Have to Fill Void for Loss of Marcus Williams
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Rookie Kyle Hamilton and Geno Stone will need to grow up fast. The two safeties will see increased reps with veteran Marcus William out indefinitely with a dislocated wrist. "I expect those guys to continue to grow and to play well," coach John Harbaugh said...
‘Heartbreaking’: Rashaad Penny out for Seahawks’ season (again), surgery for broken leg
Days earlier, Rashaad Penny had stated his appreciation for where he was, where he’d been and where he never wanted to be again. “I felt like I let people down as far as being hurt all of the time, not making it to Sundays, and not showing my true potential, because I really know what I can do,” the Seahawks’ lead running back and 2018 first-round pick said of finally being through four seasons of injuries. “I feel like they drafted me here for a reason, and I feel like I can give a lot when I’m healthy. That’s just one thing, health, and I always tried to stay on top of that.
Four Takeaways From the Chiefs’ 30-29 Win Over the Raiders
Divisional games are difficult to predict in the NFL and in the AFC West specifically, things can get even crazier. The Kansas City Chiefs witnessed that firsthand on the Monday Night Football stage against the Las Vegas Raiders. Going down 17-0 at one point, the Chiefs came all the way...
