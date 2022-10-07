Days earlier, Rashaad Penny had stated his appreciation for where he was, where he’d been and where he never wanted to be again. “I felt like I let people down as far as being hurt all of the time, not making it to Sundays, and not showing my true potential, because I really know what I can do,” the Seahawks’ lead running back and 2018 first-round pick said of finally being through four seasons of injuries. “I feel like they drafted me here for a reason, and I feel like I can give a lot when I’m healthy. That’s just one thing, health, and I always tried to stay on top of that.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO