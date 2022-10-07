Read full article on original website
Pumpkin Festival Gets Underway in Odon on Saturday
This weekend orange will be the dominant color in Odon as the town hosts the annual Pumpkin Festival this Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. The Pumpkin Festival is sponsored by the Odon Business Alliance and offers various food vendors and activities and games for the entire family. There will be cornhole contests, face painting, and inflatables. Events kick off at noon with students from Odon Gymnastics will perform. At 1 p.m. it will be the Silly Safari live animal show, and at 3:30 p.m. there will be a Halloween masquerade. An always popular event will be the pumpkin recipe contest. The Recipe Contest will be held in the Odon Journal office. Entries will be accepted beginning at 1 p.m. with judging at 2 p.m. Other events include a pumpkin pie eating contest, a pumpkin seed spitting contest, and the pumpkin roll down Spring Street in Odon. All this at the Odon Pumpkin Festival, this Saturday beginning at noon.
William Anthony Johnson
William Anthony “Tony” Johnson, 70, of Vincennes, passed away at 8:45 pm Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospital. He was born September 1, 1952, in Vincennes, Indiana to William and Ann (Wilson) Johnson. Tony retired after 35 years as maintenance director at Willow Manor and afterwards...
Charles “Ray” Burch
Charles “Ray” Burch,73, of Washington, IN passed away October 9, 2022. He was born in Odon, IN on November 26, 1948 to the late John and Margie (Sullivan) Burch. Ray attended North Daviess High School. He married, the love of his life, Carol White on July 29, 1977. Ray worked at Jasper Rubber for 20+ years. He enjoyed many things in life such as building model trains and houses, spending time with his family, fishing, camping, playing cards and watching westerns. Ray will be deeply missed by all.
Leonard Clinton Benson
Leonard Clinton Benson, 64, passed away at his residence on October 6, 2022. Leonard was born on January 1, 1958 in Vincennes and is the son of Leonard C. and Marcelyn (Vincent) Benson-Lee Leonard had worked as a laborer in the union doing highway construction for many years. Outside of...
Harold D. Lengacher
Harold D. Lengacher, 77, of Montgomery, passed away at 9:45 p.m. Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital. He was born in Daviess County, Indiana on April 22, 1945 to the late Joe and Barbara (Stoll) Lengacher. Harold married Mary Catherine Yoder on February 10, 1966 and she survives.
Arrest Report for October 10
The Daviess County Security Center also reports that on Friday, 21 year old Kevin Pasley, jr. of Washington was arrested by Washington Police Officers and charged with Domestic Battery. On Saturday, Washington Police Officers arrested 43 year old Stacey Hazzard of Washington. She was booked into the Security Center on...
WPD Officer Stops Vehicle from Hitting House
At approximately 5:00 a.m. Thursday morning, Officers of Washington Police Department’s 3rd shift responded to the area of Bedford Rd and Parkdale Dr after receiving a report that a male subject was sleeping in a truck at this intersection. Officers reported locating 54 year old Dirk Fair in the driver’s seat with the truck still in drive. Officers reported that during initial contact, Fair began to proceed across the roadway towards a residence on Bedford Rd while disregarding the Officer’s orders. Ultimately, the Officer reported having to jump on to the side of the truck to put it into park. The Police Department says that the Officer’s quick response prevented the vehicle from entering the yard and proceeding towards the residence. It was discovered that Fair’s blood-alcohol-content was more than three times the legal limit. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center and charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated more than .15% BAC. He was released on a $10,000 bond.
Washington Man, Woman Arrested in Drug Bust
On Saturday evening, Officers with the Washington Police Department’s 2nd shift & Deputies from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office assisted Detectives in making a traffic stop on E National Highway. The Washington Police Department reports that the driver, identified as 35 year old Justin Wirey of Washington, physically resisted officers during the stop. After a brief struggle, Wirey was taken into custody and found to have been in possession of approximately 11.5 grams of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine. Officers also reported finding syringes during a search of the vehicle.
Three Washington Soccer Teams, Golden Pride Band, and Several Area Runners Advance to Regionals
It was a great weekend for the Washington community. Washington High School and Washington Catholic High School sent both their girls and boys teams into their respective class sectional championship games for the first time anyone can remember. And Washington High School’s Marching band, the Golden Pride, participated in the ISSMA state band contest prelims. The Golden Pride excelled, and achieved a Gold Rating with Distinction, and will be heading to the State Band finals. In Soccer, Washington teams claimed three of the four sectional crowns up for grabs. In Class 1A, WC’s Lady Cardinals defeated Sullivan 2-0 at Sullivan, in Class 2A, Washington’s Lady Hatchets defeated Princeton 5-2 to win the Jasper sectional, and the Hatchet boys secured the Class 2A sectional title with. 2-0 win over Gibson Southern at the Sports Complex. The WC boys were defeated by home-standing South Knox 4-0. In addition, several area cross country runners also advanced to the regional round of competition. In the first round of the Regional on Wednesday, the Hatchet Boys will travel to Evansville Memorial, then on Thursday, the Lady Cardinals will travel to Evansville Mater Dei, while the Lady Hatchets will be at home at the Sports Complex to host Monrovia. Good Luck to the band, the cross country runners, and Washington’s three sectional champions as they advance in competition.
