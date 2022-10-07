ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Coachella Valley History Museum features a new toy exhibit

By Crystal Jimenez
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
The Coachella Valley History Museum (CVHM) has a new temporary toy exhibit that gives visitors a glimpse of the evolution of toys.

Through the years toys have looked different from their appearance to their physical qualities. The museum has pulled out several toys from its archives and borrowed a few to put on display.

“We had not brought out the toys and we’ve had a collection of them from pioneer families over time," explained Maureen Boren, a CVHM trustee. "We never put them together in an exhibit and it's nice to have something new and fresh to show the public.”

The exhibit features stuffed animals made of straw from the 1940s, dolls from the 1930s, and a few others that show how they've changed over time.

The toy exhibit will be on display through October.

Also new this year located just outside of the exhibit is a refurbished Japanese Garden. Boren said it paid homage to Japanese pioneer families from the 1980s who made the Coachella Valley home.

The original garden that was opened when the CVHM opened wasn't kept up, so the museum decided to redo it.

Coachella Valley History Museum's Japanese Garden

You can visit the toy exhibit, the Japanese Garden, and the other six other exhibits at the museum from Friday through Monday.

