Forty-nine states have laws demanding the regular inspection of septic tank systems. Michigan is the lone exception. Instead, the state leaves it up to counties, townships, cities, and villages to decide for themselves whether septic systems should be routinely inspected to minimize the public health risks a system failure can pose. But while some northern Michigan localities have adopted septic regulations – including Benzie County and Leelanau’s own Centerville Township among others, plus the Village of Empire – many others haven’t. In the wake of a county board decision this summer, Leelanau County will soon add its name to the list of Michigan municipalities with formal septic inspection rules. But what will those requirements look like, when will they go into effect?

LEELANAU COUNTY, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO