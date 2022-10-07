Read full article on original website
recordpatriot.com
Former Manistee ISD tech director sentenced for hallucinogenic drug possession
MANISTEE — Manistee Intermediate School District’s former technology director was sentenced in Manistee County’s 19th Circuit Court on Monday. Anciso, 43, of Manistee appeared in front of Judge David Thompson for possession of dimethyltryptamine. He was sentenced to two years of probation plus fines and fees. Dimethyltryptamine...
UpNorthLive.com
Prosecutor: Traverse City man accused of holding woman hostage in sound-proof bunker
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Traverse City man was arraigned on several charges after being accused of stalking, kidnapping and raping a woman while holding her hostage. Christopher Thomas is accused of shackling the woman and holding her hostage for 13 hours inside a sound-proof bunker he built,...
fox2detroit.com
Police find homemade bomb, meth, guns during northern Michigan traffic stop
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A traffic stop last week in northern Michigan led police to a homemade bomb, meth, guns, and brass knuckles. According to Michigan State Police, troopers believed people in two vehicles were involved in a drug transaction in the parking lot of a business on Vance Road in Blair Township just after 6:50 p.m. Sept. 28. A passenger in one of the vehicles was recognized as a Buckley man named Vincent Patrick Kelly, a probation absconder with a warrant.
Buckley Man Arrested With Bomb, Firearms, Drugs in Blair Township
A Buckley man was arrested with a bomb and firearms after conducting a drug deal in Blair Township, according to Michigan State Police. On Sept. 28, troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post saw two vehicles in a parking lot on Vance Road doing what they believed was a drug transaction. A passenger in one of the vehicles, a Ford F-150 was Vincent Kelly, 33.
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Sheriff's Corner: New 'tranq dope' drug hitting local communities
If the continuing fight against Methamphetamine, Opioids, specifically Heroin and Fentanyl, wasn’t enough, information of a new drug that is more deadly and with no antidote has begun to haunt the lives of those who use it and their loved ones who are sometimes left to pick up the pieces. Xylazine is a non- opioid animal tranquilizer, which is being mixed into Michigan street drugs, making the already deadly supply more dangerous, according to toxicologists and researchers. Xylazine is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for human use. It cannot be purchased without a prescription or having a veterinary license.
Paddler dies while canoe racing in northern Michigan
The Frankfort Fire Department (FFD) says its fire and rescue team responded to reports of a kayaker in Lake Michigan at 2:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 near Point Betsie.
29 cats with ‘wide range of medical issues’ ditched overnight in Northern Michigan
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office is looking for someone who abandoned 29 cats at an animal hospital overnight. Leelanau County Animal Control responded to VCA Cherrybend Animal Hospital on Cherrybend Road in Elmwood Township at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. Officials believe the cats were...
leelanauticker.com
Leelanau Plans To Adopt Countywide Septic Ordinance -- What Does It Mean For Property Owners?
Forty-nine states have laws demanding the regular inspection of septic tank systems. Michigan is the lone exception. Instead, the state leaves it up to counties, townships, cities, and villages to decide for themselves whether septic systems should be routinely inspected to minimize the public health risks a system failure can pose. But while some northern Michigan localities have adopted septic regulations – including Benzie County and Leelanau’s own Centerville Township among others, plus the Village of Empire – many others haven’t. In the wake of a county board decision this summer, Leelanau County will soon add its name to the list of Michigan municipalities with formal septic inspection rules. But what will those requirements look like, when will they go into effect?
Washington Examiner
Michigan taxpayers to foot $951M for EV battery plants
(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers are giving $951 million to two companies – Our Next Energy and Gotion, Inc. – to build electric vehicle batteries. ONE claims it will create up to 2,112 jobs, and Gotion says it will create up to 2,350. ONE is a...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states
(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
recordpatriot.com
MCC students organize bake sale, Jean Day to help Stomp Out Cancer Fund
MANISTEE — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and students at Manistee Catholic Central recently stepped up to raise funds for the Stomp Out Cancer Fund. Seniors from the school's varsity volleyball team organized a bake sale which was held at lunchtime on Oct. 6. Additionally, students and staff could wear jeans and a pink shirt to school for the cost of $1. Proceeds from the events went to the Stomp Out Cancer Fund.
recordpatriot.com
Senior center calendar of events Oct. 10-14
MANISTEE COUNTY — The Manistee County Council on Aging is set to host a number of events and other activities aimed at keeping older residents healthy, happy and active. Here is a list of what is planned for the week of Oct. 10 and beyond. Congregate meals. The congregate...
recordpatriot.com
Future of Tippy Dam uncertain
BRETHREN — Consumers Energy is weighing its options for over a dozen hydroelectric dams in Michigan — including one in Manistee County. The future of Tippy Dam and a dozen others in the state is in the hands of its owner, Consumers Energy, which is considering the long-term viability of its fleet of hydroelectric dams.
