Marconews.com
'SNL' pokes fun at Chris Pratt as Mario, Herschel Walker, Ye while trying to make people snap
Everybody's a little too close to snapping these days. At least that what's the writers at "Saturday Night Live" are arguing. Saturday's episode of the sketch comedy series, hosted by "Banshees of Inisherin" star Brendan Gleeson, opened with a game show parody called "So You Think You Won't Snap," in which contestants are read recent news reports in an attempt to make them hit a flight attendant, iron their face or break their sobriety.
Art Laboe Dies: Los Angeles Radio Legend Who Spun & Promoted “Oldies But Goodies” Was 97
Art Laboe, a revered Los Angeles radio mainstay for more than half a century who delighted local fans and a syndicated audience by playing those “oldies but goodies,” has died. He was 97. A post on his official Twitter account said Laboe died October 7 of pneumonia at his home in Palm Springs. Born Art Egnoian on August 7, 1925, in Salt Lake City, Laboe served in the Navy during World War II and arrived on the L.A. airwaves in 1955 as rock ‘n’ roll was taking hold. Having worked as a DJ since the mid-’40s, including stints in San Francisco and...
Marconews.com
How pet chickens inspired Jimmy Fallon, Jennifer Lopez to teach kids Spanish in 'Con Pollo'
Jimmy Fallon and Jennifer Lopez have a new gig teaching Spanish in the duo's first literary collaboration, "Con Pollo: A Bilingual Playtime Adventure" (Feiwel & Friends, 48 pp., out Tuesday), illustrated by Andrea Campos. Fallon is no novice when it comes to writing children's books – in addition to "Con...
Marconews.com
'SNL' takes on the Try Guys cheating scandal: 'White guy, wife guy, Try Guy' Ned Fulmer
The Try Guys have tried hard enough that they were the subject of their own "Saturday Night Live" sketch this weekend. NBC's comedy institution sent up the scandal surrounding the YouTube stars who parted ways with group member Ned Fulmer after an "internal review" of his "consensual workplace relationship," according to a statement posted last week to the official Try Guys Instagram account. Fulmer's exit made national news, and "SNL" did not miss the buzz about the former BuzzFeed stars.
Marconews.com
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin halt divorce proceedings, working to 'resolve all issues'
Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin have halted their divorce proceedings and decided to reconcile. According to court records obtained by the Palm Beach (Florida) Post, part of the USA TODAY Network, an order for abatement was filed in the Palm Beach County Circuit Court on Sept. 23, a little more than a month after Flavin initiated divorce proceedings. At that time, she called the couple's 25-year marriage "irretrievably broken."
Marconews.com
'Smile' gets the last laugh as star-studded 'Amsterdam' flops in box-office opening
David O. Russell’s star-studded 1930s mystery “Amsterdam” flopped and the children’s book adaptation “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” debuted softly, allowing the horror thriller “Smile” to repeat atop the box office in North American theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. Neither new release caught...
Daniel Radcliffe Panicked When He Heard J.K. Rowling Was Writing Another ‘Harry Potter’ Book
Daniel Radcliffe once admitted that he experienced a bit of a panic when he heard J.K. Rowling might make another ‘Harry Potter’ book after believing he was done with the franchise.
Scarlett Johansson says she felt being 'hypersexualized' once threatened her career
"I felt like I wasn't getting offers for work," she said.
‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: There Will Likely Be a Major Twist With Symphony’s Character
Fans were sad to see things between Raq and Symphony fizzle out on 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' but we think there will be a major twist with Symphony's character.
