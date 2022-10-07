The Try Guys have tried hard enough that they were the subject of their own "Saturday Night Live" sketch this weekend. NBC's comedy institution sent up the scandal surrounding the YouTube stars who parted ways with group member Ned Fulmer after an "internal review" of his "consensual workplace relationship," according to a statement posted last week to the official Try Guys Instagram account. Fulmer's exit made national news, and "SNL" did not miss the buzz about the former BuzzFeed stars.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO