ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rangers Fan Offered $2 Million for Aaron Judge Ball

By Matthew Postins
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45HGpi_0iPvWv0Q00

Corey Youmans caught Aaron Judge's home run, but the auction house that made the offer hasn't heard back yet.

Texas Rangers fan Corey Youmans, who caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run, has a $2 million offer for the baseball, according to the Associated Press.

Youmans received the offer from JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, Calif. Cohen spoke to ESPN and told the outlet that he has e-mailed and texted Youmans but had not received a reply as of Wednesday.

“I feel the offer is way above fair, if he is inclined to sell it,” Cohen said .

Youmans caught the ball in the first inning of the second game of a doubleheader between the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees on Tuesday at Globe Life Field. Judge, hitting leadoff, sent a 1-1 offering from Rangers starter Jesus Tinoco into the first row of the left-field seats. Youmans was the fan that caught the ball.

After catching the ball, he was escorted out of left field, but a group of media caught up with him as he was walking the concourse.

One reporter asked Youmans, who was wearing a Rangers hat, what he was going to do with the ball.

“That’s a good question,” Youmans said. “I haven’t thought about it yet.”

With the home run, Judge passed Roger Maris for the single-season American League record.

The record price for a home run ball is $3 million, paid for Mark McGwire's record 70th from the 1998 season.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
MLB
CBS Sports

Joe Maddon claims Angels GM ordered him to pull Mike Trout mid-game, leading to fight

Weeks prior to being fired as the Los Angeles Angels manager, Joe Maddon allegedly "blew up" at general manager Perry Minasian after Minasian called to the dugout during a game and demanded Mike Trout be removed from the field. Maddon, who details his account of things in a book he co-authored with Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci, claims that Minasian made the call -- literally -- during an Angels blowout win on May 9.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Roger Maris
Person
Mark Mcgwire
Person
Aaron Judge
MLB

Here are deGrom's 7 most likely suitors

Back in March, Jacob deGrom made it clear he planned to opt out of his current contract with the Mets, joining the free-agent ranks at the end of the 2022 season. Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, serving notice to the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s looming free agency becomes one of the biggest storylines in the game.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Associated Press#Memory Lane Inc#Espn#The Texas Rangers#The New York Yankees#Globe Life Field#American League
Hot 99.1

Fans Boo New York Mets Iconic Voice For Slamming Buck

When you are a Major League Baseball play-by-play announcer/analyst, you are paid for your opinion. Ex-players and managers stack broadcast booths across the country to provide key insight. Mets play-by-play star, Gary Cohen grew up a New York Mets fan, not too far from Shea Stadium. Cohen along with former 1986 Mets Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez combine for one of the most popular broadcast booth trios in the game. On Sunday night, Cohen was part of the SNY postgame crew, as the game was on ESPN. The ever-popular Queens native got roundly booed by the live audience for his comments regarding Mets manager Buck Showalter.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
Twitter
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
MLB

Guardians-Yankees position-by-position breakdown

The Guardians and Yankees just can’t quit each other. When these two clubs meet in the American League Division Series beginning Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, it will be their first October date since Cleveland’s nickname change, but it's the continuation of what has become an extensive postseason history against each other in the Wild Card era. They previously met in the 1997 ALDS, the 1998 AL Championship Series, the 2007 ALDS, the 2017 ALDS and the 2020 AL Wild Card Series.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees get some good news on Giancarlo Stanton, opening up DH spot

The only thing that would make the New York Yankees outfield even more potent than it already is is the potential return of Giancarlo Stanton as a defender, let alone a dangerous slugger in the batting order. Stanton had been struggling considerably toward the end of the 2022 regular season,...
BRONX, NY
lastwordonsports.com

New York Rangers Bring Back Forward

A familiar face is returning to Broadway. While the circumstances do not have the same hype surrounding the player as it did the first time around, the reunion is very much happening. Jimmy Vesey has signed a new contract with the New York Rangers. Vesey will be returning to the rangers on a one-year deal and is worth $750,00. After spending last season with the cross-town rival New Jersey Devils, the forward returns to where it all began.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
330K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

Comments / 0

Community Policy