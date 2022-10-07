Rangers Fan Offered $2 Million for Aaron Judge Ball

Corey Youmans caught Aaron Judge's home run, but the auction house that made the offer hasn't heard back yet.

Texas Rangers fan Corey Youmans, who caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run, has a $2 million offer for the baseball, according to the Associated Press.

Youmans received the offer from JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, Calif. Cohen spoke to ESPN and told the outlet that he has e-mailed and texted Youmans but had not received a reply as of Wednesday.

“I feel the offer is way above fair, if he is inclined to sell it,” Cohen said .

Youmans caught the ball in the first inning of the second game of a doubleheader between the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees on Tuesday at Globe Life Field. Judge, hitting leadoff, sent a 1-1 offering from Rangers starter Jesus Tinoco into the first row of the left-field seats. Youmans was the fan that caught the ball.

After catching the ball, he was escorted out of left field, but a group of media caught up with him as he was walking the concourse.

One reporter asked Youmans, who was wearing a Rangers hat, what he was going to do with the ball.

“That’s a good question,” Youmans said. “I haven’t thought about it yet.”

With the home run, Judge passed Roger Maris for the single-season American League record.

The record price for a home run ball is $3 million, paid for Mark McGwire's record 70th from the 1998 season.

