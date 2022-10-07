ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Is VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) a Strong ETF Right Now?

MOAT - Free Report) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend category of the market. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment. Because market cap...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Is SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) a Strong ETF Right Now?

SPYD - Free Report) made its debut on 10/21/2015, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

5 Low Leverage Stocks to Buy Amid Fed Rate Hike Anticipation

TTE - Free Report) , Amalgamated Financial (. PBF - Free Report) , which bear low leverage and therefore can shield investors from incurring losses in times of crisis. Now, before selecting low-leverage stocks, let’s explore what leverage is and how choosing a low-leverage stock helps investors. In finance,...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Here's Why United Rentals (URI) is a Strong Growth Stock

For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Life Science#Stock#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Strong Mutual Fund Pick#Mutual Fund Equity Report#Zacks Mutual Fund Rank#Janus Fund
Zacks.com

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 10th

KLBAY - Free Report) : This company which is the biggest producer, exporter and recycler of paper in Brazil, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.9% over the last 60 days. Klabin SA Price and Consensus. Klabin...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

4 Stocks That Flaunt an Impressive Interest Coverage Ratio

Volatility has gripped Wall Street lately and you can easily blame this on inflationary headwinds and geopolitical tensions. The consumer price index rose to 8.3% in August 2022 on a year-over-year basis, more than analysts’ expectations. With the desperate need to tame inflation, the Federal Reserve recently increased the benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points. At present, addressing shooting commodity prices is of top priority for the Fed but this has raised concerns about a possible slowdown and slipping of the economy into recession.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

TEF or TU: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

TEF - Free Report) and Telus (. TU - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

4 Low Price-to-Cash Flow Stocks to Shield From a Volatile Market

Investors seem to be nervous and are treading Wall Street with utmost caution as worries about a global slowdown and a possible recession loom large over the stock market. Market pundits fear that the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance to tame inflation might push the economy into a recession. Also,...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Science
Zacks.com

Are Investors Undervaluing Dine Brands Global (DIN) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

IQV vs. CLBT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

IQV - Free Report) and Cellebrite DI Ltd. (. CLBT - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Improve Your Retirement Income with These 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks

Strange but true: seniors fear death less than running out of money in retirement. And unfortunately, even retirees who have built a nest egg have good reason to be concerned - with the traditional approaches to retirement planning, income may no longer cover expenses. That means retirees are dipping into principal to make ends meet, setting up a race against time between dwindling investment balances and longer lifespans.
MARKETS
Zacks.com

Is Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Looking at the history of...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Is Ryerson (RYI) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

5 Treasury ETFs Gaining Investors' Love This Year

TLT - Free Report) , which pulled in $11.8 billion in capital, is leading the space, followed by inflows of $11.6 billion for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (. BIL - Free Report) , $10.6 billion for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (. SHV - Free Report) , $9.2...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Here's Why Investors Should Retain Wabtec (WAB) Stock Now

WAB - Free Report) , which operates as Wabtec, is being aided by its growth-by-acquisition strategy. Efforts to reward its shareholders also bode well. However, high operating expenses are hurting Wabtec’s bottom line. Factors Favoring WAB. Wabtec’s acquisition of Collins Aerospace’s ARINC rail solutions business segment in June 2022...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Best Inverse/Leveraged ETFs of Last Week Up At Least 15%

Wall Street was upbeat last week. Each of the key equity gadgets — the S&P 500 (up 1.5%), the Dow Jones (up 2%), the Nasdaq Composite (up 0.7%) and the Russell 2000 (up 2.3%) — gained last week. While the beginning of the week was marked by a bear-market rally, Wall Street faltered in the middle of the week on higher oil prices and chances of further steep Fed rate hike due to upbeat jobs data.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy